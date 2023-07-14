Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.7%
1 yr return
17.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
Net Assets
$1.38 B
Holdings in Top 10
47.1%
Expense Ratio 0.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 93.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CSFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|75.43%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|52.01%
|3 Yr
|-10.1%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|90.07%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|84.43%
|10 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|92.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-40.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|80.18%
|2021
|-6.3%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|90.53%
|2020
|7.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|52.46%
|2019
|5.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|47.64%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|60.44%
|Period
|CSFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|72.14%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|48.56%
|3 Yr
|-10.1%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|89.94%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|86.41%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|74.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-40.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|80.18%
|2021
|-6.3%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|90.53%
|2020
|7.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|52.46%
|2019
|5.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|47.83%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|61.96%
|CSFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSFRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.38 B
|189 K
|222 B
|46.84%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|2
|3509
|62.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|677 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|48.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.14%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|48.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSFRX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.73%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|65.46%
|Cash
|2.28%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|31.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|62.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|64.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|60.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|59.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSFRX % Rank
|Technology
|41.97%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|19.04%
|Communication Services
|14.52%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|15.09%
|Healthcare
|11.72%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|59.19%
|Consumer Defense
|9.84%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|4.70%
|Industrials
|9.30%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|16.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.49%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|94.06%
|Financial Services
|2.98%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|94.06%
|Basic Materials
|1.19%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|49.55%
|Energy
|0.99%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|36.77%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|72.22%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|86.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSFRX % Rank
|US
|97.52%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|27.95%
|Non US
|0.21%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|84.50%
|CSFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.83%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|61.29%
|Management Fee
|0.71%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|73.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.36%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|29.76%
|CSFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CSFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|93.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|87.97%
|CSFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSFRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|65.38%
|CSFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CSFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSFRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.13%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|35.52%
|CSFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Nicolas Janvier is Head of US Equities, EMEA, at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He took up this role in October 2020 and leads the London-based team which manages a significant US equities franchise for clients. Nicolas has been with the company for 14 years, working as a US equities portfolio manager in both our US and London offices. He is currently lead manager for the Threadneedle American strategy and Threadneedle American Smaller Companies strategy, as well as ESG portfolios managed by the London team. He is also co-portfolio manager of the Columbia Large Cap Growth Opportunity strategy. Nicolas joined the company in 2006, spending eight years in our New York office as a portfolio manager in the Value Strategies team focusing on US mid and small cap companies. Prior to this, Nicolas was a portfolio manager with the Private Bank at Bank of America. Nicolas holds a BSc in Telecommunications-Operations from the University of Florida. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...