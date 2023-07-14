Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
16.7%
1 yr return
1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$47.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.9%
Expense Ratio 1.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 68.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CSCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.7%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|2.05%
|1 Yr
|1.7%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|80.03%
|3 Yr
|6.6%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|49.48%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|44.57%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|59.23%
* Annualized
|CSCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSCAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|47.6 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|89.47%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|2
|2519
|95.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.2 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|72.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.85%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|2.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSCAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.26%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|49.83%
|Cash
|1.75%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|49.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|6.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|7.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|4.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|4.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSCAX % Rank
|Technology
|19.98%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|9.11%
|Basic Materials
|18.66%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|0.17%
|Industrials
|16.44%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|54.12%
|Financial Services
|14.28%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|77.66%
|Communication Services
|12.21%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|0.86%
|Consumer Defense
|6.66%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|11.86%
|Energy
|5.37%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|62.71%
|Healthcare
|4.44%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|95.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.96%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|99.83%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|88.83%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|96.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSCAX % Rank
|US
|96.53%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|46.43%
|Non US
|1.73%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|44.73%
|CSCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.22%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|36.90%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|72.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.76%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|CSCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CSCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|1.89%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|71.91%
|CSCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSCAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|29.54%
|CSCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CSCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSCAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.27%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|3.95%
|CSCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2021
|$0.465
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.421
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 1998
23.68
23.7%
Jeffrey Bronchick, CFA, is the Portfolio Manager and founder of Cove Street Capital (CSC). He has over 30 years’ experience running research-driven, concentrated, value-based strategies across all market capitalizations. Prior to the founding of CSC, Mr. Bronchick was the Chief Investment Officer and a lead principal of Reed Conner & Birdwell, LLC, a Los Angeles based investment manager. He was one of the first columnists for the TheStreet.com in the 1990’s and then moved on to a similar role with Grant’s Interest Rate Observer’s first online effort. Mr. Bronchick also previously worked in equity research, sales, and trading roles at Neuberger Berman, Bankers Trust, and First Boston. He attended the London School of Economics and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a BA in Economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
