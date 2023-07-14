Home
CSVFX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia International Dividend Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.13 -0.08 -0.42%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (CSVFX) Primary A (CSVAX) C (CSRCX) Inst (CLSYX) Retirement (CSGRX) Adv (CGOLX) Inst (CADPX)

Vitals

YTD Return

12.0%

1 yr return

17.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$486 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CSVFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia International Dividend Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Nov 09, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Crown

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in income-producing (dividend-paying) equity securities of foreign companies, including securities of companies in emerging market countries. Equity securities include, for example, common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and depositary receipts. The Fund focuses its investments on securities of companies believed to be attractively valued and to have the potential for long-term growth. The Fund may invest in companies that have market capitalizations of any size. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services sector. 
The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including the Asia/Pacific region and Europe. 
The Fund typically employs a focused portfolio investing style, which results in fewer holdings than a fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a greater number of issuers. 
Read More

CSVFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -0.2% 22.0% 56.59%
1 Yr 17.1% -23.7% 32.5% 65.57%
3 Yr 3.8%* -4.7% 20.6% 84.98%
5 Yr 0.5%* -11.3% 9.6% 52.56%
10 Yr -0.7%* -5.5% 9.9% 86.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -27.8% 166.1% 90.24%
2021 2.0% -42.2% 28.2% 84.21%
2020 0.6% -7.3% 5.5% 35.92%
2019 4.7% 1.1% 7.1% 11.30%
2018 -3.7% -8.1% -1.1% 23.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -9.7% 22.0% 54.79%
1 Yr 17.1% -23.7% 56.0% 60.30%
3 Yr 3.8%* -4.7% 22.3% 84.71%
5 Yr 0.7%* -11.3% 12.4% 52.78%
10 Yr 2.5%* -5.5% 13.2% 40.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -27.8% 166.1% 90.24%
2021 2.0% -42.2% 28.2% 84.21%
2020 0.6% -7.3% 5.5% 36.25%
2019 4.7% 1.1% 7.1% 11.63%
2018 -3.3% -8.1% -1.1% 20.21%

NAV & Total Return History

CSVFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSVFX Category Low Category High CSVFX % Rank
Net Assets 486 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 50.75%
Number of Holdings 66 2 3900 73.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 143 M 530 K 13.7 B 44.35%
Weighting of Top 10 29.60% 7.3% 99.9% 32.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.41%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSVFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.20% 75.03% 100.46% 42.86%
Cash 		1.78% -31.92% 11.89% 52.68%
Other 		0.02% -2.35% 6.11% 23.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 62.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 58.93%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 61.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSVFX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.31% 0.00% 42.76% 64.56%
Technology 		13.81% 0.00% 24.16% 9.01%
Industrials 		12.78% 1.03% 36.79% 57.36%
Basic Materials 		10.31% 0.00% 30.76% 27.93%
Healthcare 		9.72% 0.00% 23.28% 57.06%
Consumer Defense 		9.20% 0.00% 31.84% 36.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.66% 0.00% 27.46% 66.07%
Energy 		7.50% 0.00% 26.59% 40.84%
Communication Services 		7.39% 0.00% 23.78% 40.54%
Utilities 		3.32% 0.00% 27.46% 47.15%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.64% 90.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSVFX % Rank
Non US 		95.16% 71.47% 100.46% 62.80%
US 		3.04% 0.00% 15.02% 22.02%

CSVFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.01% 21.16% 45.62%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.00% 1.25% 72.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 19.14%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% 40.49%

Sales Fees

CSVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

CSVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 2.00% 158.16% 26.83%

CSVFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSVFX Category Low Category High CSVFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.95% 0.00% 8.48% 60.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSVFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSVFX Category Low Category High CSVFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.76% 0.18% 7.85% 76.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSVFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSVFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Crown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2016

6.37

6.4%

Jonathan Crown is lead portfolio manager on the Global Equity Income Strategy and manages a number of pooled and institutional mandates including the Threadneedle Global Equity Income Fund. Jonathan joined the company in 2005 as an investment analyst on the credit team. In 2008, he moved from the Fixed Income team to the Global Equities team and has managed global equity portfolios since 2010 and global equity income portfolios since 2011. Jonathan is also deputy head of the financials sector research team. Before joining the company, he worked at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein as an investment grade credit analyst covering financials. Jonathan has an MA (Hons) Degree in Economics from the University of St Andrews.

Georgina Hellyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2018

4.41

4.4%

Georgina Hellyer joined Threadneedle in 2011 as an analyst on the global emerging market equities team and has specific responsibility for stock analysis and idea generation in the materials and energy sectors. In 2013, Georgina became a portfolio manager and is currently deputy portfolio manager on a number of Emerging Markets portfolios. Before joining Threadneedle, Georgina worked at Aviva Investors, starting as a graduate trainee before moving to an analyst role covering the materials and energy sectors on the company’s GEM and Asian equities team. Georgina has a degree in Philosophy, Politics & Economics from St Edmund Hall, University of Oxford and also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation."

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

