Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in income-producing (dividend-paying) equity securities of foreign companies, including securities of companies in emerging market countries. Equity securities include, for example, common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and depositary receipts. The Fund focuses its investments on securities of companies believed to be attractively valued and to have the potential for long-term growth. The Fund may invest in companies that have market capitalizations of any size. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services sector.

The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including the Asia/Pacific region and Europe.

The Fund typically employs a focused portfolio investing style, which results in fewer holdings than a fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a greater number of issuers.