Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund

mutual fund
CSMRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.74 -0.14 -0.67%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (UMBMX) Primary Retirement (CSMRX) Retirement (CSMUX) Inst (CSMZX) A (CSMEX) C (CSMFX) Retirement (CSMSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund

CSMRX | Fund

$20.74

$4.35 B

0.46%

$0.10

1.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.9%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$4.35 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund

CSMRX | Fund

$20.74

$4.35 B

0.46%

$0.10

1.50%

CSMRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Carillon Family of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    192802
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Derek Smashey

Fund Description

The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in common stocks of mid cap companies. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets will be invested in mid cap equity securities. The fund’s portfolio managers consider mid‑capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations greater than $1 billion and equal to or less than the largest company in the Russell Midcap® Index during the most recent 12‑month period (approximately $73.0 billion during the 12‑month period ended December 31, 2021). The fund is not required to sell equity securities whose market values appreciate or depreciate outside this market capitalization range. The fund normally maintains a portfolio of investments diversified across companies and economic sectors.
The equity securities in which the fund invests include common stocks, depositary receipts, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants and other rights, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The portfolio management team seeks to invest in the securities of growth and value companies that are expected to benefit from macroeconomic or company-specific factors, and that are attractively priced relative to their fundamentals. In making investment decisions, the portfolio management team may consider fundamental factors such as cash flow, financial strength, profitability, statistical valuation measures, potential or actual catalysts that could move the share price, accounting practices, management quality, risk factors such as litigation, the estimated valuation of a company considering its growth potential, general economic and industry conditions, and additional information as appropriate. The fund may engage in frequent and active trading.
The fund will invest primarily in securities of U.S. companies, but may invest up to 20% of the portfolio in foreign companies, including those located in developing countries or emerging markets; American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) (collectively, “depositary receipts”). At times, the fund may hold securities of small capitalization companies.
The fund intends to hold some cash, short-term debt obligations, government securities, money market funds or other high-quality investments for reserves to cover redemptions and unanticipated expenses. There may be times, however, when the fund attempts to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions by investing a higher percentage of its assets in cash or in those types of money market investments for temporary defensive purposes. During those times, the fund may not be able to pursue its investment objective or follow its principal investment strategies and, instead, will focus on preserving your investment.
The fund may lend its securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions to earn additional income.
Read More

CSMRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -23.7% 31.6% 66.92%
1 Yr 5.0% -41.1% 28.9% 66.16%
3 Yr 3.5%* -20.7% 20.7% 69.63%
5 Yr 1.0%* -15.0% 80.8% 39.44%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% 23.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -52.6% 20.1% 58.97%
2021 1.3% -25.0% 15.1% 81.46%
2020 7.4% -2.9% 196.6% 8.13%
2019 4.6% -2.6% 8.3% 69.23%
2018 -3.6% -11.1% 0.0% 42.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -27.0% 31.6% 59.34%
1 Yr 5.0% -41.1% 48.6% 56.42%
3 Yr 3.5%* -20.7% 20.7% 69.79%
5 Yr 1.0%* -15.0% 80.8% 50.59%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% 21.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -52.6% 20.1% 58.97%
2021 1.3% -25.0% 15.1% 81.46%
2020 7.4% -2.9% 196.6% 8.13%
2019 4.6% -2.6% 8.3% 69.23%
2018 -3.6% -11.1% 0.0% 65.68%

NAV & Total Return History

CSMRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSMRX Category Low Category High CSMRX % Rank
Net Assets 4.35 B 481 K 145 B 7.81%
Number of Holdings 154 1 2445 37.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.01 B 3.49 K 10.8 B 7.04%
Weighting of Top 10 21.25% 2.9% 100.0% 50.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Darling Ingredients Inc 2.72%
  2. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 2.70%
  3. EOG Resources Inc 2.62%
  4. Baker Hughes Co Class A 2.62%
  5. Freeport-McMoRan Inc 2.49%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.37%
  7. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Class A 2.37%
  8. Evercore Inc A 2.14%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.97%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSMRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.40% 0.00% 100.57% 27.89%
Cash 		0.60% -2.51% 100.00% 68.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 12.56%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 13.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 11.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 12.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSMRX % Rank
Industrials 		14.33% 0.00% 45.89% 64.48%
Technology 		11.94% 0.00% 40.65% 81.61%
Energy 		11.74% 0.00% 58.13% 4.28%
Financial Services 		11.17% 0.00% 46.10% 81.11%
Basic Materials 		9.89% 0.00% 26.18% 3.27%
Healthcare 		8.63% 0.00% 47.15% 77.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.97% 2.49% 46.48% 81.61%
Consumer Defense 		7.35% 0.00% 32.18% 14.11%
Real Estate 		7.09% 0.00% 25.82% 55.42%
Utilities 		5.24% 0.00% 18.97% 28.72%
Communication Services 		4.67% 0.00% 30.98% 13.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSMRX % Rank
US 		98.24% 0.00% 100.04% 30.15%
Non US 		1.16% 0.00% 27.19% 53.52%

CSMRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.03% 33.98% 21.28%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 1.50% 53.16%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 69.43%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.30% 43.70%

Sales Fees

CSMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CSMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% 92.34%

CSMRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSMRX Category Low Category High CSMRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 3.08% 39.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSMRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSMRX Category Low Category High CSMRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.53% -2.06% 3.38% 90.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSMRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSMRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Derek Smashey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2006

15.59

15.6%

Mr. Smashey is Co-Portfolio Manager of the Scout Mid Cap Equity strategy, including the Scout Mid Cap Fund. Prior to joining the firm in 2006, he was a director at Nations Media Partners, an investment banking firm specializing in media and communications. Mr. Smashey has 15 years of financial industry experience. He earned his MBA from the University of Kansas and his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Northwest Missouri State University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Kansas City, as well as the CFA Institute.

G. Dunkerley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2006

15.59

15.6%

Mr. Dunkerley is Lead Portfolio Manager for the Scout Mid Cap Equity strategy, including the Scout Mid Cap Fund. He has held this role since joining the firm in 2006; the year of the strategy’s inception. Prior to joining the firm, he was assistant portfolio manager and subsequently lead portfolio manager of a mid-cap mutual fund and separate account product for Victory Capital Management from 2001 to 2006. His experience also includes roles as an equity research analyst at Edward Jones and Securities Corporation of Iowa. Mr. Dunkerley has 25 years of financial industry experience. Mr. Dunkerley earned his MBA from Golden Gate University and his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Missouri. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Kansas City, as well as the CFA Institute. Mr. Dunkerley is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served at the rank of captain.

John Indellicate

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2011

10.97

11.0%

Mr. Indellicate is Co-Portfolio Manager of the Scout Mid Cap Equity strategy, including the Scout Mid Cap Fund. He joined the firm in 2004 as a senior qualitative analyst and has been a member of the mid cap team since the product’s inception in 2006. Mr. Indellicate has 15 years of financial industry experience. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics from Harvard University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Kansas City, as well as the CFA Institute.

Jason Votruba

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2013

8.59

8.6%

Mr. Votruba is Co-Portfolio Manager of the Scout Mid Cap Equity strategy, including the Scout Mid Cap Fund and previously he served as a member of the small cap equity team. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, he worked as an analyst within the Equity Research and Investment Banking divisions at George K. Baum & Company from 2000 to 2002 and Commerce Bank from 1998 to 2000. He has 21 years of financial industry experience. Mr. Votruba earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Kansas State University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Kansas City, as well as the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

