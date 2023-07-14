Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Calvert Balanced Fund

mutual fund
CSIFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$37.82 -0.02 -0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (CSIFX) Primary C (CSGCX) Inst (CBAIX) Retirement (CBARX)
CSIFX (Mutual Fund)

Calvert Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$37.82 -0.02 -0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (CSIFX) Primary C (CSGCX) Inst (CBAIX) Retirement (CBARX)
CSIFX (Mutual Fund)

Calvert Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$37.82 -0.02 -0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (CSIFX) Primary C (CSGCX) Inst (CBAIX) Retirement (CBARX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calvert Balanced Fund

CSIFX | Fund

$37.82

$1.14 B

1.49%

$0.57

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

6.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

Net Assets

$1.14 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 95.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calvert Balanced Fund

CSIFX | Fund

$37.82

$1.14 B

1.49%

$0.57

0.90%

CSIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calvert Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calvert Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 21, 1982
  • Shares Outstanding
    20679377
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vishal Khanduja

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating assets between common stocks and fixed-income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests between 50% and 75% of its net assets in equity securities and between 25% and 50% of its net assets in fixed-income securities. Stock investments are primarily common stock of large-cap companies. Fixed-income investments are primarily a wide variety of investment grade debt securities, such as corporate debt securities, mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) (including commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”)), and other asset-backed securities (“ABS”). An investment grade debt security is rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), including Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), or Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (“Kroll”) for securitized debt instruments only (such as ABS and MBS), or if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in debt securities rated below investment grade (rated below BBB- by S&P or Fitch, or below Baa3 by Moody’s, or below BBB- by Kroll for securitized debt instruments) and in unrated debt securities determined by the Adviser to be of below investment grade quality (“junk bonds”). For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. The Fund invests in debt and mortgage-backed securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”) such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”). The Fund may also invest in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund invests in a combination of stocks, bonds and money market instruments in an attempt to provide a complete investment portfolio in a single product. The investment adviser monitors the Fund’s allocation and may rebalance or reallocate the Fund’s assets based on its view of economic and market factors and events.  The equity portion of the Fund is primarily a large cap U.S. portfolio, although the Fund may also invest in foreign stocks (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) and small- and mid-cap stocks. Stocks are selected primarily on the basis of fundamental research, utilizing the information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff and consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The portfolio manager may sell a security when he believes it is fully valued, the fundamentals of a company deteriorate, or to pursue alternative investment options. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.

Investment decisions for the fixed-income portion of the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental and quantitative research conducted by the investment adviser’s research staff and consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. Management of the Fund involves consideration of numerous factors (such as quality of business franchises, financial strength, management quality and security structural and collateral considerations). The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s price objective is reached, the fundamentals of the investment change or to pursue more attractive investment options. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.  The portfolio managers may also use rotation and absolute return strategies in their management of the fixed-income portion of the Fund.  The investment adviser manages duration and any hedging of interest rate risk in the fixed-income portion of the Fund through the purchase and sale of U.S. Treasury securities and related futures contracts.  This Fund does not have a specific target for its average fund duration and may invest in bonds and other fixed-income instruments of any maturity.

Incidental to its main investment strategy, the Fund may also use derivatives as a substitute for direct investment in a particular asset class, in order to facilitate the periodic rebalancing of the Fund’s portfolio to maintain its target asset allocation, to make tactical asset allocations, to hedge foreign currency exposure, and to assist in managing cash.  The Fund may also lend its securities.  

Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, CRM is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.

Read More

CSIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -8.3% 18.1% 29.58%
1 Yr 6.2% -13.3% 143.9% 30.39%
3 Yr 1.7%* -8.0% 25.9% 24.04%
5 Yr 3.1%* -9.7% 24.3% 9.77%
10 Yr 1.2%* -6.1% 9.1% 33.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -34.7% 92.4% 38.57%
2021 3.0% -6.1% 19.5% 42.32%
2020 4.0% -7.5% 11.8% 11.90%
2019 4.5% 0.1% 14.9% 5.18%
2018 -1.5% -12.6% 0.0% 10.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -11.9% 18.1% 29.72%
1 Yr 6.2% -13.3% 143.9% 30.04%
3 Yr 1.7%* -8.0% 25.9% 24.38%
5 Yr 4.0%* -9.7% 24.3% 7.02%
10 Yr 5.6%* -6.1% 11.0% 8.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -34.7% 92.4% 38.57%
2021 3.0% -6.1% 19.5% 42.32%
2020 4.0% -7.5% 11.8% 11.90%
2019 4.5% 0.1% 14.9% 5.18%
2018 -0.6% -12.6% 0.2% 3.76%

NAV & Total Return History

CSIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSIFX Category Low Category High CSIFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.14 B 658 K 207 B 46.86%
Number of Holdings 591 2 15351 20.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 267 M 660 K 48.5 B 58.12%
Weighting of Top 10 22.66% 8.4% 105.0% 77.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.97%
  2. Apple Inc 3.93%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.26%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 2.35%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.05%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 1.92%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 1.79%
  8. Wells Fargo & Co 1.75%
  9. Coca-Cola Co 1.67%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 1.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSIFX % Rank
Stocks 		57.46% 0.00% 99.40% 62.21%
Bonds 		39.60% 0.00% 116.75% 20.74%
Cash 		1.61% -16.75% 81.51% 80.08%
Convertible Bonds 		1.01% 0.00% 23.84% 25.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.25% 0.00% 27.92% 30.15%
Other 		0.08% -2.51% 25.19% 39.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSIFX % Rank
Technology 		23.35% 0.00% 44.21% 19.97%
Healthcare 		15.55% 0.00% 29.35% 17.78%
Financial Services 		12.25% 0.00% 38.77% 82.08%
Industrials 		10.23% 0.00% 24.37% 48.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.79% 0.00% 19.36% 49.66%
Communication Services 		8.50% 0.00% 23.67% 19.84%
Consumer Defense 		8.13% 0.00% 19.93% 19.70%
Utilities 		3.62% 0.00% 99.55% 29.14%
Real Estate 		3.44% 0.00% 65.01% 47.47%
Energy 		2.81% 0.00% 85.65% 86.73%
Basic Materials 		2.32% 0.00% 33.35% 81.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSIFX % Rank
US 		56.29% -1.65% 98.67% 22.78%
Non US 		1.17% 0.00% 37.06% 89.36%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSIFX % Rank
Corporate 		35.10% 0.00% 98.21% 39.84%
Securitized 		33.72% 0.00% 92.13% 9.28%
Government 		24.63% 0.00% 97.26% 61.53%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.84% 0.14% 100.00% 90.59%
Municipal 		2.70% 0.00% 24.80% 6.96%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 76.81%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSIFX % Rank
US 		35.01% 0.00% 62.18% 23.47%
Non US 		4.59% 0.00% 84.73% 35.33%

CSIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.01% 17.63% 45.89%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 1.83% 61.19%
12b-1 Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.00% 20.32%
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.01% 0.83% 61.05%

Sales Fees

CSIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.00% 5.75% 60.66%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CSIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% 50.65%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 95.00% 0.00% 343.00% 82.79%

CSIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSIFX Category Low Category High CSIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.49% 0.00% 8.35% 42.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSIFX Category Low Category High CSIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.73% -2.34% 19.41% 72.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vishal Khanduja

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2013

9.33

9.3%

Vishal Khanduja is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Vishal began his career in the investment management industry in 2005. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2016. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a senior vice president, portfolio manager and head of taxable fixed income for Calvert Investments. Previously, he was a vice president and portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle and associate director of fixed-income analytics at Galliard Capital. Vishal earned a bachelor of engineering from VJTI, Mumbai, India and an MBA from the Tippie School of Management at the University of Iowa. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Boston. He is a CFA charterholder.

Brian Ellis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2015

6.54

6.5%

Brian Ellis is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Brian began his career in the investment management industry in 2006. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2016. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a portfolio manager of fixed-income strategies for Calvert Investments. Previously, he was a software engineer and analyst at Legg Mason Capital Management (now ClearBridge Investments). Brian earned a B.S. in finance from Salisbury University. He is a CFA charterholder and an FSA credential holder. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Boston.

Charles Gaffney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Charles Gaffney is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s global core team. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2003. Charlie began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with Brown Brothers Harriman as a sector portfolio manager and Morgan Stanley Dean Witter as a senior equity analyst. Charlie earned a B.A. from Bowdoin College in 1995 and an MBA from Fordham University in 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×