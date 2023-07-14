Home
Vitals

YTD Return

16.7%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$47.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CSCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cove Street Capital Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cove Street Capital
  • Inception Date
    Oct 03, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    1350526
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Bronchick

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a limited number of equity securities of small capitalization companies. The equity securities in which the Fund invests include common stocks, preferred stocks, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund considers a company to be a small-cap company if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, in the range of $50 million to $5 billion. Although the Fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of U.S. companies, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in the securities of foreign companies, including common and preferred stocks. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in securities of companies in the same economic sector. The Fund’s investment strategy involves a value-oriented focus on preservation of capital over the long term using a “bottom-up” approach. The Fund may show increased portfolio turnover in a given year in order to reflect tax strategies that reduce its realized gains and losses for the benefit of the shareholders.
Read More

CSCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -14.5% 140.9% 2.05%
1 Yr 1.7% -34.7% 196.6% 80.03%
3 Yr 6.6%* -21.8% 37.4% 49.48%
5 Yr -1.2%* -23.7% 9.2% 44.57%
10 Yr -0.3%* -11.7% 15.3% 59.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -59.3% 118.2% 70.67%
2021 5.1% -17.3% 18.6% 47.82%
2020 -3.4% -21.2% 28.2% 96.95%
2019 5.2% -17.9% 8.4% 37.04%
2018 -3.2% -20.0% 0.2% 19.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -17.6% 140.9% 2.05%
1 Yr 1.7% -34.7% 196.6% 72.87%
3 Yr 6.6%* -21.8% 37.4% 48.40%
5 Yr -1.2%* -23.7% 10.7% 47.34%
10 Yr 2.5%* -9.0% 15.3% 53.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -59.3% 118.2% 70.67%
2021 5.1% -17.3% 18.6% 47.82%
2020 -3.4% -21.2% 28.2% 96.95%
2019 5.2% -17.9% 8.4% 37.04%
2018 -3.2% -19.9% 0.2% 36.76%

NAV & Total Return History

CSCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSCAX Category Low Category High CSCAX % Rank
Net Assets 47.6 M 1.48 M 120 B 89.47%
Number of Holdings 36 2 2519 95.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.2 M 213 K 4.6 B 72.28%
Weighting of Top 10 52.85% 2.8% 101.7% 2.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Viasat Inc 8.06%
  2. GP Strategies Corp 7.32%
  3. Pq Group Hldgs Inc 7.06%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSCAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.26% 25.32% 100.32% 49.83%
Cash 		1.75% -79.10% 74.68% 49.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 6.12%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 7.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 4.93%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 4.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSCAX % Rank
Technology 		19.98% 0.00% 54.70% 9.11%
Basic Materials 		18.66% 0.00% 18.66% 0.17%
Industrials 		16.44% 2.46% 37.42% 54.12%
Financial Services 		14.28% 0.00% 35.52% 77.66%
Communication Services 		12.21% 0.00% 14.85% 0.86%
Consumer Defense 		6.66% 0.00% 18.87% 11.86%
Energy 		5.37% 0.00% 37.72% 62.71%
Healthcare 		4.44% 0.00% 26.53% 95.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.96% 0.99% 47.79% 99.83%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 88.83%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 96.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSCAX % Rank
US 		96.53% 24.89% 100.00% 46.43%
Non US 		1.73% 0.00% 36.31% 44.73%

CSCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.22% 0.01% 13.16% 36.90%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 72.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 2.76%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

CSCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CSCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 1.89%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.00% 1.00% 314.00% 71.91%

CSCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSCAX Category Low Category High CSCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 29.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSCAX Category Low Category High CSCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.27% -2.40% 2.49% 3.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Bronchick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 1998

23.68

23.7%

Jeffrey Bronchick, CFA, is the Portfolio Manager and founder of Cove Street Capital (CSC). He has over 30 years’ experience running research-driven, concentrated, value-based strategies across all market capitalizations. Prior to the founding of CSC, Mr. Bronchick was the Chief Investment Officer and a lead principal of Reed Conner & Birdwell, LLC, a Los Angeles based investment manager. He was one of the first columnists for the TheStreet.com in the 1990’s and then moved on to a similar role with Grant’s Interest Rate Observer’s first online effort. Mr. Bronchick also previously worked in equity research, sales, and trading roles at Neuberger Berman, Bankers Trust, and First Boston. He attended the London School of Economics and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a BA in Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

