CSCLX (Mutual Fund)

Multi-Manager Small Cap Equity Strategies Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.09 -0.15 -0.98%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (CZMSX) Primary Inst (CSCLX)

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.38 B

Holdings in Top 10

8.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CSCLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Multi-Manager Small Cap Equity Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jarl Ginsberg

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by allocating the Fund’s assets among different asset managers that use multiple investment styles to invest in equity securities. The Fund’s investment manager, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager), and investment subadvisers (Subadvisers) each provide day-to-day portfolio management of a portion of the Fund’s assets, or sleeve of the Fund. Columbia Management and the Subadvisers employ different investment styles and processes that, in the aggregate, are designed to complement the strategies of one another in pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (including common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities) of companies that have market capitalizations in the range of the companies in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase (between $39.3 million and $17.4 billion as of November 30, 2021). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. 
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign investments. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and exchange-traded funds. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services, industrials, and information technology sectors. 
The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as futures (including equity index futures) to gain market exposure on the Fund’s uninvested cash pending investment in securities or to maintain liquidity to pay redemptions, to hedge existing positions, to increase market exposure and investment flexibility, including using the derivative as a substitute for the purchase or sale of an underlying security(ies) or basket of securities. 
The Fund may also hold/invest in cash, money market instruments (which may include investments in one or more affiliated or unaffiliated money market funds or similar vehicles) or other high-quality, short-term investments, including for the purpose of covering its obligations with respect to, or that may result from, the Fund’s investments in derivatives. 
Columbia Management is responsible for providing day-to-day portfolio management of two sleeves of the Fund and is also responsible for oversight of the Subadvisers. The Fund’s Subadvisers are Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC (Conestoga), Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management, LLC (Hotchkis & Wiley) and J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (JPMIM). Columbia Management and the Subadvisers act independently of each other and use their own methodologies for selecting investments. Columbia Management, subject to the oversight of the Fund’s Board of Trustees, determines the allocation of the Fund’s assets to each sleeve and may change these allocations at any time. 
Each sleeve manager’s investment strategy may involve the frequent trading of portfolio securities. 
Read More

CSCLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSCLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -14.5% 140.9% 42.83%
1 Yr 1.8% -34.7% 196.6% 79.69%
3 Yr 3.2%* -21.8% 37.4% 69.06%
5 Yr N/A* -23.7% 9.2% 27.69%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 40.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSCLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -59.3% 118.2% 85.93%
2021 1.0% -17.3% 18.6% 73.65%
2020 6.3% -21.2% 28.2% 5.57%
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSCLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -17.6% 140.9% 40.10%
1 Yr 1.8% -34.7% 196.6% 72.53%
3 Yr 3.2%* -21.8% 37.4% 68.79%
5 Yr N/A* -23.7% 10.7% 26.03%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.3% 39.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSCLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -59.3% 118.2% 85.93%
2021 1.0% -17.3% 18.6% 73.65%
2020 6.3% -21.2% 28.2% 5.57%
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CSCLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSCLX Category Low Category High CSCLX % Rank
Net Assets 1.38 B 1.48 M 120 B 22.07%
Number of Holdings 693 2 2519 13.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 120 M 213 K 4.6 B 34.86%
Weighting of Top 10 8.67% 2.8% 101.7% 78.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Columbia Short-Term Cash 2.13%
  2. Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A 0.95%
  3. Merit Medical Systems Inc 0.79%
  4. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc 0.79%
  5. BlackLine Inc 0.78%
  6. Exponent Inc 0.73%
  7. John Bean Technologies Corp 0.73%
  8. Repligen Corp 0.73%
  9. SPS Commerce Inc 0.69%
  10. FirstService Corp 0.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSCLX % Rank
Stocks 		97.87% 25.32% 100.32% 58.84%
Cash 		2.13% -79.10% 74.68% 39.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 64.63%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 63.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 63.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 64.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSCLX % Rank
Industrials 		21.21% 2.46% 37.42% 20.96%
Financial Services 		17.53% 0.00% 35.52% 24.91%
Technology 		15.47% 0.00% 54.70% 30.76%
Healthcare 		12.10% 0.00% 26.53% 58.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.74% 0.99% 47.79% 71.99%
Energy 		7.23% 0.00% 37.72% 24.23%
Real Estate 		5.82% 0.00% 29.43% 65.12%
Basic Materials 		4.34% 0.00% 18.66% 56.70%
Utilities 		2.93% 0.00% 18.58% 36.43%
Consumer Defense 		2.66% 0.00% 18.87% 79.73%
Communication Services 		0.96% 0.00% 14.85% 87.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSCLX % Rank
US 		95.60% 24.89% 100.00% 57.99%
Non US 		2.27% 0.00% 36.31% 37.41%

CSCLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSCLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% 0.01% 13.16% 70.52%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.00% 1.50% 71.38%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 17.27%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

CSCLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CSCLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSCLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 1.00% 314.00% 60.96%

CSCLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSCLX Category Low Category High CSCLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.48% 0.00% 37.98% 75.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSCLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSCLX Category Low Category High CSCLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.16% -2.40% 2.49% 49.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSCLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSCLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jarl Ginsberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 20, 2012

10.12

10.1%

Jarl Ginsberg is a portfolio manager with Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC . Previously, he is a portfolio co-manager and senior research analyst Columbia Management, responsible for Nations Small Cap Value Fund. Mr. Ginsberg may also manage other investment products for both BACAP and Columbia Management. He is responsible for research, stock selection and portfolio construction for the small-cap product. Prior to joining the Value Strategies Team in 2003, Mr. Ginsberg worked for Pilgrim, Baxter, & Associates from 2002 to 2003 as a research analyst, and BlackRock Inc. as co-manager for the mid-cap value product and analyst for the small-cap value product from 1998 to 2002. Mr. Ginsberg has been in the investment community since 1987. Mr. Ginsberg earned his bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics/Economics from Brown University and his MPPM in Finance from the Yale School of Management. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and is a member of CFA Institute (formerly AIMR).

Christian Stadlinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 20, 2012

10.12

10.1%

Christian Stadlinger is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Dr. Stadlinger serves as the lead portfolio manager on a small-cap value product. Dr. Stadlinger joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2002. Previously, Dr. Stadlinger worked as a team leader and senior portfolio manager on the domestic emerging value investment team at BlackRock, where he managed small-cap and mid-cap value portfolios for corporate, institutional and high-net-worth clients. Prior to that, Dr. Stadlinger managed small-cap value mutual fund and institutional portfolios at Morgan Stanley Asset Management. He has been a member of the investment community since 1989. Dr. Stadlinger received an M.S. in Economics and Computer Science from the University of Vienna and a Ph.D. in Economics from Northwestern University. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Robert Mitchell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2012

9.67

9.7%

Bob is a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Conestoga Capital Advisors, and Co-Portfolio Manager for the Small and SMid Cap strategies. Bob serves as Chief Investment Officer of the firm, overseeing all aspects of the portfolio management and investment processes. Prior to Conestoga, Bob was a Portfolio Manager/Analyst and Director of Equity Research at Martindale Andres & Company. Bob's portfolio management and research expertise was focused on small capitalization companies. While at Martindale Andres & Co., he was responsible for $100 Million in individual and institutional small cap accounts. Before his employment at Martindale Andres, Bob worked with the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division where he analyzed the economic and financial aspects of various industries for evidence of antitrust violations. Bob received his M.B.A. from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business in 1995; in 1991, he received a B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.

Joseph Monahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2014

8.42

8.4%

Joe is a Managing Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap strategy.  He also serves as an analyst for the firm’s SMid and Mid Cap equity strategies. Joe is Conestoga’s Director of Research, where his responsibilities include coordinating the firm's fundamental research approach to selecting securities.  He joined Conestoga in December 2008 from McHugh Associates, where he was Senior Vice President/Portfolio Manager and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee.  Prior to joining McHugh in 2001, Joe was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Pitcairn Trust Company.  He is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree, and he earned a Masters of Business Administration from Temple University.  He is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Thomas Lettenberger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 20, 2015

6.62

6.6%

Tom is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. He joined BMO Asset Management in 2005. Previously, he served as a vice president and portfolio manager at Columbia Management and as an equity research analyst at William Blair & Company, LLC. He entered the investment industry in 1994. He holds an M.A. in accounting and a B.B.A. in finance and accounting from the University of Michigan. In addition, Tom is a CFA® charterholder, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.

Felise Agranoff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Felise L. Agranoff, managing director, is a portfolio manager and research analyst within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2004, Felise is a co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Growth, Growth Advantage and Small Cap Growth Strategies. Additionally, she has research responsibility for the small and mid cap industrial sector as well as mid cap financials and business services. Prior to joining the growth team as a research analyst in 2006, Felise previously worked on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Large Cap fundamental research team. Felise obtained a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. She is a member of the CFA Institute and a CFA charterholder.

Judd Peters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 13, 2019

3.3

3.3%

In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Peters plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Small Cap Diversified Value and Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peters was an analyst in the corporate finance department of an investment banking firm. Mr. Peters, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Mathematics and a BS in Biochemistry from University of California, San Diego.

Ryan Thomes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 13, 2019

3.3

3.3%

Mr. Thomes coordinates the day-to-day management of the Small Cap Diversified Value portfolio. He also provides broad analytical support, creates general market and investment strategy commentaries, and acts as a liaison between the investment and client service teams. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Thomes was a global equity senior research associate for Jeffrey Slocum and Associates, Inc., an institutional investment consultant based in Minneapolis. At Slocum, he was responsible for directing wide-ranging equity research projects as well as conducting equity investment manager due diligence. Mr. Thomes began his investment career as a research analyst at Berthel Schutter LLC, a consulting firm where he conducted equity and fixed income investment manager due diligence. Mr. Thomes, a CFA charterholder, received his BS in Entrepreneurial Management and Finance from the University of Minnesota.

Jason Hans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2021

0.9

0.9%

Jason joined BMO Asset Management Inc in 2008 and is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. Jason began his experience in the investment industry in 1998, and was the Managing Director, Head of Research for Quantitative Services Group. Jason holds an MBA in Finance from Notre Dame and a BS in Business, with a major in Finance and a minor in Physics from Miami University. In addition, Jason holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation, is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Chicago and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance

Ernesto Ramos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2021

0.9

0.9%

Ernesto is the managing director of active equities and a portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management. He joined the company in 2005. Ernesto began his investment management career in 1992 with Batterymarch Financial Management. He holds a Ph.D. and an M.S. in statistics from Harvard University and a B.S. in mathematics from MIT.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

