Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a limited number of equity securities of small capitalization companies. The equity securities in which the Fund invests include common stocks, preferred stocks, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund considers a company to be a small-cap company if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, in the range of $50 million to $5 billion. Although the Fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of U.S. companies, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in the securities of foreign companies, including common and preferred stocks. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in securities of companies in the same economic sector. The Fund’s investment strategy involves a value-oriented focus on preservation of capital over the long term using a “bottom-up” approach. The Fund may show increased portfolio turnover in a given year in order to reflect tax strategies that reduce its realized gains and losses for the benefit of the shareholders.