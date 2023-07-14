Home
Trending ETFs

CSPGX (Mutual Fund)

CSPGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Astor Sector Allocation Fund

CSPGX | Fund

$12.95

$26.1 M

0.00%

2.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.7%

1 yr return

1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.8%

Net Assets

$26.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

96.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CSPGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Astor Sector Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Astor
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bryan Novak

Fund Description

The Fund invests predominantly in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that each invest primarily in (1) equity securities, (2) fixed-income securities, or (3) cash equivalents. The Fund defines equity securities to include ETFs that invest primarily in equity securities, such as common and preferred stocks. The Fund defines fixed-income securities to include ETFs that invest primarily in fixed-income securities, such as bonds, notes and debentures. Pursuant to the Fund’s principal investment strategies, the Fund invests its assets in equity and fixed income ETFs that each invest primarily in domestic issuers of varying market capitalizations. While the Fund expects to primarily hold equity securities, it may reduce its equity security exposure and may, from time to time, not have any investment exposure to equity securities, depending on market conditions. With respect to fixed income securities, the Fund invests primarily in those rated BBB-or higher by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”). The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality (including high yield or “junk” bonds) and any maturity. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes) measured at the time of purchase in ETFs. The Fund may also buy and sell futures contracts on the S&P 500 Index for hedging purposes.

The Fund is named to reflect its investment strategy – “sector allocation.” The Fund’s adviser seeks capital appreciation through a tactical asset allocation strategy based on its proprietary macroeconomic model and investment philosophy to select assets that it believes have the potential to generate positive returns and manage risk in the given economic environment.

The adviser’s investment model, which looks at the GICS universe of sectors to measure quantitative data, focuses on identifying the relative strength of various market sectors by analyzing data inputs including: (1) employment, (2) economic output (through gross domestic product or GDP), as well as (3) overall market conditions (such as price momentum). Based upon the inputs, the adviser seeks to overweight the sectors with the strongest economic and market signals while holding underweight allocations for the weaker sectors. The adviser tactically allocates assets among various sectors and market segments to rebalance the Fund’s investment portfolio according to the economic environment with the goal of achieving capital appreciation and lower drawdowns throughout full economic cycles.

The adviser anticipates rebalancing the Fund’s portfolio based upon the adviser’s determination of changes in the economic cycle as well as other proprietary indicators. By balancing the Fund’s portfolio based on economic cycles, the adviser seeks to invest in those sectors and market categories with the highest potential for positive returns during periods of relative economic strength while de-allocating from equities and utilizing defensive positioning such as allocations to cash and fixed-income ETFs when economic and market environments weaken. In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the adviser may engage in frequent portfolio transactions, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

CSPGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -12.3% 53.7% 66.53%
1 Yr 1.5% -18.8% 40.4% 49.59%
3 Yr 0.0%* -18.0% 15.9% 45.57%
5 Yr -5.8%* -13.4% 10.3% 95.09%
10 Yr 0.3%* -9.5% 4.1% 36.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -48.5% 15.7% 49.17%
2021 1.4% -10.0% 21.8% 55.23%
2020 2.5% -5.8% 15.2% 37.78%
2019 2.3% -2.2% 6.5% 57.53%
2018 -5.8% -6.8% 0.3% 98.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -23.0% 53.7% 65.70%
1 Yr 1.5% -18.8% 40.4% 47.93%
3 Yr 0.0%* -18.0% 15.9% 46.75%
5 Yr -5.8%* -13.4% 10.3% 94.86%
10 Yr 0.4%* -9.5% 6.2% 71.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -48.5% 15.7% 49.58%
2021 1.4% -10.0% 21.8% 54.81%
2020 2.5% -5.8% 15.2% 37.78%
2019 2.3% -2.2% 6.5% 57.53%
2018 -5.8% -6.8% 0.3% 98.05%

NAV & Total Return History

CSPGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSPGX Category Low Category High CSPGX % Rank
Net Assets 26.1 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 90.91%
Number of Holdings 13 2 3255 83.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.4 M 349 K 12.1 B 80.58%
Weighting of Top 10 95.95% 22.9% 100.0% 16.43%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSPGX % Rank
Stocks 		74.16% 0.00% 238.38% 18.60%
Bonds 		16.54% 0.00% 106.59% 62.81%
Cash 		8.06% -65.52% 88.88% 53.72%
Convertible Bonds 		1.23% 0.00% 8.92% 14.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 64.88%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 81.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSPGX % Rank
Technology 		28.64% 0.00% 85.77% 7.32%
Healthcare 		21.71% 0.00% 38.63% 13.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.49% 0.00% 25.83% 2.93%
Consumer Defense 		13.55% 0.00% 37.51% 17.56%
Energy 		7.95% 0.00% 60.89% 23.90%
Basic Materials 		5.08% 0.00% 56.73% 31.22%
Industrials 		1.12% 0.00% 23.85% 89.76%
Financial Services 		1.08% 0.00% 98.22% 90.24%
Communication Services 		0.38% 0.00% 21.61% 82.93%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.12% 95.12%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.45% 94.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSPGX % Rank
US 		72.84% -1.19% 235.84% 11.98%
Non US 		1.32% -6.82% 98.11% 62.40%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSPGX % Rank
Corporate 		42.82% 0.00% 98.28% 5.79%
Cash & Equivalents 		32.26% -72.56% 100.00% 49.59%
Government 		16.16% 0.00% 99.78% 66.53%
Securitized 		8.76% 0.00% 52.99% 13.22%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 75.62%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 69.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSPGX % Rank
US 		12.02% -17.22% 99.80% 64.46%
Non US 		4.52% -2.67% 63.37% 47.11%

CSPGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.80% 0.21% 4.40% 3.80%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.50% 60.74%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 87.42%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 65.48%

Sales Fees

CSPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% 81.82%

Trading Fees

CSPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.75% 441.00% 51.49%

CSPGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSPGX Category Low Category High CSPGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 73.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSPGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSPGX Category Low Category High CSPGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.64% -2.01% 13.72% 79.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSPGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSPGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bryan Novak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2011

10.51

10.5%

Bryan Novak, Co-Portfolio Manager. Bryan Novak joined Astor Investment Management in 2002 and currently serves as Senior Managing Director where he oversees the firm’s trading. Mr. Novak has been involved in the research and development of the trading and investment strategies at the firm. He was instrumental in the launch of the firm’s mutual fund family in 2009 and has served as part of the portfolio management team since 2004. Prior to Astor, Mr. Novak was an equity options trader for Second City Trading, LLC at the CBOE in Chicago. He has been quoted by numerous financial media outlets and is a regular panelist at ETF industry events. Mr. Novak earned his Bachelor of Science in Financial Management from the Ohio State University. Mr. Novak is a Level II Candidate for the CAIA exam and has passed Level 1 of the CFA

John Eckstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2011

10.51

10.5%

John Eckstein, Co-Portfolio Manager. John Eckstein joined Astor Investment Management in 2011 and serves as Chief Investment Officer. As Vice Chairman of the firm’s Investment Committee, he is responsible for international global macro strategies. In 1995, Mr. Eckstein founded Cornerstone Quantitative Investment Group, a global macro hedge fund with peak assets of $600 million. At Cornerstone, Mr. Eckstein was responsible for all aspects of the firm’s operations including fixed income, currency, commodity and equity portfolios. Prior to Cornerstone, Mr. Eckstein was a researcher for Luck Trading Company, a commodity trading adviser. Mr. Eckstein is a co-author of Commodity Investing (John Wiley & Sons, 2008) and is a frequent speaker at industry events. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Brown University and a Masters in Public Administration (International Economic Policy) from Columbia University.

Robert Stein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 29, 2013

8.51

8.5%

Robert Stein, Co-Portfolio Manager. Rob Stein began his career in 1983 as a project analyst for the Federal Reserve, under the chairmanship of Paul Volcker. From there, he went on to hold senior trading or portfolio management positions with Bank of America New York, Harris Bank and Bank of America Chicago from. Beginning in 1991, Mr. Stein also served as the Managing Director of Proprietary Trading for Barclays Bank PLC New York. Returning to Chicago in 1994, he formed Astor Financial, Inc., an investment and brokerage firm. Later, Mr. Stein formed Astor Asset Management LLC, a registered investment adviser acquired by Knight Capital Group, Inc. in 2010. Astor Asset Management operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary until 2014 when operations continued as Astor Investment Management LLC. Mr. Stein is one of the creators of the Astor Economic Index® (“AEI”), which is used to determine the strength of the economy and identify stages of the business cycle. Mr. Stein has received numerous accolades in his career such as being recognized in 2003 as one of the best unknown managers by BusinessWeek and in 2009 Forbes.com cited Stein’s tactical ETF portfolios as one of the best performers during the financial crisis. Mr. Stein is the author of three books, including Inside Greenspan’s Briefcase (McGraw Hill) and Finding the Bull Inside the Bear: Active Management Strategies for Expansions, Contractions, and Everything in Between (Marketplace, 2013). He is regularly featured in print and broadcast media such as the Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Investor’s Business Daily, ABC, FOX News, Bloomberg and CNBC. Mr. Stein graduated from the University of Michigan with a BA in Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

