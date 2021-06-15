Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay Cushing MLP Premier Fund

CSHDX | Fund

-

$771 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$771 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CSHDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay Cushing MLP Premier Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MainStay Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and MLP-related investments (together, “MLP Investments”). The Fund’s MLP Investments may include, but are not limited to, investments that offer economic exposure to MLPs in the form of common or subordinated units issued by MLPs, securities of entities holding primarily general partner or managing member interests in MLPs, debt securities of MLPs, securities that are

derivatives of interests in MLPs, including indirect ownership interests in an MLP issued by an MLP affiliate (“I-Shares”) and businesses that operate like MLP Investments and have the economic characteristics of MLP Investments but are organized and taxed as “C”corporations or as limited liability companies. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers than a diversified fund, and it may invest in companies of any market capitalization size.

The Fund focuses primarily on midstream MLP Investments (“Midstream MLPs”) whose business models are often referred to as “toll road” businesses. Midstream MLPs collect, gather, transport and store natural resources and their byproducts (primarily crude oil, natural gas and refined petroleum products), generally without taking ownership of the physical commodity. Midstream MLPs may also operate ancillary businesses including the marketing of the products and logistical services. The Fund may also invest in MLPs involved in other segments of the natural resources sector, including propane, coal and shipping MLPs, as well as upstream MLPs focused on exploration and production of natural resources.

Cushing® Asset Management, LP, the Fund’s Subadvisor, seeks MLP Investments that have distributions that, in the Subadvisor’s view, are attractive relative to comparable MLP Investments and available unit pricing. The Subadvisor also focuses on MLP Investments with operations in the development, production, processing, refining, transportation, storage and marketing of natural resources. Among other things, the Subadvisor uses fundamental, proprietary research to seek to identify the most attractive MLP Investments with favorable distribution yields and distribution growth prospects. Distributions made by the Fund to shareholders may be considered dividend income, non-taxable returns of capital, capital gain or a combination thereof.

MLPs are generally treated as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes and are generally organized under state law as limited partnerships or limited liability companies. To be treated as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes, an MLP must derive at least 90% of its gross income for each taxable year from qualifying sources, including natural resources-based activities such as the exploration, development, mining, production, processing, refining, transportation, storage and certain marketing of mineral or natural resources. Currently, most MLPs operate in the natural resources, shipping or real estate sectors. Therefore, the Fund will, in normal circumstances, invest more than 25% of its assets (or concentrate its investments) in the natural resources industry, including MLPs operating in such industry.

The Fund may also invest in foreign securities, including among other things, Canadian royalty trusts and Canadian exploration and production companies. A Canadian royalty trust is an oil, gas or mineral company that is organized as a trust rather than as a traditional corporation and holds commodity producing properties. Canadian exploration and production companies are energy companies which focus on searching for and extracting oil and gas. Generally, an issuer of a security is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg.

Read More

CSHDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CSHDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSHDX Category Low Category High CSHDX % Rank
Net Assets 771 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 25 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 475 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 61.59% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Targa Resources Corp. 9.02%
  2. Energy Transfer LP 9.00%
  3. Plains GP Holdings LP 7.90%
  4. Cheniere Energy, Inc. 7.73%
  5. Pembina Pipeline Corp. 5.45%
  6. ONEOK, Inc. 5.21%
  7. Kinder Morgan, Inc. 5.02%
  8. Williams Cos., Inc. (The) 4.41%
  9. Marathon Petroleum Corp. 3.95%
  10. EnLink Midstream LLC 3.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSHDX % Rank
Stocks 		74.56% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.35% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSHDX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSHDX % Rank
US 		72.60% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		1.96% N/A N/A N/A

CSHDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CSHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CSHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CSHDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSHDX Category Low Category High CSHDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSHDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSHDX Category Low Category High CSHDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSHDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CSHDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

