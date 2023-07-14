Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common and preferred stocks of U.S. real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and other real estate companies. The Fund’s Subadvisor, CBRE Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC, defines a real estate company as a company that: (i) derives at least 50% of its total revenue or earnings from owning, operating, leasing, developing, managing, brokering and/or selling real estate; or (ii) has at least 50% of its assets invested in real estate. Companies principally engaged in the real estate industry may include REITs, real estate owners, real estate managers, real estate brokers, real estate dealers, and companies with substantial real estate holdings. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest more than 25% of its total assets (concentrate its investments) in securities issued by companies principally engaged in the real estate industry.

The Subadvisor may invest in companies with any market capitalization. However, the Subadvisor will generally not invest in companies with a market capitalization of less than $100 million at the time of purchase. The Fund may also invest in convertible securities, initial public offerings, and Rule 144A securities.

The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor focuses on investments that generally provide income and also have the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The Subadvisor uses systematic, top-down research to evaluate property market conditions and trends to judge which market sectors offer potentially attractive returns. The Subadvisor uses proprietary analytical techniques to conduct fundamental company analysis, which provides a framework for security selection. This approach incorporates several quantitative and qualitative factors that aid in evaluating performance characteristics of individual securities independently and relative to each other. The Subadvisor will also typically employ portfolio optimization tools to help in its evaluation of the Fund’s current portfolio and its identification of potential investments for the Fund. The Subadvisor's investment approach, with its emphasis on investments in companies primarily engaged in the real estate industry, is expected to produce a total return that is closely tied to the performance of the market for publicly traded real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts, which is a narrow segment of the overall U.S. stock market.

The Subadvisor includes environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations in its analysis to help identify companies that balance the needs of all stakeholders in their communities and address ESG issues. ESG factors are assessed based on internal research and information from an independent global provider of ESG and corporate governance research. The Subadvisor’s approach and implementation of all factors – including ESG – is applied consistently across all investments and industries and does not change based on the size of the company or potential position size. As ESG is considered alongside the fundamental valuation model in the Subadvisor’s analysis, the Subadvisor generally will not forgo potential investments strictly based on evaluation of ESG factors.

The Subadvisor may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.