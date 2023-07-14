Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.1%
1 yr return
6.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
Net Assets
$1.14 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.7%
Expense Ratio 1.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 95.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating assets between common stocks and fixed-income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests between 50% and 75% of its net assets in equity securities and between 25% and 50% of its net assets in fixed-income securities. Stock investments are primarily common stock of large-cap companies. Fixed-income investments are primarily a wide variety of investment grade debt securities, such as corporate debt securities, mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) (including commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”)), and other asset-backed securities (“ABS”). An investment grade debt security is rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), including Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), or Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (“Kroll”) for securitized debt instruments only (such as ABS and MBS), or if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in debt securities rated below investment grade (rated below BBB- by S&P or Fitch, or below Baa3 by Moody’s, or below BBB- by Kroll for securitized debt instruments) and in unrated debt securities determined by the Adviser to be of below investment grade quality (“junk bonds”). For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. The Fund invests in debt and mortgage-backed securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”) such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”). The Fund may also invest in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
The Fund invests in a combination of stocks, bonds and money market instruments in an attempt to provide a complete investment portfolio in a single product. The investment adviser monitors the Fund’s allocation and may rebalance or reallocate the Fund’s assets based on its view of economic and market factors and events. The equity portion of the Fund is primarily a large cap U.S. portfolio, although the Fund may also invest in foreign stocks (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) and small- and mid-cap stocks. Stocks are selected primarily on the basis of fundamental research, utilizing the information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff and consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The portfolio manager may sell a security when he believes it is fully valued, the fundamentals of a company deteriorate, or to pursue alternative investment options. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.
Investment decisions for the fixed-income portion of the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental and quantitative research conducted by the investment adviser’s research staff and consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. Management of the Fund involves consideration of numerous factors (such as quality of business franchises, financial strength, management quality and security structural and collateral considerations). The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s price objective is reached, the fundamentals of the investment change or to pursue more attractive investment options. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria. The portfolio managers may also use rotation and absolute return strategies in their management of the fixed-income portion of the Fund. The investment adviser manages duration and any hedging of interest rate risk in the fixed-income portion of the Fund through the purchase and sale of U.S. Treasury securities and related futures contracts. This Fund does not have a specific target for its average fund duration and may invest in bonds and other fixed-income instruments of any maturity.
Incidental to its main investment strategy, the Fund may also use derivatives as a substitute for direct investment in a particular asset class, in order to facilitate the periodic rebalancing of the Fund’s portfolio to maintain its target asset allocation, to make tactical asset allocations, to hedge foreign currency exposure, and to assist in managing cash. The Fund may also lend its securities.
Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, CRM is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.
|Period
|CSGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|30.39%
|1 Yr
|6.1%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|32.56%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|25.81%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|10.84%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|37.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.3%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|39.67%
|2021
|2.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|44.91%
|2020
|4.0%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|13.25%
|2019
|4.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|5.48%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|13.01%
|Period
|CSGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|30.53%
|1 Yr
|6.1%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|32.21%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|26.14%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|7.79%
|10 Yr
|5.1%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|13.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.3%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|39.67%
|2021
|2.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|44.91%
|2020
|4.0%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|13.25%
|2019
|4.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|5.48%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|6.43%
|CSGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.14 B
|658 K
|207 B
|46.72%
|Number of Holdings
|591
|2
|15351
|20.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|267 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|57.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.66%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|77.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSGCX % Rank
|Stocks
|57.46%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|62.07%
|Bonds
|39.60%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|20.60%
|Cash
|1.61%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|79.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.01%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|25.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.25%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|30.01%
|Other
|0.08%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|39.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSGCX % Rank
|Technology
|23.35%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|19.84%
|Healthcare
|15.55%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|17.65%
|Financial Services
|12.25%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|81.94%
|Industrials
|10.23%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|48.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.79%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|49.52%
|Communication Services
|8.50%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|19.70%
|Consumer Defense
|8.13%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|19.56%
|Utilities
|3.62%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|29.00%
|Real Estate
|3.44%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|47.33%
|Energy
|2.81%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|86.59%
|Basic Materials
|2.32%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|81.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSGCX % Rank
|US
|56.29%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|22.65%
|Non US
|1.17%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|89.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSGCX % Rank
|Corporate
|35.10%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|39.70%
|Securitized
|33.72%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|9.14%
|Government
|24.63%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|61.39%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.84%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|90.45%
|Municipal
|2.70%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|6.82%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|75.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSGCX % Rank
|US
|35.01%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|23.33%
|Non US
|4.59%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|35.20%
|CSGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.66%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|13.95%
|Management Fee
|0.51%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|60.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.69%
|Administrative Fee
|0.12%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|60.53%
|CSGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|69.70%
|CSGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|48.05%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|95.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|82.65%
|CSGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.83%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|58.70%
|CSGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|CSGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.03%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|93.58%
|CSGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2019
|$0.760
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2010
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2010
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2009
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2009
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2006
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2006
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2006
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2005
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2005
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2005
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2004
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2004
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2004
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2003
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2003
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2003
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2002
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2002
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2002
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2002
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2001
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2001
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2001
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2001
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2000
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2000
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2000
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2000
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1999
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 1999
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 1999
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 1999
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 1998
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 1998
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 1998
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 1998
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 1997
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 1997
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 1997
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2013
9.33
9.3%
Vishal Khanduja is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Vishal began his career in the investment management industry in 2005. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2016. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a senior vice president, portfolio manager and head of taxable fixed income for Calvert Investments. Previously, he was a vice president and portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle and associate director of fixed-income analytics at Galliard Capital. Vishal earned a bachelor of engineering from VJTI, Mumbai, India and an MBA from the Tippie School of Management at the University of Iowa. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Boston. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2015
6.54
6.5%
Brian Ellis is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Brian began his career in the investment management industry in 2006. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2016. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a portfolio manager of fixed-income strategies for Calvert Investments. Previously, he was a software engineer and analyst at Legg Mason Capital Management (now ClearBridge Investments). Brian earned a B.S. in finance from Salisbury University. He is a CFA charterholder and an FSA credential holder. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Charles Gaffney is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s global core team. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2003. Charlie began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with Brown Brothers Harriman as a sector portfolio manager and Morgan Stanley Dean Witter as a senior equity analyst. Charlie earned a B.A. from Bowdoin College in 1995 and an MBA from Fordham University in 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
