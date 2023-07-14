The equity securities in which the fund invests include common stocks, depositary receipts, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants and other rights, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The fund normally invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities that are selected based upon the portfolio management team’s perception of their above-average potential for long-term growth of capital. The portfolio management team searches for companies with a stock price below its estimated intrinsic value that it believes are well positioned to benefit from the emergence of long-term catalysts for growth. The identified growth catalysts are long-term and secular ( i.e. , exhibiting relatively consistent expansion over a long period). Following the identification of well-positioned companies, the portfolio management team estimates the fair value of each candidate by assessing: margin structure, growth rate, debt level and other measures which it believes influence relative stock valuations. The overall company analysis includes the assessment of the liquidity of each security, sustainability of profit margins, barriers to entry, company management and free cash flow.

The fund will invest primarily in securities of U.S. companies, but may invest up to 10% of the portfolio in foreign companies, including those located in developing countries or emerging markets; American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) (collectively, “depositary receipts”). Although the portfolio managers generally do not emphasize investment in any particular investment sector or industry, the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in the health care and information technology sectors at any given time. The fund also may hold securities of mid‑capitalization companies.

The fund intends to hold some cash, short-term debt obligations, government securities, money market funds or other high-quality investments for reserves to cover redemptions and unanticipated expenses. There may be times, however, when the fund attempts to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions by investing a higher percentage of its assets in cash or in those types of money market investments for temporary defensive purposes. During those times, the fund may not be able to pursue its investment objective or follow its principal investment strategies and, instead, will focus on preserving your investment.

The fund may lend its securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions to earn additional income.

The fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities (mostly common stocks) of small cap companies located anywhere in the United States. The fund’s portfolio managers consider small-capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization equal to or less than the largest company in the Russell 2000® Growth Index during the most recent 12‑month period (approximately $28.6 billion during the 12‑month period ended December 31, 2021). The fund is not required to sell equity securities whose market values appreciate or depreciate outside this market capitalization range. From time to time, the fund’s portfolio may include the stocks of fewer companies than other diversified funds.