Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Columbia Seligman Global Technology Fund

mutual fund
CSGZX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$66.43 -0.45 -0.67%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
A (SHGTX) Primary C (SHTCX) Retirement (SGTRX) Inst (SGTTX) Inst (CSGZX) Adv (CCHRX) Inst (CGTYX)
CSGZX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Seligman Global Technology Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$66.43 -0.45 -0.67%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
A (SHGTX) Primary C (SHTCX) Retirement (SGTRX) Inst (SGTTX) Inst (CSGZX) Adv (CCHRX) Inst (CGTYX)
CSGZX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Seligman Global Technology Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$66.43 -0.45 -0.67%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
A (SHGTX) Primary C (SHTCX) Retirement (SGTRX) Inst (SGTTX) Inst (CSGZX) Adv (CCHRX) Inst (CGTYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Seligman Global Technology Fund

CSGZX | Fund

$66.43

$1.78 B

0.00%

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

34.0%

1 yr return

21.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.9%

Net Assets

$1.78 B

Holdings in Top 10

39.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$66.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Seligman Global Technology Fund

CSGZX | Fund

$66.43

$1.78 B

0.00%

1.04%

CSGZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 34.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Seligman Global Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Sep 27, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Wick

Fund Description

The Fund generally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies with business operations in technology and technology-related industries. For these purposes, technology-related companies are those companies that use technology extensively to improve their business processes and applications. The technology industry comprises information technology and communications, as well as medical, environmental and biotechnology. The Fund may invest in securities of companies domiciled in any country believed to be appropriate to the Fund’s objective. The Fund generally invests in several countries in different geographic regions.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally invests at least 40% of its net assets in companies that maintain their principal place of business or conduct their principal business activities outside the U.S., have their securities traded on non-U.S. exchanges or have been formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries. This 40% minimum investment amount may be reduced to 30% if market conditions for these investments or specific foreign markets are deemed unfavorable. The Fund considers a company to conduct its principal business activities outside the U.S. if it derives at least 50% of its revenue from business outside the U.S. or has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S.
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that may result in the Fund investing less than 30% of its net assets in companies outside the U.S. in an effort to minimize extreme volatility caused by adverse market, economic, political or other conditions.
The Fund may invest in companies that have market capitalizations of any size. Securities of large capitalization companies that are well established in the world technology market can be expected to grow with the market and are frequently held by the Fund. However, rapidly changing technologies and expansion of technology and technology-related industries often provide a favorable environment for companies of small-to-medium size capitalization, and the Fund may invest in these companies as well.
The Fund may invest in all types of securities, many of which will be denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. The Fund normally concentrates its investments in common stocks; however, it may invest in other types of equity securities, including securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stock, depositary receipts, and rights and warrants to purchase common stock. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its assets in preferred stock and investment-grade or comparable quality debt securities. 
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers than can a diversified fund. 
Read More

CSGZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.0% -29.2% 72.6% 60.52%
1 Yr 21.2% -40.8% 65.2% 48.93%
3 Yr 10.0%* -40.4% 28.1% 22.32%
5 Yr 8.9%* -30.5% 25.6% 28.57%
10 Yr 10.7%* -15.0% 24.7% 31.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.9% -73.9% 35.7% 23.11%
2021 11.5% -25.6% 45.1% 17.41%
2020 9.8% 1.8% 60.0% 77.36%
2019 8.8% -15.0% 13.7% 25.62%
2018 -4.0% -12.8% 31.5% 77.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.0% -54.1% 72.3% 46.78%
1 Yr 21.2% -62.3% 65.2% 32.91%
3 Yr 10.0%* -40.4% 36.7% 27.57%
5 Yr 8.9%* -30.5% 29.2% 34.72%
10 Yr 14.9%* -15.0% 25.4% 29.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.9% -73.9% 35.7% 23.11%
2021 11.5% -25.6% 45.1% 17.41%
2020 9.8% 1.8% 60.0% 77.36%
2019 8.8% -15.0% 13.7% 25.62%
2018 -4.0% -12.8% 31.5% 83.87%

NAV & Total Return History

CSGZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSGZX Category Low Category High CSGZX % Rank
Net Assets 1.78 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 29.49%
Number of Holdings 72 10 397 36.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 700 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 36.02%
Weighting of Top 10 39.64% 7.6% 100.0% 69.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.91%
  2. Lam Research Corp 5.65%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.13%
  4. Broadcom Inc 3.92%
  5. Teradyne Inc 3.75%
  6. Microsoft Corp 3.60%
  7. Synaptics Inc 3.37%
  8. Synopsys Inc 3.32%
  9. Applied Materials Inc 3.28%
  10. Micron Technology Inc 3.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSGZX % Rank
Stocks 		99.13% 68.59% 100.53% 44.07%
Cash 		0.87% -0.53% 15.91% 55.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 63.56%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 64.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 61.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 61.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSGZX % Rank
Technology 		82.40% 2.80% 100.00% 24.15%
Communication Services 		8.46% 0.00% 97.05% 63.14%
Industrials 		3.81% 0.00% 38.68% 20.76%
Financial Services 		2.65% 0.00% 38.36% 64.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.25% 0.00% 32.97% 69.92%
Healthcare 		0.42% 0.00% 25.57% 44.92%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 60.17%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 70.76%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 58.90%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 65.25%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 62.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSGZX % Rank
US 		94.09% 19.45% 100.53% 24.15%
Non US 		5.04% 0.00% 80.40% 76.69%

CSGZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.08% 3.60% 45.02%
Management Fee 0.91% 0.03% 1.95% 86.32%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 21.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 31.52%

Sales Fees

CSGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CSGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.69% 281.00% 27.17%

CSGZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSGZX Category Low Category High CSGZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 67.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSGZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSGZX Category Low Category High CSGZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.04% -2.30% 2.08% 28.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSGZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSGZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Wick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 23, 1994

28.04

28.0%

Paul Wick is team leader and portfolio manager for technology at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. In this role, he covers semiconductors (capital equipment) and alternative energy technology. Prior to his current role, Mr. Wick managed several technology funds. Mr. Wick joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1987 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Mr. Wick received a B.A. in economics from Duke University and an MBA in finance from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University

Shekhar Pramanick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2014

8.22

8.2%

Shekhar Pramanick is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Dr. Pramanick joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2012. Previously, he was a principal at Elemental Capital Partners, focusing on global semiconductor devices, memory, capital equipment and disk drives. Prior to that, Dr. Pramanick was a semiconductor analyst at Seasons Capital Management. Dr. Pramanick received a B.S. in electrical engineering from the National Institute of Technology, an M.S. in physics from the University of Oregon and a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from North Carolina State University.

Sanjay Devgan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2014

8.22

8.2%

Sanjay Devgan is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Devgan joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2012. He is responsible for a broad array of semiconductors companies including communication ICs, analog ICs, CPUs and PLDs. Previously, Mr. Devgan was a vice president at Morgan Stanley providing equity research on the semiconductor industry. Prior to that, Mr. Devgan was a senior financial business analyst at Cisco Systems covering operations finance, and worldwide sales finance. He has been a member of the investment community since 1995. Mr. Devgan received a B.S. in psychobiology from University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA in finance and information systems from Santa Clara University.

Christopher Boova

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2016

6.28

6.3%

Chris Boova is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Boova currently follows financial technology, IT services, software and defense. Prior to joining the Seligman Technology Group, he followed the technology sector for the growth and core teams for 8 years. He joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2000 and has been a member of the investment community since 1995. Previously, he was a vice president in the investment banking department at Morgan Stanley from 1995 to 2000, where he provided corporate finance and merger and acquisition advice to public and private technology clients. Mr. Boova received a B.S. in chemical engineering and a B.S. in economics, both with Highest Distinction, from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.A. in national security affairs from Georgetown University. He also received an MBA in finance and strategic management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Vimal Patel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Vimal Patel is a senior portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Patel focuses on consumer electronics, telematics, and computers & peripherals companies. Prior to joining one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2014, he was a vice president covering technology and business services for Bertram Capital. Before that, Mr. Patel was a principal at Sierra Ventures, a technology venture capital firm, where he covered consumer technologies, mobile, hardware, advanced materials and cleantech. Mr. Patel received a B.A. in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University, an M.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Sanjiv Wadhwani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Mr. Wadhwani joined Columbia Management Investment Advisers in 2016. Mr. Wadhwani began his investment career in 1998 and earned a B.S. from the University of Bombay and an M.B.A. from the University of Iowa.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×