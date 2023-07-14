Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.8%
1 yr return
19.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$678 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CRTSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.8%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|0.23%
|1 Yr
|19.3%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|1.81%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|6.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CRTSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-5.9%
|7.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|N/A
|Period
|CRTSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.8%
|-11.0%
|18.8%
|0.23%
|1 Yr
|19.3%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|1.81%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|7.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|6.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CRTSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-5.9%
|14.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.8%
|-0.4%
|N/A
|CRTSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRTSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|678 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|45.72%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|3
|25236
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|125 K
|11 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|6.3%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRTSX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.79%
|21.77%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|N/A
|CRTSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|13.45%
|68.68%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|86.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|CRTSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CRTSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|50.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CRTSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|380.00%
|N/A
|CRTSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRTSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.62%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|77.48%
|CRTSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CRTSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRTSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|N/A
|CRTSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Mr. Voorhis received his B.A. and M.A. degrees from Stanford University in 1992 and his M.B.A from the Harvard Business School in 1996. Prior to graduate school, he worked at Goldman Sachs as a financial analyst. He joined Dodge & Cox in 1996. Mr. Voorhis is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Mr. Barret received his B.A. degree (magna cum laude) from Washington and Lee University in 1998 and his M.B.A degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2004. Between degrees, he worked as a financial analyst at JP Morgan and American Securities Capital Partners, LLC. Mr. Barret joined Dodge & Cox in 2004. He is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Mr. Garosi received his B.A. degree (Phi Beta Kappa) in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley in 2002 and his M.B.A. degree from the Harvard Business School in 2009. Prior to graduate school, he worked as a private equity associate at Blum Capital Partners and as an analyst in investment banking at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Garosi joined Dodge & Cox in 2009. Mr. Garosi is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
John Geissinger, CFA is the Chief Investment Officer at CBIS, a Catholic, socially responsible investment manager with over $10.3 billion in assets under management. CBIS is positioned at the intersection of faith and finance, serving Catholic investors across the globe. Mr. Geissinger is responsible for developing investment policies and programs that achieve the investment objectives of the organization and its investors. He is responsible the development of CBIS’ overall investment philosophy and direction, including ultimate responsibility for the manager-of-managers function. He is a member of the firm's Executive Committee. John brings 30 years of portfolio and risk management experience in prominent financial services firms. He was a partner with Hewitt EnnisKnupp (2012-2014), a provider of investment consulting to corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations and defined contribution plans. His prior experience includes chief investment officer roles with North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office (2010-2012), Natsource, LLC (2008-2010) and Bear Stearns Asset Management (1998-2008), as well as research and portfolio management experience with Chancellor/LGT Asset Management, Putnam Investments and Aetna Life and Casualty. John holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, MBA from New York University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Jeffrey Prestine is a partner and has 22 years of investment experience. He serves as a portfolio manager/analyst and is a member of the investment team. Before joining Mar Vista Investment Partners in January 2009, he was an analyst covering technology and energy stocks at Roxbury Capital Management. Jeff joined Roxbury from Seneca Capital Management, where he was a technology and energy analyst for more than five years. He began his career in finance at Prudential Securities as an associate analyst covering enterprise software companies. Prior to entering the investment industry in 1999, Jeff was a senior consultant with Arthur Anderson Business Consulting. Jeff earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder and has an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Mr. Marcin received his B.A. (summa cum laude) from Whitman College in 1995 and his M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2000. Prior to entering graduate school, he worked for three years as a financial analyst with Salomon Brothers. Mr. Marcin joined Dodge & Cox in 2000. Mr. Marcin is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Ms. McCarthy received her B.A. degree in Economics from Stanford University in 2001 and her M.B.A. degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2007. Prior to graduate school, she worked at Merrill Lynch and Palladium Equity Partners. Ms. McCarthy joined Dodge & Cox in 2007 and is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Timothy Manning Equity Portfolio Manager, Senior Managing Director Education BS, Boston University, 1997 Professional Experience State Street, 1996 – 2000 John Hancock Financial Services, 2000 – 2002 RiverSource Investments, 2002 – 2007 Wellington Management, 2007 – Present
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Joshua Honeycutt, CFA, is a partner and has 21 years of investment experience. He serves as a portfolio manager/analyst and is a member of the investment team. Before joining Mar Vista Investment Partners in January 2009, he spent seven years as an analyst at Roxbury Capital Management with a special emphasis in covering consumer discretionary and retail stocks. Josh was also an analyst with Harvey & Company, covering mergers and acquisitions and an associate in forensic accounting at Tucker Alan. He has a B.S. with distinction in management/finance from Purdue University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.42
|2.41
