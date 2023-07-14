Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
8.9%
1 yr return
5.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$297 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.6%
Expense Ratio 1.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CSSQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|89.70%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|80.07%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|48.69%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|38.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|3.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSSQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|24.19%
|2021
|-4.6%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|53.73%
|2020
|7.6%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|64.68%
|2019
|3.7%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|79.44%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|29.25%
|Period
|CSSQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|88.34%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|77.87%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|48.69%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|47.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|2.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSSQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|24.19%
|2021
|-4.6%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|53.90%
|2020
|7.6%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|64.68%
|2019
|3.7%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|79.44%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|28.87%
|CSSQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSSQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|297 M
|183 K
|28 B
|67.68%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|6
|1336
|69.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|68.9 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|62.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.59%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|56.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSSQX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.53%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|17.17%
|Cash
|0.47%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|81.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|37.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|47.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|35.52%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|34.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSSQX % Rank
|Healthcare
|30.75%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|6.23%
|Technology
|26.77%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|36.03%
|Industrials
|15.59%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|68.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.81%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|55.72%
|Financial Services
|5.68%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|62.12%
|Communication Services
|2.50%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|46.97%
|Real Estate
|2.33%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|44.11%
|Consumer Defense
|1.92%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|83.84%
|Basic Materials
|1.68%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|66.50%
|Energy
|0.97%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|68.86%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|55.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSSQX % Rank
|US
|95.24%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|35.19%
|Non US
|4.29%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|39.56%
|CSSQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.44%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|29.52%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|11.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|73.17%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|55.92%
|CSSQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CSSQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSSQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|14.13%
|CSSQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSSQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|40.07%
|CSSQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CSSQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSSQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.14%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|80.20%
|CSSQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 26, 2010
12.02
12.0%
James R. McBride, CFA®, joined Scout in 2009. Prior to joining Scout, Mr. McBride co-founded and served as Vice President/portfolio manager of TrendStar Advisors, LLC from 2003-2009. Mr. McBride was also previously employed by Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc. as a Vice President and research analyst from 2000 until he left to co-found TrendStar Advisors, LLC in 2003. Prior to joining Kornitzer Capital, Mr. McBride served in a number of increasingly responsible positions with Hewlett-Packard and subsidiary companies of Hewlett-Packard from 1989-2000. Mr. McBride earned a Bachelor of Science, with honors, in Mechanical Engineering from Wichita State University and an MBA in Finance from Indiana University. Mr. McBride is also a graduate of the General Electric Manufacturing Management Program for Manufacturing Engineers. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA® Society Kansas City as well as the CFA® Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2013
8.59
8.6%
Timothy L. Miller is a co-portfolio manager and portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Miller served as a senior investment analyst for Scout’s domestic equity strategies since he joined the Scout Investments, Inc. in September 2012. Prior to joining Scout Investments, Inc., Mr. Miller served as a senior investment analyst for American Century Investments from 2007-2012. Mr. Miller’s investment experience also includes employment at Insight Capital Research & Management, C.E. Unterberg Towbin, and Banc of America Securities. Mr. Miller earned his MBA in Finance from Indiana University and his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from UCLA. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of CFA Society Kansas City as well as the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
