In making investment decisions with respect to common stocks and other equity securities issued by infrastructure companies, the Advisor and the Fund’s sub‑investment advisors, Cohen & Steers Asia Limited and Cohen & Steers UK Limited (the “Subadvisors”), rely on a fundamental analysis of each company. Securities are evaluated for their potential to provide an attractive total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Advisor and Subadvisors review each company’s potential for success in light of general economic and industry trends, as well as the company’s quality of management, financial condition, business plan, industry and sector market position and dividend payout ratio. The Advisor and Subadvisors utilize a value-oriented approach, and evaluate each company’s valuation on the basis of relative price/cash flow and price/earnings multiples, earnings growth rate, dividend yield, and price/book value, among other metrics. The Fund will not seek to achieve specific environmental, social or governance (“ESG”) outcomes through its portfolio of investments, nor will it pursue an overall impact or sustainable investment strategy.

However, the Advisor will incorporate consideration of relevant ESG factors into its investment decision-making. For example, although the Advisor does not generally exclude investments based on ESG factors alone, when considering an investment opportunity with material exposure to carbon emissions regulation, this risk may be considered as one factor in the Advisor’s holistic review process.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in U.S. and non‑U.S. common stocks and other equity securities issued by infrastructure companies, which consist of utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, marine ports, telecommunications companies and other infrastructure companies. These equity securities can consist of: common stocks; rights or warrants to purchase common stocks; securities convertible into common stocks where the conversion feature represents, in the Advisor’s view, a significant element of the securities’ value; preferred stocks; equity units; initial public offerings (“IPOs”) of equity securities; and private investments in public equity (“PIPEs”). The Fund may invest in infrastructure securities that in certain instances are structured as Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”). Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 40%, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Advisor, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30%, of its total assets in companies organized or located outside the U.S. or doing a substantial amount of business outside of the U.S. The Fund will invest in infrastructure companies primarily in developed countries, but may invest in securities of infrastructure companies domiciled in emerging market countries. Typically, emerging markets are in countries that are in the process of industrialization, with lower gross national products per capita than more developed countries. Accordingly, the Fund will hold securities and instruments denominated in non‑U.S. currencies, or sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts for such securities.

Infrastructure companies are companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from, or have at least 50% of their assets committed to, the management, ownership, operation, construction, development, servicing or financing of assets used in connection with: the generation, production, transmission, sale or distribution of electric energy, natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or other energy sources; the distribution, purification and treatment of water; provision of communications services, including cable television, satellite, microwave, radio, telephone, internet, wireless voice, data services, video services and other communications media; or the provision of transportation services, including toll roads, airports, railroads or marine ports. Infrastructure companies also include companies organized as master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and their affiliates, and the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in these energy-related MLPs and their affiliates.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in preferred securities and other fixed-income securities, including preferred stock, hybrid-preferred securities, corporate debt obligations and debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in below investment grade securities. A security will be considered to be investment grade if it is rated as such by one nationally recognized statistical rating organization (for example, minimum Baa3 or BBB‑ by Moody’s or S&P, respectively) or, if unrated, is judged to be investment grade by the Advisor or a Subadvisor. Below investment grade quality securities, or securities that are unrated but judged to be below investment grade by the Advisor, are commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” securities.

The Fund has adopted a fundamental policy (which cannot be changed without shareholder approval) whereby the Fund may not invest more than 25% of its net assets in securities of issuers in any one industry, except for securities in infrastructure companies.

The Fund may engage in foreign currency transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, futures contracts, options, swaps and other similar strategic transactions in connection with its

investments in securities of non‑U.S. companies. The Fund’s primary use of foreign currency transactions will be to reduce the foreign currency risk inherent in the Fund’s investments.