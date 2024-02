Joseph Harvey is a vice president and senior portfolio manager of real estate securities portfolios. currently serves as president and chief investment officer of the Advisor and president of CNS. Prior to joining the Cohen & Steers in 1992, Mr. Harvey was a vice president with Robert A. Stanger Co. for five years, where he was an analyst specializing in real estate and related securities for the firm’s research and consulting activities. Mr. Harvey has a BSE degree from Princeton University.