Todd Herget is a senior vice president and portfolio manager responsible for research coverage in the health care, industrial and energy sectors. He joined Columbia Management in 2007 from U.S. Trust and has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Prior to joining Columbia Management, Mr. Herget was a portfolio manager and equity research analyst at U.S. Trust since 1998. Previously, he was a research assistant at the George E. Reed Heart Center at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York. Prior to that, Mr. Herget played professional football. Mr. Herget received a B.S. from Brigham Young University and an M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.