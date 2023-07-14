Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|CSCZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|35.57%
|1 Yr
|15.8%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|8.68%
|3 Yr
|13.6%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|35.10%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|38.73%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|67.63%
* Annualized
|CSCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSCZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.14 B
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|32.25%
|Number of Holdings
|202
|10
|1551
|27.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|127 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|39.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.11%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|84.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSCZX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.61%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|22.32%
|Cash
|0.39%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|78.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|56.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|56.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|55.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|55.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSCZX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.58%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|34.44%
|Industrials
|15.89%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|62.69%
|Technology
|12.21%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|21.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.02%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|66.23%
|Energy
|9.39%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|34.44%
|Healthcare
|7.40%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|32.23%
|Basic Materials
|7.03%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|22.08%
|Real Estate
|5.78%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|67.33%
|Consumer Defense
|4.43%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|37.09%
|Communication Services
|1.99%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|61.37%
|Utilities
|0.27%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|80.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSCZX % Rank
|US
|93.06%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|64.55%
|Non US
|6.55%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|15.97%
|CSCZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.07%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|61.67%
|Management Fee
|0.83%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|62.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.23%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|41.88%
|CSCZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CSCZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSCZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|36.16%
|CSCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSCZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.22%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|16.85%
|CSCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CSCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSCZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.77%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|28.32%
|CSCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2015
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2014
|$0.301
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2013
|$0.425
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.092
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.050
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 08, 2009
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2005
16.84
16.8%
Jeremy H. Javidi, CFA, is senior portfolio manager for Columbia Management. Mr. Javidi joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms or acquired business lines (Fleet Investment Advisors) in 2000. While at Fleet, he served as a junior portfolio manager and research analyst for the Galaxy Equity Value Fund and helped manage three index offerings. Mr. Javidi has been a member of the investment community since 2000.Mr. Javidi earned a B.A. degree from Tufts University in quantitative economics and a B.S. degree from Tufts University in mechanical engineering. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
