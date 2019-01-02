Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|CSQCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-0.4%
|-0.1%
|96.95%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|34.71%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|83.23%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-0.5%
|-0.1%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSQCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|0.32%
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|97.50%
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|85.92%
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|6.11%
|2018
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.00%
|Period
|CSQCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-0.4%
|-0.1%
|97.08%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|60.78%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|81.04%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-0.1%
|0.7%
|33.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSQCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1.53%
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|94.93%
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|85.59%
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|37.75%
|2018
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.00%
|CSQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSQCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|106 M
|12.9 M
|106 M
|33.33%
|Number of Holdings
|275
|148
|275
|33.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.8 M
|2.14 M
|13.8 M
|33.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|109.71%
|109.7%
|111.4%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSQCX % Rank
|Cash
|61.01%
|61.01%
|64.53%
|100.00%
|Stocks
|20.97%
|8.59%
|20.97%
|33.33%
|Bonds
|11.02%
|11.02%
|26.62%
|100.00%
|Other
|6.98%
|0.25%
|6.98%
|33.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|33.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSQCX % Rank
|Technology
|4.41%
|-0.64%
|4.41%
|33.33%
|Industrials
|3.93%
|0.67%
|3.93%
|33.33%
|Healthcare
|3.18%
|-0.46%
|3.18%
|33.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.90%
|-2.22%
|2.90%
|33.33%
|Consumer Defense
|1.91%
|-1.43%
|1.91%
|33.33%
|Financial Services
|1.78%
|-1.84%
|1.78%
|33.33%
|Utilities
|1.75%
|-0.08%
|1.75%
|33.33%
|Energy
|0.90%
|-0.60%
|0.90%
|33.33%
|Basic Materials
|0.44%
|-1.18%
|0.44%
|33.33%
|Communication Services
|0.19%
|0.19%
|2.10%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|0.14%
|0.14%
|0.98%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSQCX % Rank
|Non US
|12.74%
|2.22%
|12.74%
|33.33%
|US
|8.23%
|6.37%
|8.23%
|33.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSQCX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|45.59%
|45.59%
|53.95%
|100.00%
|Derivative
|15.41%
|10.57%
|15.41%
|33.33%
|Government
|11.02%
|11.02%
|26.62%
|100.00%
|Corporate
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|33.33%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.67%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSQCX % Rank
|US
|11.02%
|-12.85%
|11.02%
|33.33%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.47%
|100.00%
|CSQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.65%
|1.32%
|2.65%
|33.33%
|Management Fee
|1.04%
|0.82%
|1.04%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|100.00%
|Administrative Fee
|0.09%
|0.08%
|0.09%
|100.00%
|CSQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|100.00%
|CSQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|586.00%
|88.00%
|586.00%
|100.00%
|CSQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSQCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.67%
|CSQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CSQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSQCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.45%
|-1.45%
|-0.23%
|100.00%
|CSQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2012
5.51
5.5%
Sheel Dhande, Vice President, is a member of the Liquid Alternative Beta team and works on research modeling and management of Liquid Alternative Beta indices and products. He joined Credit Suisse in 2008. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Mr. Dhande worked in the Quantitative Portfolio Strategies group in the Fixed Income division at Lehman Brothers where he was involved in creating liquid investment strategies that replicate fixed income indices and as a trader on the Fixed Income Index swaps desk. Mr. Dhande earned his bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Pune and a master's degree from the MIT Media Lab where his area of research was artificial intelligence.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2015
2.21
2.2%
Yung-Shin Kung, Director, is a member of the Alternative Funds Solutions (AFS) group within Credit Suisse Asset Management and a voting member of the AFS Investment Committee. He serves as Head of Portfolio Management - Americas and Global Head of Relative Value research for AFS. In addition, he is Head and CIO of Credit Suisse's Quantitative Investment Strategies group (QIS), an industry pioneer in the development and management of liquid alternative investment portfolios. Mr. Kung rejoined Credit Suisse in 2009 after spending three years at Merrill Lynch as a Director in the Financial Products Group, where he developed and marketed customized structured products and provided advice and guidance to hedge fund investors. Prior to his time at Merrill Lynch, Mr. Kung spent eight years at Credit Suisse First Boston working in several departments including structured debt capital markets, technology investment banking and alternative investments. Mr. Kung began his career at Credit Suisse First Boston in 1997. Mr. Kung holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago, where he was elected Phi Beta Kappa, and fulfilled the college's requirements for a B.A. in Statistics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|2.05
|5.51
|3.44
|3.92
