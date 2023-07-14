Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-1.0%
1 yr return
-1.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
Net Assets
$76.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
61.2%
Expense Ratio 5.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 63.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CRUMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-1.0%
|-1.0%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-1.9%
|-1.9%
|-1.9%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|0.2%
|0.2%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-1.9%
|-1.9%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CRUMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.8%
|-9.8%
|-9.8%
|100.00%
|2021
|1.7%
|1.7%
|1.7%
|100.00%
|2020
|0.5%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|100.00%
|2019
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|100.00%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|100.00%
|Period
|CRUMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-1.0%
|-1.0%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-1.3%
|-1.3%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|2.7%
|2.7%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-1.6%
|-1.6%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CRUMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.0%
|-8.0%
|-8.0%
|100.00%
|2021
|3.5%
|3.5%
|3.5%
|100.00%
|2020
|1.9%
|1.9%
|1.9%
|100.00%
|2019
|-2.3%
|-2.3%
|-2.3%
|100.00%
|2018
|0.4%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|100.00%
|CRUMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRUMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|76.5 M
|76.5 M
|76.5 M
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|95
|95
|95
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.6 M
|10.6 M
|10.6 M
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.23%
|61.2%
|61.2%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRUMX % Rank
|Bonds
|84.42%
|84.42%
|84.42%
|100.00%
|Cash
|8.55%
|8.55%
|8.55%
|100.00%
|Other
|3.95%
|3.95%
|3.95%
|100.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.00%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|100.00%
|Stocks
|0.07%
|0.07%
|0.07%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRUMX % Rank
|Industrials
|0.07%
|0.07%
|0.07%
|100.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRUMX % Rank
|US
|0.07%
|0.07%
|0.07%
|100.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRUMX % Rank
|Municipal
|102.07%
|102.07%
|102.07%
|100.00%
|Corporate
|9.97%
|9.97%
|9.97%
|100.00%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.55%
|8.55%
|8.55%
|100.00%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Government
|-24.61%
|-24.61%
|-24.61%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRUMX % Rank
|US
|77.72%
|77.72%
|77.72%
|100.00%
|Non US
|6.70%
|6.70%
|6.70%
|100.00%
|CRUMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.18%
|5.18%
|5.18%
|100.00%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|CRUMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CRUMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CRUMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|63.00%
|63.00%
|63.00%
|100.00%
|CRUMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRUMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|CRUMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|CRUMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRUMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.61%
|1.61%
|1.61%
|100.00%
|CRUMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 12, 2013
5.47
5.5%
Mr. Rosenkranz is a Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Cedar Ridge Partners, LLC. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for Cedar Ridge Investors Fund I, LP, and Cedar Ridge Unconstrained Credit Fund, and is a member of the Firm's Investment Committee. Mr. Rosenkranz joined Cedar Ridge Partners in 2013, and has over 20 years of experience investing in the credit markets, with an emphasis in high yield, distressed debt, and special situations. Prior to joining Cedar Ridge Partners, Mr. Rosenkranz was a Partner and the Director of Research for Cooperstown Capital Management, and a Founding Principal and Co-Head of Research for Durham Asset Management. He began his career at Ernst & Young LLP and The Delaware Bay Company, and holds an M.B.A. (Finance and Accounting) from the Stern School of Business at New York University, and received a B.A. (Economics and Spanish) from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 12, 2013
5.47
5.5%
Mr. Benstead is a Partner of Cedar Ridge Partners, LLC. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for Cedar Ridge Investors Fund I, LP and Cedar Ridge Unconstrained Credit Fund and is a member of the Firm’s Investment Committee. Mr. Benstead also oversees the Firm’s business development activities. Mr. Benstead joined Cedar Ridge Partners in 2005, and his fixed income experience spans over 33 years in the credit and interest rate risk markets at firms including Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. and Drexel Burnham Lambert. He holds an M.B.A. (Finance) from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business and received a B.A. (International Relations) from the University of California, Davis.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 12, 2013
5.47
5.5%
Mr. Falk is a Partner of Cedar Ridge Partners, LLC. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for Cedar Ridge Investors Fund I, LP, Cedar Ridge Unconstrained Credit Fund, and the Firm’s separately managed accounts, and is a member of the Firm’s Investment Committee. He also manages the Firm’s municipal bond ESG/SRI strategy. Mr. Falk joined Cedar Ridge Partners in 2009, and has over 33 years of broad-based fixed income experience as a trader, research analyst and investment banker for firms including Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. and Lazard Freres & Co. Mr. Falk also manages the Firm’s trading operations. He holds a Master of Regional Planning degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received a B.A. (Economics and Urban Studies) from Northwestern University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|5.47
|5.47
|5.47
|5.47
