The Small Cap Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of small‑capitalization companies. The Small Cap Fund defines small‑capitalization companies as those companies with market capitalizations not exceeding the highest market capitalization in the Russell 2000 ® Growth Index during the preceding 12 months. As of the last reconstitution date, January 31, 2022, the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000 ® Growth Index ranged from $257.1 million to $7.3 billion. The Fund may invest any portion of the remaining 20% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies with market capitalizations that may be higher or lower than the range of issuer market capitalizations represented in the Russell 2000 ® Growth Index. The Small Cap Fund may invest in companies across all sectors of the economy, but may favor companies in particular sectors or industries at different times. The Small Cap Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more sectors of the market. The Small Cap Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign equity securities, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) issued by U.S. depository banks, which are traded on U.S. exchanges. The Small Cap Fund may invest in such securities without limit, but such investments are not expected to exceed 20% of the Fund’s total assets. The Advisor may invest the Small Cap Fund’s assets in the securities of companies that it believes have a history of growth or that it believes have growth potential. Growth may be measured by factors such as earnings or revenue. The Advisor may invest in the securities of companies with leading competitive positions and management that can achieve sustained growth. Companies with the potential for strong growth may have characteristics such as new products, technologies, distribution channels, strong industry or market positions. Growth stocks may be designated as such and purchased based on the premise that the market will eventually reward a given company’s long‑term earnings growth with a higher stock price when that company’s earnings grow faster than both inflation and the economy in general. In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Advisor uses fundamental research to evaluate each company, focusing on the company’s earnings growth, return on equity, margin stability, and capital management. These and other factors are then weighed against valuation. A stock may be sold, among other reasons, if it has reached a price target, the issuer’s fundamental outlook has changed, or a better investment opportunity is available.