Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calvert Small-Cap Fund

CSVIX | Fund

$33.01

$2.79 B

0.16%

$0.05

0.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.1%

1 yr return

11.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$2.79 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CSVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calvert Small-Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calvert Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    69413429
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael McLean

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks of small companies (the “80% Policy”). The Fund defines small companies as those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of investment. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the Russell 2000® Index companies ranged from $32.0 million to $14.0 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of $3.5 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell 2000® Index are subject to change.

The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)).  The Fund may also invest in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and may also lend its securities.

The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through a mix of smaller company stocks that meet the Fund’s investment criteria.  Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research, including consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The portfolio managers look for companies that, in their opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The portfolio managers take a long-term perspective when selecting companies and the quality focus typically leads to companies benefitting from structural growth or structural change.  Sought after company characteristics may include: a business model with identifiable competitive advantage(s)/barrier(s) to entry, a scalable market opportunity, a solid balance sheet, and a strong management team with a history of good capital allocation. Such companies typically exhibit high or improving returns on capital, strong free-cash-flow generation, and positive or inflecting earnings. The portfolio managers also employ a disciplined valuation framework in pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.

Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, CRM is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.

Read More

CSVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -14.5% 140.9% 40.78%
1 Yr 11.0% -34.7% 196.6% 34.13%
3 Yr 8.7%* -21.8% 37.4% 32.52%
5 Yr 3.5%* -23.7% 9.2% 11.42%
10 Yr 2.8%* -11.7% 15.3% 25.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -59.3% 118.2% 25.21%
2021 5.9% -17.3% 18.6% 41.71%
2020 4.7% -21.2% 28.2% 29.80%
2019 5.7% -17.9% 8.4% 20.56%
2018 -2.4% -20.0% 0.2% 9.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -17.6% 140.9% 38.23%
1 Yr 11.0% -34.7% 196.6% 30.38%
3 Yr 8.7%* -21.8% 37.4% 31.74%
5 Yr 4.6%* -23.7% 10.7% 8.37%
10 Yr 8.2%* -9.0% 15.3% 3.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -59.3% 118.2% 25.21%
2021 5.9% -17.3% 18.6% 41.71%
2020 4.7% -21.2% 28.2% 29.80%
2019 5.7% -17.9% 8.4% 20.56%
2018 -1.4% -19.9% 0.2% 3.24%

NAV & Total Return History

CSVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSVIX Category Low Category High CSVIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.79 B 1.48 M 120 B 12.05%
Number of Holdings 76 2 2519 79.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 710 M 213 K 4.6 B 7.82%
Weighting of Top 10 24.33% 2.8% 101.7% 23.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Performance Food Group Co 3.27%
  2. CBIZ Inc 3.26%
  3. RealPage Inc 3.01%
  4. Terminix Global Holdings Inc 2.65%
  5. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc 2.56%
  6. R1 RCM Inc 2.44%
  7. Nomad Foods Ltd 2.44%
  8. Chemed Corp 2.32%
  9. CarGurus Inc Class A 2.30%
  10. Dorman Products Inc 2.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSVIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.67% 25.32% 100.32% 62.07%
Cash 		2.25% -79.10% 74.68% 37.76%
Bonds 		0.08% 0.00% 72.07% 2.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 25.17%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 26.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 24.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSVIX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.22% 0.00% 35.52% 20.10%
Industrials 		17.57% 2.46% 37.42% 40.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.34% 0.99% 47.79% 4.64%
Healthcare 		15.46% 0.00% 26.53% 32.13%
Technology 		10.55% 0.00% 54.70% 86.77%
Real Estate 		7.82% 0.00% 29.43% 40.72%
Consumer Defense 		5.07% 0.00% 18.87% 29.04%
Basic Materials 		3.42% 0.00% 18.66% 82.30%
Utilities 		2.54% 0.00% 18.58% 47.08%
Communication Services 		2.01% 0.00% 14.85% 68.56%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 96.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSVIX % Rank
US 		96.91% 24.89% 100.00% 37.59%
Non US 		0.76% 0.00% 36.31% 81.63%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSVIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		96.48% 0.00% 100.00% 92.25%
Corporate 		3.52% 0.00% 100.00% 5.16%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 12.26% 24.47%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 8.22% 23.67%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 22.95%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 38.56% 23.84%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSVIX % Rank
US 		0.08% 0.00% 54.54% 2.72%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 17.53% 22.96%

CSVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.01% 13.16% 62.24%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 64.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.01% 0.45% 62.22%

Sales Fees

CSVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CSVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 13.95%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 1.00% 314.00% 53.98%

CSVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSVIX Category Low Category High CSVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.16% 0.00% 37.98% 47.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSVIX Category Low Category High CSVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.03% -2.40% 2.49% 59.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael McLean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Michael McLean is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of U.S. small-cap equity and a portfolio manager and equity analyst on Eaton Vance’s small-/midcap team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s small- and midcap equity portfolios, as well as coverage of the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. He began his career in the investment management industry with Eaton Vance in 2001. Mike earned a B.S. from Providence College. He is a CFA charterholder.

J. Griffith Noble

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

J. Griffith Noble is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Griff began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2012. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was an equity analyst with BlackRock, Inc. He was previously affiliated with Byram Capital Management, Emerson Investment Management, Deutsche Asset Management and Putnam Investments. Griff earned a B.S. from the University of Vermont and an MBA from Babson College. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

