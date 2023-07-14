The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a broad range of investment grade debt securities that have a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of three years or less. The debt securities in which the Fund may invest include, among others, obligations of U.S., state, and local governments, their agencies and instrumentalities; mortgage- and asset-backed debt securities (including TBAs); corporate debt securities, repurchase agreements, convertible securities, money market instruments, Treasury Bills, and other securities believed to have debt-like characteristics (such as preferred securities and corporate loans and related assignments and participations). The Fund's 80% policy may be changed upon at least 60 days' written notice to shareholders.

The Fund will invest primarily in investment grade debt securities (those rated BBB or higher by S&P, or Baa or higher by Moody's), which include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, as well as securities rated or subject to a guarantee that is rated within the investment grade categories listed by at least one of the Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (NRSROs). In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in below investment grade debt securities, which are sometimes referred to as high yield or "junk" bonds, which include bonds, bank loans and preferred securities. Junk bonds are securities rated BB or lower by S&P, or Ba or lower by Moody's or securities that are not rated but are considered by the Fund's investment adviser to be of similar quality. The Fund may not acquire debt securities that are rated lower than C.

Convertible debt securities are exchangeable for equity securities of the issuer at a predetermined price, and typically offer greater appreciation potential than non-convertible debt securities. The convertible securities in which the Fund may invest consist of bonds, structured notes, debentures and preferred stocks, which may be converted or exchanged at a stated or determinable exchange ratio into underlying shares. Structured notes are fixed-income debentures linked to equity and the structured notes invested in by the Fund will not be customized for the Fund. Convertible structured notes have the attributes of a convertible security, however, the investment bank that issued the convertible note assumes the credit risk associated with the investment, rather than the issuer of the underlying common stock into which the note is convertible. The bonds, structured notes and debentures may be rated investment grade or below, may be issued by corporates, governments or public international bodies and may be denominated in a variety of currencies and issued with either fixed or floating rates. Convertible securities may offer higher income than the shares into which they are convertible. The Fund may be required to permit the issuer of a convertible security to redeem the security, convert it into the underlying shares or sell it to a third party. Convertible securities include debt obligations and preferred stock of the company issuing the security, which may be exchanged for a predetermined price (the conversion price), into the issuer's common stock.

Certain convertible debt securities include a "put option" which entitles the Fund to sell the security to the issuer before maturity at a stated price, which may represent a premium over the stated principal amount of the debt security. Conversely many convertible securities are issued with a "call" feature that allows the security's issuers to choose when to redeem the security.

The debt securities described above may include mortgage-backed, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, which directly or indirectly represent a participation in, or are secured by and payable from, mortgage loans, real property, or other assets such as car loans or aviation financing.

The investment adviser searches for securities that represent value at the time of purchase given current market conditions. Value is a combination of yield, credit quality, structure (maturity, coupon, redemption features), and liquidity. The investment adviser recognizes value by simultaneously analyzing the interaction of these factors among the securities available in the market. As part of its security strategy, the investment adviser also evaluates whether environmental, social and governance factors could have a material negative or positive impact on the cash flows or risk profiles of many companies in the universe in which the Fund may invest. These determinations may not be conclusive and securities of issuers that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. The investment adviser will sell a security if it becomes concerned about its credit risk, is forced by market factors to raise money, or an attractive replacement is available.

Pending investment or re-investment or, at any time, for temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may hold up to 100 % of its net assets in cash, money market funds and cash equivalent securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-U.S. debt securities, including non-dollar denominated debt securities and emerging markets securities.

The Fund may use derivative instruments such as futures, options, forwards, swaps (including currency swaps, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, credit default index swaps, and total return swaps), and equity-linked structured notes for risk management purposes or as part of the Fund's investment strategies. The Fund may also invest in ETFs.