Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in high yield, fixed income securities (commonly referred to as "junk bonds"). The high yield, fixed income securities in which the fund will invest for purposes of this 80% policy will consist entirely of senior secured floating rate loans ("Senior Loans") issued by non-investment grade companies. Senior Loans typically are secured by specific collateral of the issuer and hold the most senior position in the issuer's capital structure. The interest rate on Senior Loans is adjusted periodically to a recognized base rate, typically the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). While these characteristics may reduce interest rate risk and mitigate losses in the event of borrower default, the Senior Loans in which the fund invests have below investment grade credit ratings and thereby are considered speculative because of the significant credit risk of their issuers. The fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers. The fund seeks to moderate risk by investing in a diversified portfolio of issuers across a variety of industry sectors. Investments are selected for the fund based on an analysis of individual issuers and the general business conditions affecting them. The fund generally will not invest in instruments rated at the time of investment in the lowest rating categories (Ca or below by Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") and CC or below by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. ("S&P")) but may continue to hold securities which are subsequently downgraded.