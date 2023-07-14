Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

17.6%

1 yr return

17.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

Net Assets

$663 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CSEYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Select Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dave Dudding

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in equity securities, including securities of companies located in developed and emerging countries. These equity securities generally include common stocks.
The Fund typically employs a focused portfolio investing style, which results in fewer holdings than a fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a greater number of issuers.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally invests at least 40% of its net assets in companies that maintain their principal place of business or conduct their principal business activities outside the U.S., have their securities traded on non-U.S. exchanges or have been formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries. This 40% minimum investment amount may be reduced to 30% if market conditions for these investments or specific foreign markets are deemed unfavorable. The Fund considers a company to conduct its principal business activities outside the U.S. if it derives at least 50% of its revenue from business outside the U.S. or has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S.
From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including Europe. 
The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the health care and the information technology sectors. 
CSEYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -35.6% 29.2% 61.86%
1 Yr 17.0% 17.3% 252.4% 68.75%
3 Yr 0.9%* -3.5% 34.6% 6.57%
5 Yr 3.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 11.41%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 21.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -24.3% 957.1% 34.87%
2021 6.3% -38.3% 47.1% 5.69%
2020 5.2% -54.2% 0.6% 22.88%
2019 7.1% -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 -2.4% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -35.6% 29.2% 62.30%
1 Yr 17.0% 11.4% 252.4% 64.77%
3 Yr 0.9%* -3.5% 34.6% 6.45%
5 Yr 5.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 10.74%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 20.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -24.3% 957.1% 34.87%
2021 6.3% -33.1% 47.1% 5.69%
2020 5.2% -44.4% 1.8% 1.35%
2019 7.1% -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 -0.3% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CSEYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSEYX Category Low Category High CSEYX % Rank
Net Assets 663 M 199 K 133 B 44.52%
Number of Holdings 47 1 9075 72.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 309 M -18 M 37.6 B 30.84%
Weighting of Top 10 46.65% 9.1% 100.0% 14.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.93%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.71%
  3. Mastercard Inc Class A 5.41%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 5.09%
  5. Intuit Inc 4.90%
  6. Adobe Inc 4.21%
  7. Lam Research Corp 4.14%
  8. Hoya Corp 3.66%
  9. Hoya Corp 3.66%
  10. Hoya Corp 3.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSEYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.55% 61.84% 125.47% 24.78%
Cash 		0.45% -174.70% 23.12% 70.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 66.85%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 70.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 63.11%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 64.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSEYX % Rank
Technology 		32.31% 0.00% 49.87% 4.07%
Healthcare 		20.20% 0.00% 35.42% 18.94%
Financial Services 		13.57% 0.00% 38.42% 41.19%
Industrials 		10.06% 0.00% 44.06% 91.96%
Communication Services 		7.82% 0.00% 57.66% 20.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.29% 0.00% 40.94% 70.70%
Basic Materials 		4.21% 0.00% 38.60% 71.70%
Consumer Defense 		4.05% 0.00% 73.28% 86.34%
Utilities 		0.49% 0.00% 29.12% 89.54%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 62.11%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 87.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSEYX % Rank
US 		67.48% 0.13% 103.82% 17.18%
Non US 		32.07% 0.58% 99.46% 79.85%

CSEYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.01% 44.27% 71.27%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.82% 88.07%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.98%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

CSEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CSEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 0.00% 395.00% 69.50%

CSEYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSEYX Category Low Category High CSEYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 62.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSEYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSEYX Category Low Category High CSEYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.18% -4.27% 12.65% 75.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSEYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSEYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dave Dudding

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2015

7.38

7.4%

David Dudding is a senior portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments where he is the lead portfolio manager of the Global Focus strategy and deputy of the European Select strategy. He joined the company as an equity research analyst in 1999, moving on to manage the European Smaller Companies strategy for 10 years until December 2012. David previously worked for John Swire and Sons in Hong Kong and for Investors Chronicle as a financial journalist. He holds a Modern History degree and a European Politics Masters degree from Oxford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of the UK.

Alex Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Alex joined Threadneedle in 2016 as a portfolio manager on the Japan desk. He supports the Japan and Global desks with idea generation and analysis of Japanese companies across all sectors. Before joining the company, Alex was a Senior Fund Manager at Canada Life Investments, where he managed the Japan fund and supported the management of the US and Global funds. Alex has a BSc in economics from the London School of Economics. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

