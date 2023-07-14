The Fund’s assets may be allocated to equity, debt/fixed income and money market instruments, and investments that provide exposure to commodities markets, including the Columbia Commodity Strategy Fund. The Fund may also seek exposure to various sectors through investment in other affiliated funds. This broad investment flexibility is intended to enable the Fund’s portfolio managers to allocate the Fund’s assets within or among different asset classes or market exposures in response to changing market, economic or other conditions or developments. The Fund’s equity security investments include: emerging market equities, international developed market equities, and U.S. equities. The Fund may invest in equity securities of any capitalization size. These equity securities generally include common stocks, but may also include preferred stocks. The Fund’s debt/fixed income security investments include: U.S. investment-grade bonds, international bonds, emerging market bonds, U.S. high yield (junk) bonds, convertible bonds, mortgage- and other asset-backed securities, and short-term money market instruments.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or quality and does not seek to maintain a particular dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in debt instruments that, at the time of purchase, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality (commonly referred to as “high-yield” investments or “junk” bonds). The Fund’s investments in money market instruments include investments in affiliated or unaffiliated money market funds or similar vehicles. The Fund may seek exposure to the commodities markets indirectly through an investment in Columbia Commodity Strategy Fund.

The investment manager allocates the Fund’s investments from one asset class (or market exposure) to another based on the portfolio managers’ analysis of the relative attractiveness of opportunities for the Fund to achieve its objective in a given market. The investment manager considers, among other things, relative valuations, the potential for equity, debt or commodity-related investments to increase in value, expected dividends and changes in interest rates. Generally, the Fund’s portfolio will include exposure to equity and debt markets, and may include exposure to commodities markets (including, indirectly, through investments in affiliated funds); however, the Fund may emphasize either debt securities or equity securities at any given time. The Fund may make significant investments in foreign securities (equity or debt), including securities of emerging market issuers.

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in foreign currencies, and equity and debt securities of foreign governmental issuers, issuers organized or located outside the U.S., issuers that primarily trade in a market located outside the U.S., or issuers doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S., which the Fund considers to be issuers that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from business

outside the U.S. or have at least 50% of their sales or assets outside the U.S. This 40% minimum investment amount may be reduced to 30% if market conditions for these investments or specific foreign markets are deemed unfavorable. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including the Asia/Pacific region.

The investment manager has considerable flexibility in the construction of the portfolio and may change the asset class mix on a regular basis, including from day to day. To the extent the investment manager favors a particular asset class or favors exposure to a particular market, it may invest substantially in that asset class or market (other than commodities markets). It is possible that during certain market cycles the Fund will not be invested in all asset classes or markets.

In addition to investing in individual securities and shares of affiliated funds, the investment manager may use exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and derivative instruments, such as forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts), futures (including currency, equity, index, interest rate, and other bond futures) and swaps (including credit default swaps), in an effort to enhance returns, to hedge existing positions, to manage the Fund’s overall risk exposure, to increase market and credit exposure, to increase investment flexibility (including using the derivative as a substitute for a position in a security, currency, asset, or other instrument or reference) and/or to change the effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio. Derivatives may be used by the Fund to obtain net long and/or net negative (short) exposure to a security, currency, asset, or other instrument or reference. The Fund’s use of derivatives creates leverage (market exposure in excess of the Fund’s assets) in the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to certain regulatory restrictions. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the information technology sector.

The Fund may also hold/invest in cash, money market instruments (which may include investments in one or more affiliated or unaffiliated money market funds or similar vehicles) or other high-quality, short-term investments, including for the purpose of covering its obligations with respect to, or that may result from, the Fund’s investments in derivatives.

The Fund’s investment strategy may involve the frequent trading of portfolio securities.

The investment manager uses fundamental and quantitative analysis in identifying investment opportunities and constructing the Fund’s portfolio.