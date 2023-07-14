Home
Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
CSSSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.69 -0.18 -0.67%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (UMBHX) Primary Inst (CSSWX) Retirement (CSSSX) Retirement (CSSQX) A (CSSAX) C (CSSJX) Retirement (CSSVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund

CSSSX | Fund

$26.69

$297 M

0.00%

0.86%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.3%

1 yr return

6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$297 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund

CSSSX | Fund

$26.69

$297 M

0.00%

0.86%

CSSSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Carillon Family of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    772
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James McBride

Fund Description

The fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities (mostly common stocks) of small cap companies located anywhere in the United States. The fund’s portfolio managers consider small-capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization equal to or less than the largest company in the Russell 2000® Growth Index during the most recent 12‑month period (approximately $28.6 billion during the 12‑month period ended December 31, 2021). The fund is not required to sell equity securities whose market values appreciate or depreciate outside this market capitalization range. From time to time, the fund’s portfolio may include the stocks of fewer companies than other diversified funds.
The equity securities in which the fund invests include common stocks, depositary receipts, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants and other rights, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
The fund normally invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities that are selected based upon the portfolio management team’s perception of their above-average potential for long-term growth of capital. The portfolio management team searches for companies with a stock price below its estimated intrinsic value that it believes are well positioned to benefit from the emergence of long-term catalysts for growth. The identified growth catalysts are long-term and secular (i.e., exhibiting relatively consistent expansion over a long period). Following the identification of well-positioned companies, the portfolio management team estimates the fair value of each candidate by assessing: margin structure, growth rate, debt level and other measures which it believes influence relative stock valuations. The overall company analysis includes the assessment of the liquidity of each security, sustainability of profit margins, barriers to entry, company management and free cash flow.
The fund will invest primarily in securities of U.S. companies, but may invest up to 10% of the portfolio in foreign companies, including those located in developing countries or emerging markets; American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) (collectively, “depositary receipts”). Although the portfolio managers generally do not emphasize investment in any particular investment sector or industry, the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in the health care and information technology sectors at any given time. The fund also may hold securities of mid‑capitalization companies.
The fund intends to hold some cash, short-term debt obligations, government securities, money market funds or other high-quality investments for reserves to cover redemptions and unanticipated expenses. There may be times, however, when the fund attempts to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions by investing a higher percentage of its assets in cash or in those types of money market investments for temporary defensive purposes. During those times, the fund may not be able to pursue its investment objective or follow its principal investment strategies and, instead, will focus on preserving your investment.
The fund may lend its securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions to earn additional income.
Read More

CSSSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -21.9% 50.1% 86.49%
1 Yr 6.3% -72.8% 36.6% 76.35%
3 Yr -1.6%* -54.1% 47.5% 43.28%
5 Yr -1.7%* -42.6% 12.7% 32.22%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% 1.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.8% -82.1% 547.9% 19.55%
2021 -4.3% -69.3% 196.9% 51.99%
2020 7.9% -28.2% 32.1% 60.00%
2019 3.9% -3.2% 9.3% 76.48%
2018 -2.5% -14.5% 20.4% 26.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -24.8% 50.1% 85.14%
1 Yr 6.3% -72.8% 36.6% 74.16%
3 Yr -1.6%* -54.1% 47.5% 43.28%
5 Yr -1.7%* -42.6% 14.6% 41.79%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 1.74%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.8% -82.1% 547.9% 19.55%
2021 -4.3% -69.3% 196.9% 52.17%
2020 7.9% -28.2% 32.1% 60.00%
2019 3.9% -3.2% 9.3% 76.48%
2018 -1.1% -14.5% 20.4% 26.58%

NAV & Total Return History

CSSSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSSSX Category Low Category High CSSSX % Rank
Net Assets 297 M 183 K 28 B 67.51%
Number of Holdings 78 6 1336 69.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 68.9 M 59 K 2.7 B 62.79%
Weighting of Top 10 20.59% 5.9% 100.0% 56.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Quidel Corp 2.97%
  2. Pegasystems Inc 2.81%
  3. Ambarella Inc 2.78%
  4. Chart Industries Inc 2.75%
  5. AMN Healthcare Services Inc 2.16%
  6. TPI Composites Inc 2.14%
  7. Installed Building Products Inc 2.12%
  8. II-VI Inc 2.10%
  9. Entegris Inc 2.08%
  10. Magnite Inc 2.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSSSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.53% 77.52% 101.30% 17.00%
Cash 		0.47% -1.30% 22.49% 81.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 36.87%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 47.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 35.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 34.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSSSX % Rank
Healthcare 		30.75% 0.00% 47.90% 6.06%
Technology 		26.77% 2.91% 75.51% 35.86%
Industrials 		15.59% 0.00% 36.64% 68.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.81% 0.00% 40.68% 55.56%
Financial Services 		5.68% 0.00% 42.95% 61.95%
Communication Services 		2.50% 0.00% 15.31% 46.80%
Real Estate 		2.33% 0.00% 15.31% 43.94%
Consumer Defense 		1.92% 0.00% 13.56% 83.67%
Basic Materials 		1.68% 0.00% 10.30% 66.33%
Energy 		0.97% 0.00% 55.49% 68.69%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 55.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSSSX % Rank
US 		95.24% 67.06% 99.56% 35.02%
Non US 		4.29% 0.00% 26.08% 39.39%

CSSSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% 0.05% 27.56% 82.42%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.05% 4.05% 11.30%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.84%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.40% 55.45%

Sales Fees

CSSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CSSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 13.80%

CSSSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSSSX Category Low Category High CSSSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 39.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSSSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSSSX Category Low Category High CSSSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.50% -4.08% 1.10% 30.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSSSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSSSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James McBride

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2010

12.02

12.0%

James R. McBride, CFA®, joined Scout in 2009. Prior to joining Scout, Mr. McBride co-founded and served as Vice President/portfolio manager of TrendStar Advisors, LLC from 2003-2009. Mr. McBride was also previously employed by Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc. as a Vice President and research analyst from 2000 until he left to co-found TrendStar Advisors, LLC in 2003. Prior to joining Kornitzer Capital, Mr. McBride served in a number of increasingly responsible positions with Hewlett-Packard and subsidiary companies of Hewlett-Packard from 1989-2000. Mr. McBride earned a Bachelor of Science, with honors, in Mechanical Engineering from Wichita State University and an MBA in Finance from Indiana University. Mr. McBride is also a graduate of the General Electric Manufacturing Management Program for Manufacturing Engineers. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA® Society Kansas City as well as the CFA® Institute.

Timothy Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2013

8.59

8.6%

Timothy L. Miller is a co-portfolio manager and portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Miller served as a senior investment analyst for Scout’s domestic equity strategies since he joined the Scout Investments, Inc. in September 2012. Prior to joining Scout Investments, Inc., Mr. Miller served as a senior investment analyst for American Century Investments from 2007-2012. Mr. Miller’s investment experience also includes employment at Insight Capital Research & Management, C.E. Unterberg Towbin, and Banc of America Securities. Mr. Miller earned his MBA in Finance from Indiana University and his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from UCLA. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of CFA Society Kansas City as well as the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

