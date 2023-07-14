Mr. Rosenkranz is a Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Cedar Ridge Partners, LLC. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for Cedar Ridge Investors Fund I, LP, and Cedar Ridge Unconstrained Credit Fund, and is a member of the Firm's Investment Committee. Mr. Rosenkranz joined Cedar Ridge Partners in 2013, and has over 20 years of experience investing in the credit markets, with an emphasis in high yield, distressed debt, and special situations. Prior to joining Cedar Ridge Partners, Mr. Rosenkranz was a Partner and the Director of Research for Cooperstown Capital Management, and a Founding Principal and Co-Head of Research for Durham Asset Management. He began his career at Ernst & Young LLP and The Delaware Bay Company, and holds an M.B.A. (Finance and Accounting) from the Stern School of Business at New York University, and received a B.A. (Economics and Spanish) from Duke University.