Trending ETFs

CSCZX (Mutual Fund)

CSCZX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.3%

1 yr return

15.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$1.14 B

Holdings in Top 10

11.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CSCZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeremy Javidi

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that have market capitalizations in the range of the companies in the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $22.5 million and $10.4 billion as of July 31, 2022), that the Fund’s investment manager believes are undervalued. The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. 
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its total assets in real estate investment trusts. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services sector. 
Read More

CSCZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -10.6% 21.3% 35.57%
1 Yr 15.8% -16.4% 28.1% 8.68%
3 Yr 13.6%* -15.7% 112.5% 35.10%
5 Yr 0.1%* -24.5% 42.5% 38.73%
10 Yr -1.1%* -21.2% 23.2% 67.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -36.7% 212.9% 32.37%
2021 7.4% -38.4% 60.6% 64.46%
2020 2.4% -9.3% 66.8% 22.56%
2019 4.0% -5.9% 7.6% 63.99%
2018 -5.3% -12.3% -1.2% 51.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -12.9% 21.3% 34.71%
1 Yr 15.8% -16.4% 46.4% 8.23%
3 Yr 13.6%* -15.7% 112.5% 33.26%
5 Yr 0.1%* -19.0% 42.5% 46.80%
10 Yr 5.4%* -10.1% 23.2% 27.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -36.7% 212.9% 32.37%
2021 7.4% -38.4% 60.6% 64.46%
2020 2.4% -7.6% 66.8% 22.56%
2019 4.0% -5.9% 7.6% 64.23%
2018 -5.0% -12.3% -1.2% 64.66%

NAV & Total Return History

CSCZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSCZX Category Low Category High CSCZX % Rank
Net Assets 1.14 B 1.55 M 47.3 B 32.25%
Number of Holdings 202 10 1551 27.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 127 M 812 K 2.82 B 39.82%
Weighting of Top 10 11.11% 4.8% 95.7% 84.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Commercial Metals Co 1.24%
  2. Chesapeake Energy Corp Ordinary Shares - New 1.20%
  3. Radian Group Inc 1.20%
  4. ChampionX Corp 1.18%
  5. UMB Financial Corp 1.15%
  6. Range Resources Corp 1.13%
  7. Global Indemnity Group LLC 1.08%
  8. Popular Inc 1.07%
  9. Encompass Health Corp 1.06%
  10. Ameris Bancorp 1.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSCZX % Rank
Stocks 		99.61% 14.38% 100.16% 22.32%
Cash 		0.39% -52.43% 47.85% 78.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 56.89%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 56.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 55.58%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 55.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSCZX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.58% 0.00% 35.71% 34.44%
Industrials 		15.89% 0.65% 48.61% 62.69%
Technology 		12.21% 0.00% 34.03% 21.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.02% 0.00% 51.62% 66.23%
Energy 		9.39% 0.00% 29.42% 34.44%
Healthcare 		7.40% 0.00% 25.76% 32.23%
Basic Materials 		7.03% 0.00% 67.30% 22.08%
Real Estate 		5.78% 0.00% 44.41% 67.33%
Consumer Defense 		4.43% 0.00% 13.22% 37.09%
Communication Services 		1.99% 0.00% 24.90% 61.37%
Utilities 		0.27% 0.00% 13.86% 80.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSCZX % Rank
US 		93.06% 11.42% 100.16% 64.55%
Non US 		6.55% 0.00% 78.53% 15.97%

CSCZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.07% 0.05% 37.36% 61.67%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.00% 1.50% 62.26%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 14.23%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 41.88%

Sales Fees

CSCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CSCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 7.00% 252.00% 36.16%

CSCZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSCZX Category Low Category High CSCZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.22% 0.00% 7.65% 16.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSCZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSCZX Category Low Category High CSCZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.77% -1.43% 4.13% 28.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSCZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSCZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeremy Javidi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2005

16.84

16.8%

Jeremy H. Javidi, CFA, is senior portfolio manager for Columbia Management. Mr. Javidi joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms or acquired business lines (Fleet Investment Advisors) in 2000. While at Fleet, he served as a junior portfolio manager and research analyst for the Galaxy Equity Value Fund and helped manage three index offerings. Mr. Javidi has been a member of the investment community since 2000.Mr. Javidi earned a B.A. degree from Tufts University in quantitative economics and a B.S. degree from Tufts University in mechanical engineering. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

