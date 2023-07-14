Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Cedar Ridge Unconstrained Credit Fund

mutual fund
CRUMX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.88 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
Long-Short Bond
share class
Inst (CRUMX) Primary
CRUMX (Mutual Fund)

Cedar Ridge Unconstrained Credit Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.88 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
Long-Short Bond
share class
Inst (CRUMX) Primary
CRUMX (Mutual Fund)

Cedar Ridge Unconstrained Credit Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.88 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
Long-Short Bond
share class
Inst (CRUMX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cedar Ridge Unconstrained Credit Fund

CRUMX | Fund

$9.88

$76.5 M

0.00%

5.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.0%

1 yr return

-1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$76.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 5.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cedar Ridge Unconstrained Credit Fund

CRUMX | Fund

$9.88

$76.5 M

0.00%

5.18%

CRUMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cedar Ridge Unconstrained Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cedar Ridge
  • Inception Date
    Dec 12, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey A. Rosenkranz

Fund Description

CRUMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRUMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.0% -1.0% -1.0% 100.00%
1 Yr -1.9% -1.9% -1.9% 100.00%
3 Yr 0.2%* 0.2% 0.2% 100.00%
5 Yr -1.9%* -1.9% -1.9% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRUMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.8% -9.8% -9.8% 100.00%
2021 1.7% 1.7% 1.7% 100.00%
2020 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 100.00%
2019 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 100.00%
2018 -0.1% -0.1% -0.1% 100.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRUMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.0% -1.0% -1.0% 100.00%
1 Yr -1.3% -1.3% -1.3% 100.00%
3 Yr 2.7%* 2.7% 2.7% 100.00%
5 Yr -1.6%* -1.6% -1.6% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRUMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.0% -8.0% -8.0% 100.00%
2021 3.5% 3.5% 3.5% 100.00%
2020 1.9% 1.9% 1.9% 100.00%
2019 -2.3% -2.3% -2.3% 100.00%
2018 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% 100.00%

NAV & Total Return History

CRUMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRUMX Category Low Category High CRUMX % Rank
Net Assets 76.5 M 76.5 M 76.5 M 100.00%
Number of Holdings 95 95 95 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.6 M 10.6 M 10.6 M 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 61.23% 61.2% 61.2% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 9.52%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 8.15%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 3% 5.57%
  4. NEW YORK N Y CITY HSG DEV CORP MULTIFAMILY RENT HSG REV 1.39% 5.57%
  5. NEW YORK N Y CITY MUN WTR FIN AUTH WTR & SWR SYS REV 1.65% 5.57%
  6. NEW YORK N Y CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH REV 1.67% 5.57%
  7. NEW YORK N Y 1.48% 5.57%
  8. ORLANDO FLA UTILS COMMN UTIL SYS REV 1.42% 5.57%
  9. UTAH CNTY UTAH HOSP REV 1.5% 5.57%
  10. CALIFORNIA POLLUTN CTL FING AUTH SOLID WASTE DISP REV 8% 4.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRUMX % Rank
Bonds 		84.42% 84.42% 84.42% 100.00%
Cash 		8.55% 8.55% 8.55% 100.00%
Other 		3.95% 3.95% 3.95% 100.00%
Convertible Bonds 		3.00% 3.00% 3.00% 100.00%
Stocks 		0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 100.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRUMX % Rank
Industrials 		0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 100.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRUMX % Rank
US 		0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 100.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRUMX % Rank
Municipal 		102.07% 102.07% 102.07% 100.00%
Corporate 		9.97% 9.97% 9.97% 100.00%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.55% 8.55% 8.55% 100.00%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Government 		-24.61% -24.61% -24.61% 100.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRUMX % Rank
US 		77.72% 77.72% 77.72% 100.00%
Non US 		6.70% 6.70% 6.70% 100.00%

CRUMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRUMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.18% 5.18% 5.18% 100.00%
Management Fee 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.10% 0.10% 100.00%

Sales Fees

CRUMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CRUMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRUMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 63.00% 63.00% 100.00%

CRUMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRUMX Category Low Category High CRUMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRUMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRUMX Category Low Category High CRUMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.61% 1.61% 1.61% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRUMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CRUMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey A. Rosenkranz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2013

5.47

5.5%

Mr. Rosenkranz is a Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Cedar Ridge Partners, LLC. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for Cedar Ridge Investors Fund I, LP, and Cedar Ridge Unconstrained Credit Fund, and is a member of the Firm's Investment Committee. Mr. Rosenkranz joined Cedar Ridge Partners in 2013, and has over 20 years of experience investing in the credit markets, with an emphasis in high yield, distressed debt, and special situations. Prior to joining Cedar Ridge Partners, Mr. Rosenkranz was a Partner and the Director of Research for Cooperstown Capital Management, and a Founding Principal and Co-Head of Research for Durham Asset Management. He began his career at Ernst & Young LLP and The Delaware Bay Company, and holds an M.B.A. (Finance and Accounting) from the Stern School of Business at New York University, and received a B.A. (Economics and Spanish) from Duke University.

Guy J. Benstead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2013

5.47

5.5%

Mr. Benstead is a Partner of Cedar Ridge Partners, LLC. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for Cedar Ridge Investors Fund I, LP and Cedar Ridge Unconstrained Credit Fund and is a member of the Firm’s Investment Committee. Mr. Benstead also oversees the Firm’s business development activities. Mr. Benstead joined Cedar Ridge Partners in 2005, and his fixed income experience spans over 33 years in the credit and interest rate risk markets at firms including Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. and Drexel Burnham Lambert. He holds an M.B.A. (Finance) from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business and received a B.A. (International Relations) from the University of California, Davis.

David S. Falk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2013

5.47

5.5%

Mr. Falk is a Partner of Cedar Ridge Partners, LLC. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for Cedar Ridge Investors Fund I, LP, Cedar Ridge Unconstrained Credit Fund, and the Firm’s separately managed accounts, and is a member of the Firm’s Investment Committee. He also manages the Firm’s municipal bond ESG/SRI strategy. Mr. Falk joined Cedar Ridge Partners in 2009, and has over 33 years of broad-based fixed income experience as a trader, research analyst and investment banker for firms including Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. and Lazard Freres & Co. Mr. Falk also manages the Firm’s trading operations. He holds a Master of Regional Planning degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received a B.A. (Economics and Urban Studies) from Northwestern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
5.47 5.47 5.47 5.47

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×