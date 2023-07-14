Home
Columbia Global Opportunities Fund

CSAZX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Global Opportunities Fund

CSAZX | Fund

$12.44

$440 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.6%

1 yr return

1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$440 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 107.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Columbia Global Opportunities Fund

CSAZX | Fund

$12.44

$440 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.91%

CSAZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Global Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Sep 27, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Anwiti Bahuguna

Fund Description

The Fund’s assets may be allocated to equity, debt/fixed income and money market instruments, and investments that provide exposure to commodities markets, including the Columbia Commodity Strategy Fund. The Fund may also seek exposure to various sectors through investment in other affiliated funds. This broad investment flexibility is intended to enable the Fund’s portfolio managers to allocate the Fund’s assets within or among different asset classes or market exposures in response to changing market, economic or other conditions or developments. The Fund’s equity security investments include: emerging market equities, international developed market equities, and U.S. equities. The Fund may invest in equity securities of any capitalization size. These equity securities generally include common stocks, but may also include preferred stocks. The Fund’s debt/fixed income security investments include: U.S. investment-grade bonds, international bonds, emerging market bonds, U.S. high yield (junk) bonds, convertible bonds, mortgage- and other asset-backed securities, and short-term money market instruments.
The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or quality and does not seek to maintain a particular dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in debt instruments that, at the time of purchase, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality (commonly referred to as “high-yield” investments or “junk” bonds). The Fund’s investments in money market instruments include investments in affiliated or unaffiliated money market funds or similar vehicles. The Fund may seek exposure to the commodities markets indirectly through an investment in Columbia Commodity Strategy Fund.
The investment manager allocates the Fund’s investments from one asset class (or market exposure) to another based on the portfolio managers’ analysis of the relative attractiveness of opportunities for the Fund to achieve its objective in a given market. The investment manager considers, among other things, relative valuations, the potential for equity, debt or commodity-related investments to increase in value, expected dividends and changes in interest rates. Generally, the Fund’s portfolio will include exposure to equity and debt markets, and may include exposure to commodities markets (including, indirectly, through investments in affiliated funds); however, the Fund may emphasize either debt securities or equity securities at any given time. The Fund may make significant investments in foreign securities (equity or debt), including securities of emerging market issuers.
Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in foreign currencies, and equity and debt securities of foreign governmental issuers, issuers organized or located outside the U.S., issuers that primarily trade in a market located outside the U.S., or issuers doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S., which the Fund considers to be issuers that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from business 
outside the U.S. or have at least 50% of their sales or assets outside the U.S. This 40% minimum investment amount may be reduced to 30% if market conditions for these investments or specific foreign markets are deemed unfavorable. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including the Asia/Pacific region. 
The investment manager has considerable flexibility in the construction of the portfolio and may change the asset class mix on a regular basis, including from day to day. To the extent the investment manager favors a particular asset class or favors exposure to a particular market, it may invest substantially in that asset class or market (other than commodities markets). It is possible that during certain market cycles the Fund will not be invested in all asset classes or markets. 
In addition to investing in individual securities and shares of affiliated funds, the investment manager may use exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and derivative instruments, such as forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts), futures (including currency, equity, index, interest rate, and other bond futures) and swaps (including credit default swaps), in an effort to enhance returns, to hedge existing positions, to manage the Fund’s overall risk exposure, to increase market and credit exposure, to increase investment flexibility (including using the derivative as a substitute for a position in a security, currency, asset, or other instrument or reference) and/or to change the effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio. Derivatives may be used by the Fund to obtain net long and/or net negative (short) exposure to a security, currency, asset, or other instrument or reference. The Fund’s use of derivatives creates leverage (market exposure in excess of the Fund’s assets) in the Fund’s portfolio. 
The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to certain regulatory restrictions. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the information technology sector. 
The Fund may also hold/invest in cash, money market instruments (which may include investments in one or more affiliated or unaffiliated money market funds or similar vehicles) or other high-quality, short-term investments, including for the purpose of covering its obligations with respect to, or that may result from, the Fund’s investments in derivatives. 
The Fund’s investment strategy may involve the frequent trading of portfolio securities. 
The investment manager uses fundamental and quantitative analysis in identifying investment opportunities and constructing the Fund’s portfolio. 
CSAZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSAZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -23.7% 16.4% 88.63%
1 Yr 1.8% -8.9% 48.3% 86.05%
3 Yr -4.9%* -2.2% 16.4% 76.17%
5 Yr -2.2%* -0.7% 13.4% 56.31%
10 Yr 1.4%* 0.9% 11.8% 59.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSAZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -40.8% 20.6% 80.04%
2021 -0.7% -21.0% 24.5% 30.52%
2020 2.6% -24.2% 27.8% 39.49%
2019 3.2% -23.1% 11.7% 6.72%
2018 -1.5% -100.0% 20.6% 2.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSAZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -23.7% 16.4% 88.20%
1 Yr 1.8% -12.8% 48.3% 79.66%
3 Yr -4.9%* -3.4% 16.4% 70.31%
5 Yr -2.2%* -1.1% 13.4% 51.49%
10 Yr 1.8%* 0.9% 11.8% 56.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSAZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -40.8% 20.6% 80.04%
2021 -0.7% -21.0% 24.5% 30.52%
2020 2.6% -24.2% 27.8% 39.49%
2019 3.2% -23.1% 11.7% 22.08%
2018 -1.5% -2.9% 23.1% 8.45%

NAV & Total Return History

CSAZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSAZX Category Low Category High CSAZX % Rank
Net Assets 440 M 1.12 M 110 B 48.16%
Number of Holdings 435 2 10961 37.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 204 M -31.7 M 22 B 50.31%
Weighting of Top 10 54.38% 10.8% 100.0% 45.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Columbia Short-Term Cash 20.36%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 8.58%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 8.58%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 8.58%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 8.58%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 8.58%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 8.58%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 8.58%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 8.58%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 8.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSAZX % Rank
Stocks 		56.74% -45.72% 98.42% 32.15%
Bonds 		47.96% -39.76% 93.84% 78.91%
Other 		4.41% -1.25% 197.12% 22.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.05% 0.00% 25.49% 74.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 70.77%
Cash 		-9.15% -97.12% 185.58% 17.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSAZX % Rank
Technology 		20.78% 0.00% 39.48% 9.77%
Financial Services 		16.20% 0.00% 30.34% 35.46%
Healthcare 		13.67% 0.00% 30.30% 28.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.03% 0.00% 20.84% 31.42%
Industrials 		10.95% 0.09% 32.39% 49.47%
Communication Services 		7.42% 0.00% 28.59% 32.27%
Energy 		6.06% 0.00% 38.61% 44.59%
Consumer Defense 		5.82% 0.00% 31.85% 64.12%
Basic Materials 		3.32% 0.00% 60.23% 87.26%
Utilities 		2.52% 0.00% 40.29% 64.54%
Real Estate 		2.22% 0.00% 90.14% 73.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSAZX % Rank
US 		34.60% -4.82% 95.75% 27.14%
Non US 		22.14% -46.69% 57.06% 50.73%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSAZX % Rank
Government 		53.94% 0.00% 98.64% 69.10%
Cash & Equivalents 		27.52% 0.10% 100.00% 7.31%
Derivative 		11.79% 0.00% 41.88% 6.68%
Securitized 		5.81% 0.00% 83.28% 40.50%
Corporate 		0.93% 0.00% 99.90% 84.55%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 38.62%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSAZX % Rank
Non US 		26.86% -39.00% 137.36% 45.72%
US 		21.10% -177.12% 87.76% 87.68%

CSAZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSAZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.16% 2.71% 62.63%
Management Fee 0.71% 0.00% 1.70% 56.53%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.20%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 44.08%

Sales Fees

CSAZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

CSAZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSAZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 107.00% 0.00% 441.00% 79.19%

CSAZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSAZX Category Low Category High CSAZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.92% 32.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSAZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSAZX Category Low Category High CSAZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.65% -5.20% 6.33% 80.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSAZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CSAZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anwiti Bahuguna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2010

12.09

12.1%

Anwiti Bahuguna is a senior portfolio manager with the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. She is responsible for asset allocation research and portfolio management of the asset allocation funds and separately managed accounts. Dr. Bahuguna joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2002. Previously, Dr. Bahuguna worked at Fleet in its corporate strategy and development group, where she provided investment banking analysis on transactions such as mergers and acquisitions in all types of financial services companies. Prior roles have also involved strategic planning for restructuring and positioning the corporation and its components for growth and expansion. She has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Dr. Bahuguna received a B.S. in economics and mathematics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, and a Ph.D. in economics from Northeastern University.

Dan Boncarosky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2017

5.34

5.3%

Daniel Boncarosky is a portfolio manager on the Global Asset Allocation Team for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Boncarosky joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2008. Before joining the Global Asset Allocation Team, Mr. Boncarosky was an analyst on the international bond team. He has been a member of the investment community since 2008. Mr. Boncarosky received a B.S. in finance and statistics from the New York University Stern School of Business. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

