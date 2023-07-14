Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.2%
1 yr return
4.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$4.35 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.3%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CSMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|64.14%
|1 Yr
|4.9%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|67.42%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|66.23%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|38.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|11.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|60.26%
|2021
|1.6%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|79.63%
|2020
|7.5%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|6.78%
|2019
|4.6%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|68.95%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|43.20%
|Period
|CSMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|57.07%
|1 Yr
|4.9%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|57.68%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|66.31%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|47.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|10.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|60.26%
|2021
|1.6%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|79.63%
|2020
|7.5%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|6.78%
|2019
|4.6%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|68.95%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|65.98%
|CSMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSMSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.35 B
|481 K
|145 B
|9.32%
|Number of Holdings
|154
|1
|2445
|39.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.01 B
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|8.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.25%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|51.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSMSX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.40%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|29.40%
|Cash
|0.60%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|69.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|70.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|68.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|69.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|68.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSMSX % Rank
|Industrials
|14.33%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|65.99%
|Technology
|11.94%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|83.38%
|Energy
|11.74%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|5.79%
|Financial Services
|11.17%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|82.62%
|Basic Materials
|9.89%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|4.79%
|Healthcare
|8.63%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|78.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.97%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|83.12%
|Consumer Defense
|7.35%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|15.62%
|Real Estate
|7.09%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|56.93%
|Utilities
|5.24%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|30.23%
|Communication Services
|4.67%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|15.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSMSX % Rank
|US
|98.24%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|31.66%
|Non US
|1.16%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|55.28%
|CSMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|56.67%
|Management Fee
|0.72%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|55.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.06%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|52.94%
|CSMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CSMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|321.00%
|92.82%
|CSMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSMSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.07%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|81.41%
|CSMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CSMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSMSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.04%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|67.85%
|CSMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2006
15.59
15.6%
Mr. Smashey is Co-Portfolio Manager of the Scout Mid Cap Equity strategy, including the Scout Mid Cap Fund. Prior to joining the firm in 2006, he was a director at Nations Media Partners, an investment banking firm specializing in media and communications. Mr. Smashey has 15 years of financial industry experience. He earned his MBA from the University of Kansas and his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Northwest Missouri State University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Kansas City, as well as the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2006
15.59
15.6%
Mr. Dunkerley is Lead Portfolio Manager for the Scout Mid Cap Equity strategy, including the Scout Mid Cap Fund. He has held this role since joining the firm in 2006; the year of the strategy’s inception. Prior to joining the firm, he was assistant portfolio manager and subsequently lead portfolio manager of a mid-cap mutual fund and separate account product for Victory Capital Management from 2001 to 2006. His experience also includes roles as an equity research analyst at Edward Jones and Securities Corporation of Iowa. Mr. Dunkerley has 25 years of financial industry experience. Mr. Dunkerley earned his MBA from Golden Gate University and his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Missouri. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Kansas City, as well as the CFA Institute. Mr. Dunkerley is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served at the rank of captain.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2011
10.97
11.0%
Mr. Indellicate is Co-Portfolio Manager of the Scout Mid Cap Equity strategy, including the Scout Mid Cap Fund. He joined the firm in 2004 as a senior qualitative analyst and has been a member of the mid cap team since the product’s inception in 2006. Mr. Indellicate has 15 years of financial industry experience. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics from Harvard University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Kansas City, as well as the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2013
8.59
8.6%
Mr. Votruba is Co-Portfolio Manager of the Scout Mid Cap Equity strategy, including the Scout Mid Cap Fund and previously he served as a member of the small cap equity team. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, he worked as an analyst within the Equity Research and Investment Banking divisions at George K. Baum & Company from 2000 to 2002 and Commerce Bank from 1998 to 2000. He has 21 years of financial industry experience. Mr. Votruba earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Kansas State University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Kansas City, as well as the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
