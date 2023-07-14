Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
29.7%
1 yr return
6.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
Net Assets
$2.8 B
Holdings in Top 10
39.0%
Expense Ratio 1.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CSMMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|29.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|40.67%
|1 Yr
|6.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|85.21%
|3 Yr
|-9.0%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|88.18%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|83.52%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|69.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSMMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|82.44%
|2021
|-6.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|90.87%
|2020
|9.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|34.95%
|2019
|5.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|49.03%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|72.35%
|CSMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSMMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.8 B
|189 K
|222 B
|34.84%
|Number of Holdings
|127
|2
|3509
|17.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.13 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|38.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.98%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|81.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSMMX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.88%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|44.44%
|Cash
|1.12%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|52.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|61.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|63.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|59.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|58.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSMMX % Rank
|Technology
|32.96%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|60.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.73%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|56.80%
|Healthcare
|13.00%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|45.34%
|Communication Services
|10.66%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|47.16%
|Financial Services
|8.23%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|59.60%
|Industrials
|8.02%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|23.91%
|Energy
|4.14%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|12.94%
|Basic Materials
|3.17%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|15.09%
|Real Estate
|3.01%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|16.08%
|Consumer Defense
|2.07%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|70.98%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|71.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSMMX % Rank
|US
|84.22%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|91.43%
|Non US
|14.66%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|4.45%
|CSMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.74%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|11.59%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|51.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|CSMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|62.96%
|CSMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|55.24%
|CSMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSMMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|64.32%
|CSMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CSMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSMMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.28%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|93.69%
|CSMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 04, 2012
9.99
10.0%
Erik Voss is a portfolio manager and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Voss was a portfolio manager with J&W Seligman Investments focusing on growth equity portfolios. As leader of the Seligman Growth team, he managed eight sector analysts and implemented a process he has developed over his career. Previously, Mr. Voss worked on teams at both Conseco Capital and Wells Capital Management, where at the latter he managed two large-cap growth portfolios. Before Wells Capital, he was an analyst for Gardner Lewis Asset Management, where he researched and invested in stocks of all market capitalizations and across multiple industries. Mr. Voss earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and a Master of Science degree in finance, both from the University of Wisconsin, where he was also a member of the Applied Securities Program. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 22, 2013
8.86
8.9%
Ido Cohen is a portfolio manger for Invesco large-cap growth equity strategies and is lead manager for Invesco leisure products. He has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a vice president at J&W Seligman Investments from 2007 to 2010, where he worked as a senior analyst focusing on information technology, media and telecommunications equities. Mr. Cohen began his investment career in 1997 as a high yield research analyst with Banker’s Trust focusing on the telecommunications industry. In 1999 he joined Credit Suisse’s U.S. equities telecommunications research team; he went on to become a senior analyst and co-head of the team in 2004. In 2006, Mr. Cohen joined a technology, media and telecommunications focused investment team at Diamondback Capital, and then in 2007 he joined J&W Seligman’s growth team. Mr. Cohen is a cum laude graduate of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
