Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
23.8%
1 yr return
24.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$1.69 B
Holdings in Top 10
32.7%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 50.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CSCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.8%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|3.21%
|1 Yr
|24.5%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|2.70%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|54.45%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|18.25%
|10 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|77.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.6%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|75.99%
|2021
|-5.9%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|60.31%
|2020
|16.7%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|6.67%
|2019
|6.7%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|15.74%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|55.07%
|Period
|CSCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.8%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|3.04%
|1 Yr
|24.5%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|2.70%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|54.62%
|5 Yr
|4.5%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|8.96%
|10 Yr
|8.6%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|6.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.6%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|75.99%
|2021
|-5.9%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|60.49%
|2020
|16.7%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|6.67%
|2019
|6.7%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|15.74%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|13.58%
|CSCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSCRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.69 B
|183 K
|28 B
|29.12%
|Number of Holdings
|73
|6
|1336
|75.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|603 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|21.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.66%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|17.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSCRX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.95%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|83.50%
|Cash
|4.75%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|14.31%
|Other
|0.29%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|14.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|63.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|63.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|62.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSCRX % Rank
|Healthcare
|30.90%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|4.88%
|Technology
|21.11%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|73.40%
|Industrials
|18.74%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|32.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.95%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|8.08%
|Consumer Defense
|3.37%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|61.95%
|Basic Materials
|2.55%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|46.63%
|Financial Services
|2.15%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|93.10%
|Energy
|1.86%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|60.61%
|Real Estate
|1.38%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|57.58%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|73.74%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|92.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSCRX % Rank
|US
|94.54%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|42.42%
|Non US
|0.41%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|91.58%
|CSCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|80.38%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|51.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|41.03%
|CSCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CSCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|50.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|46.67%
|CSCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSCRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|65.99%
|CSCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CSCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSCRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.72%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|49.32%
|CSCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 03, 2006
16.33
16.3%
Wayne Collette is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Collette is a co-portfolio manager for small-cap growth and small/mid-cap growth portfolios. Mr. Collette joined one of the Columbia Threadneele Investments legacy firms in 2001 where he was an analyst and was promoted to senior portfolio manager in 2006. Previously, Mr. Collette served as an equity research analyst at Neuberger Berman and Schroder Capital Management, covering small- and mid-cap stocks. He has been a member of the investment community since 1996 Mr. Collette receieved a B.A. in political science from Brandeis University and and MBA in finance from Columbia Business School for Columbia University. In addition, he is a member of the CFA Society of Portland and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 22, 2015
7.36
7.4%
Daniel Cole is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Cole joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2014. Previously, Mr. Cole was a senior portfolio manager and senior managing director at Manulife Asset Management where he was team lead for the small, smid, and mid growth strategies. Prior to that, Mr. Cole was a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman. He has been a member of the investment community since 1993.Mr. Cole received a B.S. in pre-med curriculum from Guilford College and an MBA in finance from Virginia Tech.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
