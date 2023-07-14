Home
Trending ETFs

Catholic Responsible Investments Multi-Style US Equity Fund

mutual fund
CRTSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.54 -0.04 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (CRTVX) Primary Inst (CRTSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catholic Responsible Investments Multi-Style US Equity Fund

CRTSX | Fund

$9.54

$678 M

0.62%

$0.06

-

Vitals

YTD Return

18.8%

1 yr return

19.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$678 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CRTSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catholic Responsible Investments Multi-Style US Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Catholic Responsible Investments Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    72449190
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Voorhis

Fund Description

CRTSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% -8.1% 18.8% 0.23%
1 Yr 19.3% -10.0% 54.2% 1.81%
3 Yr N/A* -6.7% 9.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.4% 6.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -35.0% 33.6% N/A
2021 N/A -5.9% 7.0% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% -11.0% 18.8% 0.23%
1 Yr 19.3% -10.0% 54.2% 1.81%
3 Yr N/A* -6.7% 9.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.4% 7.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 6.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -35.0% 33.6% N/A
2021 N/A -5.9% 14.7% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CRTSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRTSX Category Low Category High CRTSX % Rank
Net Assets 678 M 130 K 62.8 B 45.72%
Number of Holdings N/A 3 25236 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 125 K 11 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 6.3% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRTSX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 3.48% 51.81% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.95% N/A
Other 		0.00% -2.79% 21.77% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 71.77% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -35.68% 69.40% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 11.31% 89.41% N/A

CRTSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 13.45% 68.68%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.25% 86.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

CRTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CRTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.00% 2.00% 50.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 380.00% N/A

CRTSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRTSX Category Low Category High CRTSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.62% 0.00% 6.08% 77.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRTSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRTSX Category Low Category High CRTSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.22% 6.83% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRTSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CRTSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Voorhis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Mr. Voorhis received his B.A. and M.A. degrees from Stanford University in 1992 and his M.B.A from the Harvard Business School in 1996. Prior to graduate school, he worked at Goldman Sachs as a financial analyst. He joined Dodge & Cox in 1996. Mr. Voorhis is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.

Philippe Barret

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Mr. Barret received his B.A. degree (magna cum laude) from Washington and Lee University in 1998 and his M.B.A degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2004. Between degrees, he worked as a financial analyst at JP Morgan and American Securities Capital Partners, LLC. Mr. Barret joined Dodge & Cox in 2004. He is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.

Benjamin Garosi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Mr. Garosi received his B.A. degree (Phi Beta Kappa) in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley in 2002 and his M.B.A. degree from the Harvard Business School in 2009. Prior to graduate school, he worked as a private equity associate at Blum Capital Partners and as an analyst in investment banking at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Garosi joined Dodge & Cox in 2009. Mr. Garosi is a CFA charterholder.

John Geissinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

John Geissinger, CFA is the Chief Investment Officer at CBIS, a Catholic, socially responsible investment manager with over $10.3 billion in assets under management. CBIS is positioned at the intersection of faith and finance, serving Catholic investors across the globe. Mr. Geissinger is responsible for developing investment policies and programs that achieve the investment objectives of the organization and its investors. He is responsible the development of CBIS’ overall investment philosophy and direction, including ultimate responsibility for the manager-of-managers function. He is a member of the firm's Executive Committee. John brings 30 years of portfolio and risk management experience in prominent financial services firms. He was a partner with Hewitt EnnisKnupp (2012-2014), a provider of investment consulting to corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations and defined contribution plans. His prior experience includes chief investment officer roles with North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office (2010-2012), Natsource, LLC (2008-2010) and Bear Stearns Asset Management (1998-2008), as well as research and portfolio management experience with Chancellor/LGT Asset Management, Putnam Investments and Aetna Life and Casualty. John holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, MBA from New York University and is a CFA charterholder.

Jeffrey Prestine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Jeffrey Prestine is a partner and has 22 years of investment experience. He serves as a portfolio manager/analyst and is a member of the investment team. Before joining Mar Vista Investment Partners in January 2009, he was an analyst covering technology and energy stocks at Roxbury Capital Management. Jeff joined Roxbury from Seneca Capital Management, where he was a technology and energy analyst for more than five years. He began his career in finance at Prudential Securities as an associate analyst covering enterprise software companies. Prior to entering the investment industry in 1999, Jeff was a senior consultant with Arthur Anderson Business Consulting. Jeff earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder and has an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California.

Karol Marcin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Mr. Marcin received his B.A. (summa cum laude) from Whitman College in 1995 and his M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2000. Prior to entering graduate school, he worked for three years as a financial analyst with Salomon Brothers. Mr. Marcin joined Dodge & Cox in 2000. Mr. Marcin is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.

Kathleen McCarthy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Ms. McCarthy received her B.A. degree in Economics from Stanford University in 2001 and her M.B.A. degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2007. Prior to graduate school, she worked at Merrill Lynch and Palladium Equity Partners. Ms. McCarthy joined Dodge & Cox in 2007 and is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.

Karim Fakhry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Timothy Manning

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Timothy Manning Equity Portfolio Manager, Senior Managing Director Education BS, Boston University, 1997 Professional Experience State Street, 1996 – 2000 John Hancock Financial Services, 2000 – 2002 RiverSource Investments, 2002 – 2007 Wellington Management, 2007 – Present

Joshua Honeycutt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Joshua Honeycutt, CFA, is a partner and has 21 years of investment experience. He serves as a portfolio manager/analyst and is a member of the investment team. Before joining Mar Vista Investment Partners in January 2009, he spent seven years as an analyst at Roxbury Capital Management with a special emphasis in covering consumer discretionary and retail stocks. Josh was also an analyst with Harvey & Company, covering mergers and acquisitions and an associate in forensic accounting at Tucker Alan. He has a B.S. with distinction in management/finance from Purdue University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

