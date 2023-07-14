Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

16.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$63.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

7.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$53.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CSPCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds SMALLCAP World Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 20, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Knowles

Fund Description

Normally the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks and other equity-type securities (such as preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and convertible bonds) of companies with small market capitalizations, including growth-oriented stocks. The investment adviser currently defines “small market capitalization” companies to be companies with market capitalizations of $6.0 billion or less. The investment adviser has periodically re-evaluated and adjusted this definition and may continue to do so in the future. The fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that subsequently appreciates above the small market capitalization threshold. Because of this, the fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in small market capitalization stocks at any given time. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest a significant portion of its assets outside the United States, including in emerging markets.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

CSPCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -44.3% 9.5% 81.41%
1 Yr 16.6% -51.1% 24.7% 85.16%
3 Yr 0.0%* -6.4% 28.0% 54.73%
5 Yr 0.1%* -4.2% 18.3% 60.80%
10 Yr 2.0%* 1.0% 13.7% 52.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -50.5% 18.8% 75.00%
2021 -0.9% -27.4% 103.5% 39.86%
2020 10.2% 3.5% 66.4% 60.00%
2019 5.5% -64.5% 5.6% 29.37%
2018 -3.8% -9.3% 49.7% 61.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -44.3% 9.5% 78.21%
1 Yr 16.6% -51.1% 24.7% 83.23%
3 Yr 0.0%* -6.4% 28.0% 52.70%
5 Yr 0.1%* -4.2% 18.3% 58.40%
10 Yr 5.0%* 1.0% 13.7% 51.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -50.6% 18.8% 75.00%
2021 -0.9% -27.4% 103.5% 39.86%
2020 10.2% 3.5% 66.4% 60.00%
2019 5.5% -64.5% 5.6% 50.00%
2018 -3.8% -9.3% 53.2% 49.06%

NAV & Total Return History

CSPCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSPCX Category Low Category High CSPCX % Rank
Net Assets 63.8 B 2.31 M 71.6 B 6.88%
Number of Holdings 913 31 9561 8.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.44 B 452 K 5.44 B 6.88%
Weighting of Top 10 7.60% 4.2% 63.4% 94.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Evolution Gaming Group AB 1.91%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSPCX % Rank
Stocks 		90.04% 40.59% 104.41% 84.38%
Cash 		8.62% -4.41% 47.07% 14.38%
Preferred Stocks 		1.04% 0.00% 1.04% 6.88%
Other 		0.30% -7.94% 19.71% 26.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 49.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 51.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSPCX % Rank
Technology 		22.06% 0.00% 93.40% 25.63%
Industrials 		19.49% 0.00% 53.77% 51.25%
Healthcare 		15.59% 0.00% 28.38% 26.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.00% 0.00% 71.20% 36.88%
Financial Services 		10.92% 0.00% 75.07% 42.50%
Consumer Defense 		5.79% 0.00% 52.28% 31.88%
Basic Materials 		3.53% 0.00% 26.39% 58.75%
Communication Services 		3.32% 0.00% 23.15% 48.75%
Real Estate 		1.80% 0.00% 43.48% 66.88%
Energy 		1.70% 0.00% 36.56% 38.75%
Utilities 		0.80% 0.00% 70.33% 48.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSPCX % Rank
Non US 		46.21% 12.39% 83.06% 44.38%
US 		43.83% 6.76% 79.19% 71.25%

CSPCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.79% 0.43% 2.93% 17.50%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.30% 1.25% 12.50%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 87.65%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.03% 0.15% 20.75%

Sales Fees

CSPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 57.14%

Trading Fees

CSPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 7.00% 145.00% 31.11%

CSPCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSPCX Category Low Category High CSPCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.18% 57.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSPCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSPCX Category Low Category High CSPCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.22% -1.92% 6.98% 95.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSPCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSPCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Knowles

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 1999

22.51

22.5%

Jonathan Knowles is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jonathan covered pharmaceuticals, chemicals, support services and small-cap companies. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and a PhD in immunovirology and bachelor' s degree in veterinary science from the University of Liverpool, U.K., where he was a Wellcome Foundation Research Scholar. Jonathan is based in Singapore.

Brady Enright

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2004

17.51

17.5%

Brady L. Enright is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 30 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. small-cap companies, as well as commercial services and supplies companies. Prior to joining Capital, Brady was an equity research analyst and portfolio manager for Provident Investment Counsel. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Stanford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Brady is based in San Francisco.

Bradford Freer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2007

14.51

14.5%

Bradford F. Freer is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. Brad has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 28 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst covering multiple sectors as a generalist in both Australia and India. Before that he was an equities trader in both Singapore and Hong Kong. Brad was also a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the Capital organization. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Connecticut College, as well as the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Brad is based in London.

Julian Abdey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2011

10.5

10.5%

Julian N. Abdey is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. Julian has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. and European small-cap financial companies such as banks and savings & loans. Before joining Capital, he was a portfolio manager and equity research analyst with HSBC Asset Management, where he covered U.S. financial companies and managed various growth-oriented funds. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and an undergraduate degree in economics from Cambridge University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Julian is based in San Francisco.

Harold La

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2012

9.5

9.5%

Harold H. La is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 24 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Harold covered Indian IT services, Asian semiconductors, Korean small-cap companies, Asian banks and diversified financials. Prior to joining Capital, Harold was an auditor at KPMG. He holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Western Ontario. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Harold is based in Hong Kong.

Peter Eliot

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2012

9.5

9.5%

Peter Eliot is a Partner of Capital International Investors. Mr. Eliot has been with Capital Research and Management Company or its affiliate since 2004.

Leo Hee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2012

9.5

9.5%

Leo Hee is an equity portfolio manager and research director at Capital Group. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. Earlier in his career at Capital as an equity investment analyst, he covered Asian (excluding Australia and India) insurance. Prior to joining Capital, he was a research director and portfolio manager for Schroder Investment Management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. Leo is based in Hong Kong.

Roz Hongsaranagon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2013

8.5

8.5%

Roz Hongsaranagon is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 19 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, she covered ASEAN as a small- and mid-cap generalist. Roz began her career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations and economics from Brown University graduating magna cum laude. Roz is based in San Francisco.

Renaud Samyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Renaud H. Samyn is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 20 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career he was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. chemical, oil & gas, capital goods and industrial conglomerate companies and Australia as a generalist. Prior to joining Capital, he was a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley in London. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor' s degree from the Université libre de Bruxelles at the Solvay Business School. Renaud is based in Hong Kong.

Michael Beckwith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Michael Beckwith, Vice President, Capital Research Global Investors, serves as an equity portfolio manager for Capital Research and Management Company or its affiliate.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

