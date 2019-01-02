Home
Trending ETFs

Credit Suisse Multialternative Strategy Fund

mutual fund
CSQCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.75 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Diversified Alternatives
share class
Inst (CSQIX) Primary A (CSQAX) C (CSQCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Credit Suisse Multialternative Strategy Fund

CSQCX | Fund

$9.75

$106 M

0.00%

2.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$106 M

Holdings in Top 10

109.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 586.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Credit Suisse Multialternative Strategy Fund

CSQCX | Fund

$9.75

$106 M

0.00%

2.65%

CSQCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Credit Suisse Multialternative Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Credit Suisse (New York, NY)
  • Inception Date
    Mar 30, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sheel Dhande

Fund Description

CSQCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -0.4% -0.1% 96.95%
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A 34.71%
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A 83.23%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 100.00%
10 Yr -0.5%* -0.5% -0.1% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A 0.32%
2021 N/A N/A N/A 97.50%
2020 N/A N/A N/A 85.92%
2019 N/A N/A N/A 6.11%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -0.4% -0.1% 97.08%
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A 60.78%
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A 81.04%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 100.00%
10 Yr 0.7%* -0.1% 0.7% 33.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A 1.53%
2021 N/A N/A N/A 94.93%
2020 N/A N/A N/A 85.59%
2019 N/A N/A N/A 37.75%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.00%

NAV & Total Return History

CSQCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSQCX Category Low Category High CSQCX % Rank
Net Assets 106 M 12.9 M 106 M 33.33%
Number of Holdings 275 148 275 33.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.8 M 2.14 M 13.8 M 33.33%
Weighting of Top 10 109.71% 109.7% 111.4% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. US Treasury Bill 18.51%
  2. Eqs15971 Trs Usd R E Iboxhy 14.58%
  3. Eqs15971 Trs Usd P V 03mlibor Us0003m 14.48%
  4. Eqs16243 Trs Usd R E Jhlxh2us 12.72%
  5. Eqs16243 Trs Usd P F .70000 Pay Fixed 0.7 Percent 12.66%
  6. US Treasury Bill 9.16%
  7. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)mar18 Xcbt 20180320 7.57%
  8. Euro-Bund Future Mar18 Xeur 20180308 7.54%
  9. EQS15720 TRS USD R E IBOXHY 6.28%
  10. EQS15720 TRS USD P V 03MLIBOR US0003M 0.0BP GB00B4K07738 6.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSQCX % Rank
Cash 		61.01% 61.01% 64.53% 100.00%
Stocks 		20.97% 8.59% 20.97% 33.33%
Bonds 		11.02% 11.02% 26.62% 100.00%
Other 		6.98% 0.25% 6.98% 33.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.01% 0.02% 33.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 66.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSQCX % Rank
Technology 		4.41% -0.64% 4.41% 33.33%
Industrials 		3.93% 0.67% 3.93% 33.33%
Healthcare 		3.18% -0.46% 3.18% 33.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.90% -2.22% 2.90% 33.33%
Consumer Defense 		1.91% -1.43% 1.91% 33.33%
Financial Services 		1.78% -1.84% 1.78% 33.33%
Utilities 		1.75% -0.08% 1.75% 33.33%
Energy 		0.90% -0.60% 0.90% 33.33%
Basic Materials 		0.44% -1.18% 0.44% 33.33%
Communication Services 		0.19% 0.19% 2.10% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.14% 0.14% 0.98% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSQCX % Rank
Non US 		12.74% 2.22% 12.74% 33.33%
US 		8.23% 6.37% 8.23% 33.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSQCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		45.59% 45.59% 53.95% 100.00%
Derivative 		15.41% 10.57% 15.41% 33.33%
Government 		11.02% 11.02% 26.62% 100.00%
Corporate 		0.02% 0.01% 0.02% 33.33%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 66.67%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 66.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSQCX % Rank
US 		11.02% -12.85% 11.02% 33.33%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 39.47% 100.00%

CSQCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.65% 1.32% 2.65% 33.33%
Management Fee 1.04% 0.82% 1.04% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 100.00%
Administrative Fee 0.09% 0.08% 0.09% 100.00%

Sales Fees

CSQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 3.00% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 100.00%

Trading Fees

CSQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 586.00% 88.00% 586.00% 100.00%

CSQCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSQCX Category Low Category High CSQCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 66.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSQCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSQCX Category Low Category High CSQCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.45% -1.45% -0.23% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSQCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSQCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sheel Dhande

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2012

5.51

5.5%

Sheel Dhande, Vice President, is a member of the Liquid Alternative Beta team and works on research modeling and management of Liquid Alternative Beta indices and products. He joined Credit Suisse in 2008. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Mr. Dhande worked in the Quantitative Portfolio Strategies group in the Fixed Income division at Lehman Brothers where he was involved in creating liquid investment strategies that replicate fixed income indices and as a trader on the Fixed Income Index swaps desk. Mr. Dhande earned his bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Pune and a master's degree from the MIT Media Lab where his area of research was artificial intelligence.

Yung-Shin Kung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2015

2.21

2.2%

Yung-Shin Kung, Director, is a member of the Alternative Funds Solutions (AFS) group within Credit Suisse Asset Management and a voting member of the AFS Investment Committee. He serves as Head of Portfolio Management - Americas and Global Head of Relative Value research for AFS. In addition, he is Head and CIO of Credit Suisse's Quantitative Investment Strategies group (QIS), an industry pioneer in the development and management of liquid alternative investment portfolios. Mr. Kung rejoined Credit Suisse in 2009 after spending three years at Merrill Lynch as a Director in the Financial Products Group, where he developed and marketed customized structured products and provided advice and guidance to hedge fund investors. Prior to his time at Merrill Lynch, Mr. Kung spent eight years at Credit Suisse First Boston working in several departments including structured debt capital markets, technology investment banking and alternative investments. Mr. Kung began his career at Credit Suisse First Boston in 1997. Mr. Kung holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago, where he was elected Phi Beta Kappa, and fulfilled the college's requirements for a B.A. in Statistics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
2.05 5.51 3.44 3.92

