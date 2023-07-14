Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$381 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.4%
Expense Ratio 0.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a broad range of investment grade debt securities that have a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of three years or less. The debt securities in which the Fund may invest include, among others, obligations of U.S., state, and local governments, their agencies and instrumentalities; mortgage- and asset-backed debt securities (including TBAs); corporate debt securities, repurchase agreements, convertible securities, money market instruments, Treasury Bills, and other securities believed to have debt-like characteristics (such as preferred securities and corporate loans and related assignments and participations). The Fund's 80% policy may be changed upon at least 60 days' written notice to shareholders.
The Fund will invest primarily in investment grade debt securities (those rated BBB or higher by S&P, or Baa or higher by Moody's), which include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, as well as securities rated or subject to a guarantee that is rated within the investment grade categories listed by at least one of the Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (NRSROs). In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in below investment grade debt securities, which are sometimes referred to as high yield or "junk" bonds, which include bonds, bank loans and preferred securities. Junk bonds are securities rated BB or lower by S&P, or Ba or lower by Moody's or securities that are not rated but are considered by the Fund's investment adviser to be of similar quality. The Fund may not acquire debt securities that are rated lower than C.
Convertible debt securities are exchangeable for equity securities of the issuer at a predetermined price, and typically offer greater appreciation potential than non-convertible debt securities. The convertible securities in which the Fund may invest consist of bonds, structured notes, debentures and preferred stocks, which may be converted or exchanged at a stated or determinable exchange ratio into underlying shares. Structured notes are fixed-income debentures linked to equity and the structured notes invested in by the Fund will not be customized for the Fund. Convertible structured notes have the attributes of a convertible security, however, the investment bank that issued the convertible note assumes the credit risk associated with the investment, rather than the issuer of the underlying common stock into which the note is convertible. The bonds, structured notes and debentures may be rated investment grade or below, may be issued by corporates, governments or public international bodies and may be denominated in a variety of currencies and issued with either fixed or floating rates. Convertible securities may offer higher income than the shares into which they are convertible. The Fund may be required to permit the issuer of a convertible security to redeem the security, convert it into the underlying shares or sell it to a third party. Convertible securities include debt obligations and preferred stock of the company issuing the security, which may be exchanged for a predetermined price (the conversion price), into the issuer's common stock.
Certain convertible debt securities include a "put option" which entitles the Fund to sell the security to the issuer before maturity at a stated price, which may represent a premium over the stated principal amount of the debt security. Conversely many convertible securities are issued with a "call" feature that allows the security's issuers to choose when to redeem the security.
The debt securities described above may include mortgage-backed, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, which directly or indirectly represent a participation in, or are secured by and payable from, mortgage loans, real property, or other assets such as car loans or aviation financing.
The investment adviser searches for securities that represent value at the time of purchase given current market conditions. Value is a combination of yield, credit quality, structure (maturity, coupon, redemption features), and liquidity. The investment adviser recognizes value by simultaneously analyzing the interaction of these factors among the securities available in the market. As part of its security strategy, the investment adviser also evaluates whether environmental, social and governance factors could have a material negative or positive impact on the cash flows or risk profiles of many companies in the universe in which the Fund may invest. These determinations may not be conclusive and securities of issuers that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. The investment adviser will sell a security if it becomes concerned about its credit risk, is forced by market factors to raise money, or an attractive replacement is available.
Pending investment or re-investment or, at any time, for temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may hold up to 100 % of its net assets in cash, money market funds and cash equivalent securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-U.S. debt securities, including non-dollar denominated debt securities and emerging markets securities.
The Fund may use derivative instruments such as futures, options, forwards, swaps (including currency swaps, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, credit default index swaps, and total return swaps), and equity-linked structured notes for risk management purposes or as part of the Fund's investment strategies. The Fund may also invest in ETFs.
|Period
|CSTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|46.53%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|34.72%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|67.16%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CSTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.5%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|20.18%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|97.64%
|2020
|0.2%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|85.61%
|2019
|0.3%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|83.88%
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|CSTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|43.75%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|30.73%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|67.35%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CSTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.5%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|20.18%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|97.64%
|2020
|0.2%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|85.61%
|2019
|0.3%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|85.80%
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|CSTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSTIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|381 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|74.52%
|Number of Holdings
|579
|4
|4919
|37.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40.9 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|78.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.44%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|84.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSTIX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.74%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|30.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.78%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|44.79%
|Cash
|2.48%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|61.81%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|29.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|33.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|17.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSTIX % Rank
|Corporate
|63.67%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.02%
|Securitized
|17.14%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|75.87%
|Government
|12.64%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|61.81%
|Municipal
|4.07%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|3.82%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.48%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|74.65%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|30.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSTIX % Rank
|US
|79.30%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|57.47%
|Non US
|15.44%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|32.29%
|CSTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.40%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|79.10%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|37.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.47%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|CSTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CSTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|23.90%
|CSTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSTIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.38%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|62.85%
|CSTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CSTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSTIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.73%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|18.12%
|CSTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 22, 2021
|$0.153
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2018
3.7
3.7%
John Saf joined CALAMOS ADVISORS in 2017 as a Co-Portfolio Manager. Previously, he was managing director and portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Investment Management since 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2018
3.7
3.7%
As a Co-Chief Investment Officer, Matt Freund is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. As Head of Fixed Income Strategies, he manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Matt joined Calamos in 2016 and has more than 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, he was Chief Investment Officer of USAA Investments, leading the teams responsible for the portfolio management of USAA’s mutual funds and affiliated portfolios, including P&C and life insurance products, and overseeing more than $140 billion in assets. During this time, he also served as lead portfolio manager for several highly regarded fixed income mutual funds. Earlier in his career, Matt served as a senior investment analyst for MetLife in the Capital Markets Group. He received a BA in Accounting from Franklin & Marshall College and an MBA from Indiana University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2018
3.7
3.7%
Chuck Carmody joined CALAMOS ADVISORS in 2004 and since February 2016 is a Co-Portfolio Manager, as well as a Senior Fixed Income Trader. From January 2010 to February 2016 he was a Senior Trader.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2018
3.7
3.7%
John Calamos is Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments, the firm he founded in 1977. With origins as an institutional convertible bond manager, Calamos Investments has grown into a global asset management firm with institutional and individual clients worldwide. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee and the Miami area. Mr. Calamos established research and investment processes centered around a team-based approach designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance over full market cycles through a range of U.S. and global investment solutions including equity, fixed income, convertible and alternative strategies. As a pioneer in convertible securities, Calamos launched one of the first convertible funds in 1985 as a way to manage risk for clients in volatile times. He also established one of the first liquid alternative funds in 1990, reflecting a focus on innovation that continues to this day. Mr. Calamos has built a reputation for using investment techniques to control risk, preserve capital and build wealth for clients over the long term. With more than 50 years of industry experience, he is often quoted as an authority on risk-managed investment strategies, markets, and the economy. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences around the world and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Fox Business Channel. He has authored two books, Investing in Convertible Securities: Your Complete Guide to the Risks and Rewards and Convertible Securities: The Latest Instruments, Portfolio Strategies, and Valuation Analysis. Prior to entering the investment industry, Mr. Calamos served in the United States Air Force. During the Vietnam War, he served as a Forward Air Controller, with responsibilities for guiding accurate air strikes and preventing injuries to friendly troops. His squadron was the first to fly the Cessna O-2, an aircraft in which he recorded over 400 missions in combat. Captain Calamos was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for “extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight under heavy hostile attack.” His Air Force career included five years of active duty flying B-52 bombers and twelve years in the Reserves flying A-37 jet fighters. He retired as a Major. The son of Greek immigrants, Mr. Calamos is an active philanthropist supporting educational institutions and Hellenic organizations. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago. He is an investment committee member of the Faith Endowment, and a supporting member of the National Hellenic Society, Leadership 100 and The Hellenic Initiative. He received a B.A. in Economics and an M.B.A. in Finance from Illinois Tech, where he established Endowed Chairs in Philosophy and Business and is also a member of the Board of Trustees. He received an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from Hellenic College Holy Cross.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...