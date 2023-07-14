The fund seeks positive absolute returns. It pursues its investment objective by utilizing a macro-aware investment process to allocate capital across a range of investment strategies. The fund primarily, but not exclusively, allocates to directional and/or relative value strategies that take long and/or short positions in instruments across all major asset groups.

As a component of its overall investment process, Credit Suisse may utilize certain quantitative models and methodologies to guide its investment approach or security selection although the use of such models and methodologies may vary, on a discretionary basis, based on market environments and economic trends as determined by Credit Suisse.

The fund may invest globally (including in emerging markets) and there are no geographic limits on the fund's holdings. The instruments in which the fund may invest may be U.S. dollar or non-U.S. dollar denominated. The fund may have exposure to issuers of any size or credit quality. The fund intends to engage in active and frequent trading.

The percentage of the fund's portfolio exposed to each asset class and geographic region will vary from time to time. The fund may invest in a broad range of instruments, including equities, American Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts, other mutual funds, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), warrants, bonds (both investment grade and below investment grade (commonly referred to as "junk bonds")), currencies, commodities, futures, exchange-traded and over-the-counter put and call options (both covered and uncovered) and total return and excess return swaps, either by investing directly in these instruments or, in the case of commodities and certain commodity-linked instruments, indirectly, by investing in the Subsidiary (as described below) that invests in such commodities and commodity-linked instruments. The fund also may invest in cash and cash equivalents. As a result of the fund's use of derivatives, the fund may hold significant amounts of high-quality, short-term securities, including U.S. Treasuries, shares of money market funds and repurchase agreements. The fund may also invest in high-yield securities to earn income, as well as to achieve its investment objective.The fund may invest in bonds of any maturity or duration.

The fund primarily will gain exposure to commodities and commodity-linked instruments through investments in the Credit Suisse Cayman Multialternative Strategy Fund, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The Subsidiary will invest in (long and short) commodity-linked futures and swaps, as well as certain money market instruments, including U.S. government securities, money market fund shares, repurchase agreements and other high-quality, short-term fixed income instruments. The primary purpose of the money market instruments held by the Subsidiary will be to serve as collateral for the Subsidiary's derivative positions; however, these instruments may also earn income for the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is managed by Credit Suisse and has the same

investment objective as the fund. The fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. Investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide the fund with commodity exposure within the limitations of the federal tax requirements that apply to the fund. Investments in other Credit Suisse Funds may provide the fund with exposure to other securities and financial instruments in addition to commodities and commodity-linked instruments.

For defensive purposes, due to abnormal market conditions or economic situations as determined by Credit Suisse, the fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in cash or certain short-term securities. Although intended to avoid losses in adverse market, economic, political or other conditions, defensive tactics might be inconsistent with the fund's principal investment strategies and might prevent the fund from achieving its goal.

The fund is "non-diversified," meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities.