Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
3.3%
1 yr return
3.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$424 M
Holdings in Top 10
8.3%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund pursues its investment objective of total return by investing in a portfolio of debt instruments. "Strategic" in the fund's name means that the fund seeks both current income and capital appreciation as elements of total return. While the fund may invest strategically in a number of types of debt instruments, as set forth below, the fund currently primarily invests in the following:
◼ bonds and other debt instruments issued by domestic and foreign companies of any size (including below investment grade debt securities (commonly known as "junk bonds"));
◼ senior secured floating rate loans ("Senior Loans"); and
◼ mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs").
The fund also may invest in other debt instruments based on the portfolio managers' assessment of the opportunities for total return they present including the following:
◼ convertible debt securities;
◼ obligations issued by foreign governments; and
◼ obligations issued by the U.S. government and its agencies or instrumentalities (such as U.S. Treasury securities or Treasury inflation protected securities).
In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the fund may adjust its portfolio's exposure among the various types of debt instruments based on market conditions and outlook. At any given time, the fund may have a substantial weighting in any one asset class. Accordingly, the fund will, at times, be invested in debt instruments of various credit qualities and maturities, while at other times, the fund may emphasize one particular credit quality or maturity.
The fund's investment manager and sub-adviser emphasize bottom-up fundamental credit analysis and top-down macroeconomic analysis, combined with a focused relative value approach, and are not constrained by any particular duration or credit quality targets. The fund's allocation among various debt instruments will be made on the basis of the portfolio managers' assessment of opportunities for total return relative to the risk of each type of investment. The fund may also take temporary defensive positions in cash and short-term bonds from time to time.
The fund invests significantly in below investment grade debt securities and is authorized to invest without limit in these securities. Below investment grade debt securities are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") and BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings, a
division of S&P Global Inc. ("S&P")), or, if unrated, are deemed by the fund's investment manager or sub-adviser to be of comparable quality.
The fund may invest in non-U.S. dollar denominated debt instruments. The fund may utilize foreign currency transactions, including currency options and forward foreign currency contracts, to hedge non-U.S. dollar investments or to establish or adjust exposure to particular foreign securities, markets or currencies, but it is not required to do so.
The fund may take short positions in securities or indices and generally will do so either by borrowing a security and selling the security short or by using swaps or futures. For example, in a short sale, the fund may sell a borrowed security and it has a corresponding obligation to return to the lender the identical security it has borrowed at the market price of that security at the time of replacement. The fund will have a profit or loss depending on whether the price of the security decreases or increases between the date of the short sale and the date on which the fund purchases the security it has sold in order to replace the security it has borrowed from the lender. Alternatively, the fund may enter into a futures contract pursuant to which it agrees to sell an asset (that it does not currently own) at a specified price at a specified point in the future. This gives the fund a short position with respect to that asset. The fund will benefit to the extent the asset decreases in value (and will be harmed to the extent the asset increases in value) between the time it enters into the futures contract and the agreed date of sale.
|Period
|CSOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|18.13%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|16.23%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|12.63%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|21.71%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|25.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.1%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|13.04%
|2021
|0.7%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|21.20%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|61.61%
|2019
|1.1%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|87.11%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|16.78%
|Period
|CSOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|16.08%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|10.51%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|12.29%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|24.70%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|30.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.1%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|13.04%
|2021
|0.7%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|21.35%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|61.61%
|2019
|1.1%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|88.74%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|30.97%
|CSOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSOIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|424 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|54.90%
|Number of Holdings
|450
|2
|2736
|34.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|33.3 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|66.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.32%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|76.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSOIX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.24%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|41.40%
|Stocks
|2.08%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|21.72%
|Cash
|1.39%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|77.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.23%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|45.39%
|Other
|0.07%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|20.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|80.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSOIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|62.35%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.32%
|Basic Materials
|25.45%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.50%
|Communication Services
|9.04%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|33.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.80%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.75%
|Real Estate
|1.36%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|18.25%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|70.63%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|73.54%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.81%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|68.78%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|90.21%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|69.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSOIX % Rank
|US
|1.55%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|24.30%
|Non US
|0.53%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|7.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSOIX % Rank
|Corporate
|93.52%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|61.29%
|Securitized
|5.06%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|9.38%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.42%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|84.02%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|71.11%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|65.54%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|76.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSOIX % Rank
|US
|78.68%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|65.89%
|Non US
|16.56%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|22.99%
|CSOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|44.34%
|Management Fee
|0.84%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|94.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|38.67%
|CSOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CSOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|40.63%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|21.95%
|CSOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSOIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.36%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|22.13%
|CSOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CSOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSOIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.93%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|73.43%
|CSOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.065
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.071
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.061
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2015
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.080
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2015
|$0.068
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.073
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.072
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2012
9.68
9.7%
John G. Popp is a Managing Director of Credit Suisse and Group Head and Chief Investment Officer of the Credit Investments Group ("CIG"), with primary responsibility for making investment decisions and monitoring processes for CIG's global investment strategies. Mr. Popp is also a member of the CIG Credit Committee. Mr. Popp also serves as the Chief Executive Officer and President of the Credit Suisse Funds, as well as serving as Director, Chief Executive Officer and President for the Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. and Trustee, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund. Previous to Credit Suisse, Mr. Popp was a Founding Partner and Head of Asset Management for First Dominion Capital, LLC. From 1992 through 1997, Mr. Popp was a Managing Director of Indosuez Capital and also served as President of Indosuez Capital Asset Advisors, Inc., and President of 1211 Investors, Inc. In 1989, Mr. Popp joined the Corporate Finance Department of Kidder Peabody & Co., Inc. as Senior Vice President, previously serving as Vice President in the Mergers and Acquisitions department of Drexel Burnham Lambert. Mr. Popp is a member of the Brookings Institute's Foreign Policy Leadership Committee and a member of the Juilliard School Council. Mr. Popp graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Pomona College and an M.B.A. in Finance and Marketing from the Wharton Graduate Division of the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2012
9.68
9.7%
Mr. Farano is a Portfolio Manager for The Credit Suisse Credit Investments Group ("CIG") with responsibility for senior loans. Prior to joining CIG in 2006, Mr. Farano served as a Vice President in the High Yield department at SG America Securities Inc. Mr. Farano holds a B.B.A. in Accounting from James Madison University and an M.B.A. in Finance from UCLA's Anderson School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2012
9.68
9.7%
Mr. Flannery is a Portfolio Manager for Credit Suisse Credit Investments Group ("CIG") , with responsibility for trading, directing investment decisions, and originating and analyzing investment opportunities. Mr. Flannery is also a member of the CIG Credit Committee and is currently a high yield bond portfolio manager and trader for CIG. Mr. Flannery joined Credit Suisse in November 2000 through the merger with DLJ. Previous to CIG, Mr. Flannery served as an Associate at First Dominion Capital, LLC, which he joined in 1998. Mr. Flannery began his career with Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin, Inc., where he served as an Analyst in the Financial Restructuring Group, working on a variety of debtor and creditor representation assignments. Mr. Flannery graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2012
9.68
9.7%
Andrew H. Marshak is a Managing Director of Credit Suisse UK and Head of Europe for CIG, with primary responsibility for European loans and high yield bonds for CIG and has global responsibility for overseeing CIG's portfolio management and trading. Mr. Marshak is also a member of the CIG Credit Committee. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Mr. Marshak was a Managing Director and a founding partner of First Dominion Capital, LLC, which he joined in 1997 from Indosuez Capital, where he served as a Vice President. Prior to joining Indosuez Capital in 1992, Mr. Marshak was an Analyst in the Investment Banking Department of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette ("DLJ"). Mr. Marshak holds a B.S., Summa Cum Laude in Economics, from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2012
9.68
9.7%
Wing Chan is a Managing Director of Credit Suisse in the Asset Management business, based in New York. Ms. Chan is a Portfolio Manager of the Credit Investments Group. Ms. Chan is also a member of the CIG Credit Committee. Prior to joining Credit Suisse in 2005, Ms. Chan served as an Associate Portfolio Manager in Invesco's High Yield group. Previously, Ms. Chan worked at JP Morgan Fleming Asset Management where she shared responsibility for the management of Structured and Long Duration products. Ms. Chan earned a double B.S. in Economics and Finance from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Ms. Chan is a CFA Charterholder, and holds Series 3, 7 and 63 licenses.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Mr. Mechlin is a Portfolio Manager for Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC with responsibility for senior loans and high yield bonds. He joined CIG as a credit analyst in 2006. Mr. Mechlin holds a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from Stern School of Business at New York University. Mr. Mechlin is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Joshua Shedroff joined CIG in 2008 as a credit analyst and is currently a Portfolio Manager for CIG with responsibility for senior loans and high yield. Previously he served as an Associate at The GlenRock Group, a private equity firm, where he evaluated and executed growth equity and leveraged buyout transactions. Prior to that, he worked in the Corporate Development Group at AboveNet, where he focused on their Chapter 11 restructuring. Mr. Shedroff began his career in the Investment Banking Division at Salomon Smith Barney. Mr. Shedroff received an M.B.A. with honors from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. with honors in Economics from Brandeis University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
