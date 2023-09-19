Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-cap companies (the “80% Policy”). The portfolio managers generally consider small-cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the MSCI World Small Cap Index. The market capitalization range for the MSCI World Small Cap Index was $13.7 million to $13.1 billion as of March 31, 2023. The market capitalizations of companies within the MSCI World Small Cap Index are subject to change. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest (i) at least 30% of its net assets in companies located outside of the United States, which may include emerging market countries; and (ii) in issuers located in at least five different countries (including the United States). An issuer will be considered to be located outside of the United States if it is domiciled, derives a significant portion of its revenue from, or its primary trading venue is outside of the United States. Securities may trade in the form of depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices or currency exchange rates or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities. The Fund expects to use derivatives principally to attempt to manage cash positions through the use of futures contracts. Permitted derivatives include: the purchase or sale of forward or futures contracts; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options; equity collars and equity swap agreements. Except as required by applicable regulation, there is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives for such purposes.

In managing the Fund, the portfolio managers seek to exploit inefficiencies in the small-cap market through fundamental bottom-up research conducted by the investment adviser and sub-adviser’s research staff. The portfolio managers look for companies that, in their opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The portfolio managers take a long-term perspective when selecting companies and the quality focus typically leads them to companies benefitting from structural growth or structural change. Sought after company characteristics may include: a business model with identifiable competitive advantage(s)/barrier(s) to entry, a scalable market opportunity, a solid balance sheet, and a strong management team with a history of good capital allocation. Such companies typically exhibit high or improving returns on capital, strong free-cash-flow generation, and positive or inflecting earnings. The portfolio managers also employ a disciplined valuation framework in pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.

Responsible Investing. The portfolio manager(s) seek to invest in companies that manage environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risk exposures adequately and that are not exposed to excessive ESG risk through their principal business activities. Companies are analyzed by the investment adviser’s ESG analysts utilizing The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (“Principles”), a framework for considering ESG factors (a copy of which is included as an appendix to the Fund’s Prospectus). Each company is evaluated relative to an appropriate peer group based on material ESG factors as determined by the investment adviser. Pursuant to the Principles, the investment adviser seeks to identify companies and other issuers that operate in a manner that is consistent with or promotes environmental sustainability and resource efficiency, equitable societies and respect for human rights, and accountable governance and transparency. The Fund generally invests in issuers that are believed by the investment adviser to operate in accordance with the Principles and may also invest in issuers that the investment adviser believes are likely to operate in accordance with the Principles pending the investment adviser’s engagement activity with such issuer.