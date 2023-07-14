Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in equity securities, including securities of companies located in developed and emerging countries. These equity securities generally include common stocks.

The Fund typically employs a focused portfolio investing style, which results in fewer holdings than a fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a greater number of issuers.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally invests at least 40% of its net assets in companies that maintain their principal place of business or conduct their principal business activities outside the U.S., have their securities traded on non-U.S. exchanges or have been formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries. This 40% minimum investment amount may be reduced to 30% if market conditions for these investments or specific foreign markets are deemed unfavorable. The Fund considers a company to conduct its principal business activities outside the U.S. if it derives at least 50% of its revenue from business outside the U.S. or has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S.

From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including Europe.

The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the health care and the information technology sectors.