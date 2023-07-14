Home
Trending ETFs

Calamos Short-Term Bond Fund

mutual fund
CSTIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.37 -0.02 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (CSTIX) Primary A (CSTBX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calamos Short-Term Bond Fund

CSTIX | Fund

$9.37

$381 M

3.38%

$0.32

0.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$381 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CSTIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calamos Short-Term Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calamos
  • Inception Date
    Sep 19, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    39795665
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Saf

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a broad range of investment grade debt securities that have a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of three years or less. The debt securities in which the Fund may invest include, among others, obligations of U.S., state, and local governments, their agencies and instrumentalities; mortgage- and asset-backed debt securities (including TBAs); corporate debt securities, repurchase agreements, convertible securities, money market instruments, Treasury Bills, and other securities believed to have debt-like characteristics (such as preferred securities and corporate loans and related assignments and participations). The Fund's 80% policy may be changed upon at least 60 days' written notice to shareholders.

The Fund will invest primarily in investment grade debt securities (those rated BBB or higher by S&P, or Baa or higher by Moody's), which include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, as well as securities rated or subject to a guarantee that is rated within the investment grade categories listed by at least one of the Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (NRSROs). In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in below investment grade debt securities, which are sometimes referred to as high yield or "junk" bonds, which include bonds, bank loans and preferred securities. Junk bonds are securities rated BB or lower by S&P, or Ba or lower by Moody's or securities that are not rated but are considered by the Fund's investment adviser to be of similar quality. The Fund may not acquire debt securities that are rated lower than C.

Convertible debt securities are exchangeable for equity securities of the issuer at a predetermined price, and typically offer greater appreciation potential than non-convertible debt securities. The convertible securities in which the Fund may invest consist of bonds, structured notes, debentures and preferred stocks, which may be converted or exchanged at a stated or determinable exchange ratio into underlying shares. Structured notes are fixed-income debentures linked to equity and the structured notes invested in by the Fund will not be customized for the Fund. Convertible structured notes have the attributes of a convertible security, however, the investment bank that issued the convertible note assumes the credit risk associated with the investment, rather than the issuer of the underlying common stock into which the note is convertible. The bonds, structured notes and debentures may be rated investment grade or below, may be issued by corporates, governments or public international bodies and may be denominated in a variety of currencies and issued with either fixed or floating rates. Convertible securities may offer higher income than the shares into which they are convertible. The Fund may be required to permit the issuer of a convertible security to redeem the security, convert it into the underlying shares or sell it to a third party. Convertible securities include debt obligations and preferred stock of the company issuing the security, which may be exchanged for a predetermined price (the conversion price), into the issuer's common stock.

Certain convertible debt securities include a "put option" which entitles the Fund to sell the security to the issuer before maturity at a stated price, which may represent a premium over the stated principal amount of the debt security. Conversely many convertible securities are issued with a "call" feature that allows the security's issuers to choose when to redeem the security.

The debt securities described above may include mortgage-backed, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, which directly or indirectly represent a participation in, or are secured by and payable from, mortgage loans, real property, or other assets such as car loans or aviation financing.

The investment adviser searches for securities that represent value at the time of purchase given current market conditions. Value is a combination of yield, credit quality, structure (maturity, coupon, redemption features), and liquidity. The investment adviser recognizes value by simultaneously analyzing the interaction of these factors among the securities available in the market. As part of its security strategy, the investment adviser also evaluates whether environmental, social and governance factors could have a material negative or positive impact on the cash flows or risk profiles of many companies in the universe in which the Fund may invest. These determinations may not be conclusive and securities of issuers that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. The investment adviser will sell a security if it becomes concerned about its credit risk, is forced by market factors to raise money, or an attractive replacement is available.

Pending investment or re-investment or, at any time, for temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may hold up to 100 % of its net assets in cash, money market funds and cash equivalent securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-U.S. debt securities, including non-dollar denominated debt securities and emerging markets securities.

The Fund may use derivative instruments such as futures, options, forwards, swaps (including currency swaps, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, credit default index swaps, and total return swaps), and equity-linked structured notes for risk management purposes or as part of the Fund's investment strategies. The Fund may also invest in ETFs.

Read More

CSTIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -6.3% 3.8% 46.53%
1 Yr -0.6% -11.5% 2.9% 34.72%
3 Yr -2.8%* -6.1% 1.3% 67.16%
5 Yr N/A* -10.6% 3.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.5% -17.7% -2.5% 20.18%
2021 -1.6% -2.0% 2.2% 97.64%
2020 0.2% -2.8% 4.6% 85.61%
2019 0.3% -28.6% 3.0% 83.88%
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -6.3% 3.8% 43.75%
1 Yr -0.6% -11.5% 1.9% 30.73%
3 Yr -2.8%* -6.1% 4.5% 67.35%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.5% -17.7% -2.5% 20.18%
2021 -1.6% -2.0% 2.2% 97.64%
2020 0.2% -2.8% 4.6% 85.61%
2019 0.3% -28.6% 3.0% 85.80%
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CSTIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSTIX Category Low Category High CSTIX % Rank
Net Assets 381 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 74.52%
Number of Holdings 579 4 4919 37.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.9 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 78.47%
Weighting of Top 10 10.44% 1.7% 100.0% 84.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 4.34%
  7. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 3.43%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSTIX % Rank
Bonds 		94.74% 49.71% 194.71% 30.56%
Convertible Bonds 		2.78% 0.00% 27.71% 44.79%
Cash 		2.48% -102.46% 39.20% 61.81%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 29.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 33.16%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 17.53%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSTIX % Rank
Corporate 		63.67% 0.00% 100.00% 13.02%
Securitized 		17.14% 0.00% 97.27% 75.87%
Government 		12.64% 0.00% 73.63% 61.81%
Municipal 		4.07% 0.00% 17.46% 3.82%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.48% 0.00% 44.09% 74.65%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 30.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSTIX % Rank
US 		79.30% 0.00% 165.96% 57.47%
Non US 		15.44% 0.00% 72.71% 32.29%

CSTIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.01% 19.98% 79.10%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.19% 37.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 2.47%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

CSTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CSTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 2.00% 500.00% 23.90%

CSTIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSTIX Category Low Category High CSTIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.38% 0.00% 11.01% 62.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSTIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSTIX Category Low Category High CSTIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.73% -1.27% 4.98% 18.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSTIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSTIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Saf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2018

3.7

3.7%

John Saf joined CALAMOS ADVISORS in 2017 as a Co-Portfolio Manager. Previously, he was managing director and portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Investment Management since 2006.

R. Matthew Freund

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2018

3.7

3.7%

As a Co-Chief Investment Officer, Matt Freund is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. As Head of Fixed Income Strategies, he manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Matt joined Calamos in 2016 and has more than 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, he was Chief Investment Officer of USAA Investments, leading the teams responsible for the portfolio management of USAA’s mutual funds and affiliated portfolios, including P&C and life insurance products, and overseeing more than $140 billion in assets. During this time, he also served as lead portfolio manager for several highly regarded fixed income mutual funds. Earlier in his career, Matt served as a senior investment analyst for MetLife in the Capital Markets Group. He received a BA in Accounting from Franklin & Marshall College and an MBA from Indiana University.

Chuck Carmody

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2018

3.7

3.7%

Chuck Carmody joined CALAMOS ADVISORS in 2004 and since February 2016 is a Co-Portfolio Manager, as well as a Senior Fixed Income Trader. From January 2010 to February 2016 he was a Senior Trader.

John Calamos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2018

3.7

3.7%

John Calamos is Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments, the firm he founded in 1977. With origins as an institutional convertible bond manager, Calamos Investments has grown into a global asset management firm with institutional and individual clients worldwide. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee and the Miami area. Mr. Calamos established research and investment processes centered around a team-based approach designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance over full market cycles through a range of U.S. and global investment solutions including equity, fixed income, convertible and alternative strategies. As a pioneer in convertible securities, Calamos launched one of the first convertible funds in 1985 as a way to manage risk for clients in volatile times. He also established one of the first liquid alternative funds in 1990, reflecting a focus on innovation that continues to this day. Mr. Calamos has built a reputation for using investment techniques to control risk, preserve capital and build wealth for clients over the long term. With more than 50 years of industry experience, he is often quoted as an authority on risk-managed investment strategies, markets, and the economy. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences around the world and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Fox Business Channel. He has authored two books, Investing in Convertible Securities: Your Complete Guide to the Risks and Rewards and Convertible Securities: The Latest Instruments, Portfolio Strategies, and Valuation Analysis.   Prior to entering the investment industry, Mr. Calamos served in the United States Air Force. During the Vietnam War, he served as a Forward Air Controller, with responsibilities for guiding accurate air strikes and preventing injuries to friendly troops. His squadron was the first to fly the Cessna O-2, an aircraft in which he recorded over 400 missions in combat. Captain Calamos was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for “extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight under heavy hostile attack.” His Air Force career included five years of active duty flying B-52 bombers and twelve years in the Reserves flying A-37 jet fighters. He retired as a Major.   The son of Greek immigrants, Mr. Calamos is an active philanthropist supporting educational institutions and Hellenic organizations. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago. He is an investment committee member of the Faith Endowment, and a supporting member of the National Hellenic Society, Leadership 100 and The Hellenic Initiative. He received a B.A. in Economics and an M.B.A. in Finance from Illinois Tech, where he established Endowed Chairs in Philosophy and Business and is also a member of the Board of Trustees. He received an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from Hellenic College Holy Cross.

Christian Brobst

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

