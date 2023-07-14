Home
Calamos Short-Term Bond Fund

mutual fund
CSTBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.38 -0.02 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (CSTIX) Primary A (CSTBX)
Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$381 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CSTBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calamos Short-Term Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calamos
  • Inception Date
    Sep 19, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    204045
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Saf

CSTBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSTBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -6.3% 3.8% 47.05%
1 Yr -0.6% -11.5% 2.9% 34.55%
3 Yr -2.8%* -6.1% 1.3% 64.21%
5 Yr N/A* -10.6% 3.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSTBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.5% -17.7% -2.5% 19.65%
2021 -1.5% -2.0% 2.2% 96.36%
2020 0.2% -2.8% 4.6% 85.05%
2019 0.3% -28.6% 3.0% 86.76%
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSTBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -6.3% 3.8% 44.27%
1 Yr -0.6% -11.5% 1.9% 30.56%
3 Yr -2.8%* -6.1% 4.5% 64.38%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSTBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.5% -17.7% -2.5% 19.65%
2021 -1.5% -2.0% 2.2% 96.36%
2020 0.2% -2.8% 4.6% 85.05%
2019 0.3% -28.6% 3.0% 88.87%
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CSTBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSTBX Category Low Category High CSTBX % Rank
Net Assets 381 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 74.70%
Number of Holdings 579 4 4919 37.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.9 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 78.65%
Weighting of Top 10 10.44% 1.7% 100.0% 84.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 4.34%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 4.34%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 4.34%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 4.34%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 4.34%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 4.34%
  7. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 3.43%
  8. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 3.43%
  9. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 3.43%
  10. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 3.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSTBX % Rank
Bonds 		94.74% 49.71% 194.71% 30.73%
Convertible Bonds 		2.78% 0.00% 27.71% 44.97%
Cash 		2.48% -102.46% 39.20% 61.98%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 64.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 67.01%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 58.51%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSTBX % Rank
Corporate 		63.67% 0.00% 100.00% 13.19%
Securitized 		17.14% 0.00% 97.27% 76.04%
Government 		12.64% 0.00% 73.63% 61.98%
Municipal 		4.07% 0.00% 17.46% 3.99%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.48% 0.00% 44.09% 74.83%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 65.28%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSTBX % Rank
US 		79.30% 0.00% 165.96% 57.64%
Non US 		15.44% 0.00% 72.71% 32.47%

CSTBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSTBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 19.98% 52.25%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.19% 42.11%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 47.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

CSTBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.25% 0.50% 5.75% 63.53%
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CSTBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSTBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 2.00% 500.00% 24.30%

CSTBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSTBX Category Low Category High CSTBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.13% 0.00% 11.01% 71.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSTBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSTBX Category Low Category High CSTBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.51% -1.27% 4.98% 29.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSTBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSTBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Saf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2018

3.7

3.7%

John Saf joined CALAMOS ADVISORS in 2017 as a Co-Portfolio Manager. Previously, he was managing director and portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Investment Management since 2006.

John Calamos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2018

3.7

3.7%

John Calamos is Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments, the firm he founded in 1977. With origins as an institutional convertible bond manager, Calamos Investments has grown into a global asset management firm with institutional and individual clients worldwide. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee and the Miami area. Mr. Calamos established research and investment processes centered around a team-based approach designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance over full market cycles through a range of U.S. and global investment solutions including equity, fixed income, convertible and alternative strategies. As a pioneer in convertible securities, Calamos launched one of the first convertible funds in 1985 as a way to manage risk for clients in volatile times. He also established one of the first liquid alternative funds in 1990, reflecting a focus on innovation that continues to this day. Mr. Calamos has built a reputation for using investment techniques to control risk, preserve capital and build wealth for clients over the long term. With more than 50 years of industry experience, he is often quoted as an authority on risk-managed investment strategies, markets, and the economy. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences around the world and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Fox Business Channel. He has authored two books, Investing in Convertible Securities: Your Complete Guide to the Risks and Rewards and Convertible Securities: The Latest Instruments, Portfolio Strategies, and Valuation Analysis.   Prior to entering the investment industry, Mr. Calamos served in the United States Air Force. During the Vietnam War, he served as a Forward Air Controller, with responsibilities for guiding accurate air strikes and preventing injuries to friendly troops. His squadron was the first to fly the Cessna O-2, an aircraft in which he recorded over 400 missions in combat. Captain Calamos was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for “extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight under heavy hostile attack.” His Air Force career included five years of active duty flying B-52 bombers and twelve years in the Reserves flying A-37 jet fighters. He retired as a Major.   The son of Greek immigrants, Mr. Calamos is an active philanthropist supporting educational institutions and Hellenic organizations. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago. He is an investment committee member of the Faith Endowment, and a supporting member of the National Hellenic Society, Leadership 100 and The Hellenic Initiative. He received a B.A. in Economics and an M.B.A. in Finance from Illinois Tech, where he established Endowed Chairs in Philosophy and Business and is also a member of the Board of Trustees. He received an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from Hellenic College Holy Cross.

Chuck Carmody

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2018

3.7

3.7%

Chuck Carmody joined CALAMOS ADVISORS in 2004 and since February 2016 is a Co-Portfolio Manager, as well as a Senior Fixed Income Trader. From January 2010 to February 2016 he was a Senior Trader.

R. Matthew Freund

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2018

3.7

3.7%

As a Co-Chief Investment Officer, Matt Freund is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. As Head of Fixed Income Strategies, he manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Matt joined Calamos in 2016 and has more than 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, he was Chief Investment Officer of USAA Investments, leading the teams responsible for the portfolio management of USAA’s mutual funds and affiliated portfolios, including P&C and life insurance products, and overseeing more than $140 billion in assets. During this time, he also served as lead portfolio manager for several highly regarded fixed income mutual funds. Earlier in his career, Matt served as a senior investment analyst for MetLife in the Capital Markets Group. He received a BA in Accounting from Franklin & Marshall College and an MBA from Indiana University.

Christian Brobst

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

