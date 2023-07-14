Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.0%
1 yr return
17.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$486 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.6%
Expense Ratio 1.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CSVFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|56.59%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|65.57%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-4.7%
|20.6%
|84.98%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-11.3%
|9.6%
|52.56%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-5.5%
|9.9%
|86.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSVFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|90.24%
|2021
|2.0%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|84.21%
|2020
|0.6%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|35.92%
|2019
|4.7%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|11.30%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|23.34%
|Period
|CSVFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|54.79%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|60.30%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-4.7%
|22.3%
|84.71%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-11.3%
|12.4%
|52.78%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-5.5%
|13.2%
|40.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSVFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|90.24%
|2021
|2.0%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|84.21%
|2020
|0.6%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|36.25%
|2019
|4.7%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|11.63%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|20.21%
|CSVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSVFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|486 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|50.75%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|2
|3900
|73.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|143 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|44.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.60%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|32.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSVFX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.20%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|42.86%
|Cash
|1.78%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|52.68%
|Other
|0.02%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|23.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|62.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|58.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|61.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSVFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.31%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|64.56%
|Technology
|13.81%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|9.01%
|Industrials
|12.78%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|57.36%
|Basic Materials
|10.31%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|27.93%
|Healthcare
|9.72%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|57.06%
|Consumer Defense
|9.20%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|36.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.66%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|66.07%
|Energy
|7.50%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|40.84%
|Communication Services
|7.39%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|40.54%
|Utilities
|3.32%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|47.15%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|90.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSVFX % Rank
|Non US
|95.16%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|62.80%
|US
|3.04%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|22.02%
|CSVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|45.62%
|Management Fee
|0.77%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|72.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.14%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|40.49%
|CSVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|CSVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|26.83%
|CSVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSVFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.95%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|60.30%
|CSVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|CSVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSVFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.76%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|76.62%
|CSVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2021
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2018
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2016
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2016
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2015
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2015
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2014
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2014
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2014
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2013
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2013
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2013
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2012
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2011
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2010
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.007
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 08, 2009
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2008
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2006
|$0.125
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 18, 2016
6.37
6.4%
Jonathan Crown is lead portfolio manager on the Global Equity Income Strategy and manages a number of pooled and institutional mandates including the Threadneedle Global Equity Income Fund. Jonathan joined the company in 2005 as an investment analyst on the credit team. In 2008, he moved from the Fixed Income team to the Global Equities team and has managed global equity portfolios since 2010 and global equity income portfolios since 2011. Jonathan is also deputy head of the financials sector research team. Before joining the company, he worked at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein as an investment grade credit analyst covering financials. Jonathan has an MA (Hons) Degree in Economics from the University of St Andrews.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2018
4.41
4.4%
Georgina Hellyer joined Threadneedle in 2011 as an analyst on the global emerging market equities team and has specific responsibility for stock analysis and idea generation in the materials and energy sectors. In 2013, Georgina became a portfolio manager and is currently deputy portfolio manager on a number of Emerging Markets portfolios. Before joining Threadneedle, Georgina worked at Aviva Investors, starting as a graduate trainee before moving to an analyst role covering the materials and energy sectors on the company’s GEM and Asian equities team. Georgina has a degree in Philosophy, Politics & Economics from St Edmund Hall, University of Oxford and also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation."
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...