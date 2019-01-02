Yung-Shin Kung, Director, is a member of the Alternative Funds Solutions (AFS) group within Credit Suisse Asset Management and a voting member of the AFS Investment Committee. He serves as Head of Portfolio Management - Americas and Global Head of Relative Value research for AFS. In addition, he is Head and CIO of Credit Suisse's Quantitative Investment Strategies group (QIS), an industry pioneer in the development and management of liquid alternative investment portfolios. Mr. Kung rejoined Credit Suisse in 2009 after spending three years at Merrill Lynch as a Director in the Financial Products Group, where he developed and marketed customized structured products and provided advice and guidance to hedge fund investors. Prior to his time at Merrill Lynch, Mr. Kung spent eight years at Credit Suisse First Boston working in several departments including structured debt capital markets, technology investment banking and alternative investments. Mr. Kung began his career at Credit Suisse First Boston in 1997. Mr. Kung holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago, where he was elected Phi Beta Kappa, and fulfilled the college's requirements for a B.A. in Statistics.