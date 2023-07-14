This Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by constructing a portfolio that is comprised, under normal market conditions, of exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), mutual funds (open-end investment companies) registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and/or cash and cash equivalents. The ETFs and mutual funds in which the Fund may invest are referred to as "underlying funds" throughout this Prospectus. The underlying funds generally invest in equity securities. The underlying funds may invest in both domestic and international securities, including securities from emerging markets. The underlying funds may invest in small and medium capitalization companies and derivative instruments such as put and call options on stocks and stock indices, and index futures contracts and options thereon. The underlying funds may invest in real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and commodities. The Fund may use leverage and inverse strategies through investing in underlying funds that use leverage and inverse strategies. When an underlying fund uses leverage, it is seeking to increase the potential return on its investment in a particular asset. These underlying funds may make investments in futures contracts, options and other derivative instruments that provide the economic effect of financial leverage by creating additional investment exposure to the underlying asset. An underlying fund that follows an inverse strategy is investing so that it performs opposite of its underlying index. The Fund expects to rebalance its investments in underlying funds that use leverage and/or inverse strategies on an ongoing basis as market movements dictate and there is no limitation on the amount of the Fund’s assets that may be invested in these types of underlying funds.

Potomac Fund Management, Inc., the investment advisor to the Fund (the “Advisor”), utilizes technical analysis based quantitative systems to guide its decision-making process for the Fund. The systems utilized by the Fund attempt to assess the level of market risk that exist at any particular time, which, in turn, guides the Advisor’s determinations as to whether the Fund should be fully invested in the market or hold more significant cash positions.

The Advisor’s investment process seeks to identify trends to determine the strength or weakness in the current market environment. This part of the Advisor’s process analyzes over 100 technical trading indicators built through a multitude of programming platforms. Each indicator is rigorously tested on an individual basis to determine the combinations that provide what the Advisor perceives to be the best indication of market direction. The technical trading indicators are then combined into sophisticated algorithmic composites that guide the Advisor’s decision-making process. The raw data used in our systems include, but are not limited to: S&P 500,

Dow Jones Industrial Average, Russell 2000, S&P 400 Mid Cap, NASDAQ 100, Dow Transports, Dow Utilities Dow Corporate Bonds, Index Advance Decline, Trading Volume and High/Lows, Prime Rate, Discount Rate, Treasury Bill Rate, Fed Funds Rate, Commodity Research Bureau, Commercial Longs and Shorts, NYSE Short Interest, AAII Bullish and Bearish Percentages. The raw data is analyzed using technical tools, such as moving averages, Bollinger bands, relative strength, stochastics, oscillators, intermarket analysis, trend following and counter trend analysis.

The Advisor actively allocates the Fund’s assets across equity ETF’s and mutual funds that hold a broad-based basket of equity securities. If the Advisor’s algorithmic composites point to a rising market, the Fund may have a higher proportion of aggressive equity ETFs and mutual funds. During a downward trending markets, the Advisor will limit the Fund’s investments to low volatility ETFs, mutual funds and/or cash and cash equivalents in an overall effort to reduce downside exposure. The Advisor may also invest in fixed income securities with longer maturities. Specialty investments, such as leveraged and inverse ETF’s, may be used from time to time to hedge risk and provide for smoother returns. Risk-managed policies employ the use of cash or money market funds during adverse conditions; these positions could at times be 100%.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund and can invest more of its assets in securities of a single issuer than a diversified fund. The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities. Also, the Fund may invest in a limited number of sectors but has no intention to concentrate its investments in any particular industry. The Fund may also engage in short-term trading and have a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100%.