Catholic Responsible Investments Small-Cap Fund

mutual fund
CRSSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.9 -0.08 -0.89%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (CRSSX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catholic Responsible Investments Small-Cap Fund

CRSSX | Fund

$8.90

$477 M

1.29%

$0.12

-

Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$477 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catholic Responsible Investments Small-Cap Fund

CRSSX | Fund

$8.90

$477 M

1.29%

$0.12

-

CRSSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catholic Responsible Investments Small-Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Catholic Responsible Investments Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    51722244
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Julie Lind

Fund Description

CRSSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -14.5% 140.9% 73.04%
1 Yr 5.0% -34.7% 196.6% 72.53%
3 Yr N/A* -21.8% 37.4% 20.36%
5 Yr N/A* -23.7% 9.2% 12.65%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 23.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -59.3% 118.2% N/A
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -17.6% 140.9% 68.26%
1 Yr 5.0% -34.7% 196.6% 66.21%
3 Yr N/A* -21.8% 37.4% 18.60%
5 Yr N/A* -23.7% 10.7% 11.82%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.3% 22.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -59.3% 118.2% N/A
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CRSSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRSSX Category Low Category High CRSSX % Rank
Net Assets 477 M 1.48 M 120 B 46.69%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 2519 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 213 K 4.6 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 2.8% 101.7% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRSSX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 25.32% 100.32% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% N/A
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -79.10% 74.68% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% N/A

CRSSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 13.16% 89.41%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.50% 10.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

CRSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CRSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 11.32%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 314.00% N/A

CRSSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRSSX Category Low Category High CRSSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.29% 0.00% 37.98% 18.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRSSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRSSX Category Low Category High CRSSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.40% 2.49% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRSSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CRSSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Julie Lind

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Julie joined the RhumbLine team in July 2000 as an Account Analyst. In 2001 she was promoted to Portfolio Manager. She is responsible for managing and trading all of our index products. Prior to joining RhumbLine, Julie was a Senior Account Administrator at Investors Bank & Trust where she worked in the institutional custody group.

Alex Ryer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Alex Ryer, CFA, FRM, CAIA, is a Vice President at the Northern Trust Company, Chicago. He is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Researcher in the Quantitative Active Team responsible for research and implementation of several quantitative equity strategies. Previously, Alex was part of the Northern Trust Bank FSB in New York as a Portfolio Manager and Trader within the Quantitative Management International Group within Northern Trust Global Investments. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2005, Alex held Senior Portfolio Management positions at Rhumbline Advisers and State Street Global Advisors. Alex holds a B.S in Electrical Engineering from Bucknell University and an M.B.A from the University of New Hampshire. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. He is a Certified Financial Risk Manager, a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst and holds a Series 3 license.

Jeff Kusmierz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Jeff has a B.S. in Finance and an M.B.A. from Bentley University. He joined RhumbLine in 2005 in a part-time capacity while attending school. After completion of his M.B.A. in 2007, he joined the investment group as a Portfolio Manager. He is responsible for managing and trading all of our index products.

Andrew Zagarri

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Andrew Zagarri, CFA® Portfolio Manager • Joined RhumbLine in 2021 as Portfolio Manager. • Total of 10 years of industry experience. • Member of the firm’s Investment/Risk Committee. • Responsible for managing and trading RhumbLine’s client portfolios. • Prior experience: Portfolio Manager (Quantitative Fixed Income) at BNY Mellon Wealth Management; Quantitative Equity Research Analyst and Fixed Income Trader and Analyst at Boston Private Wealth; Bond Trader for Bank of New York Mellon. • CFA® charterholder and B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

John Geissinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

John Geissinger, CFA is the Chief Investment Officer at CBIS, a Catholic, socially responsible investment manager with over $10.3 billion in assets under management. CBIS is positioned at the intersection of faith and finance, serving Catholic investors across the globe. Mr. Geissinger is responsible for developing investment policies and programs that achieve the investment objectives of the organization and its investors. He is responsible the development of CBIS’ overall investment philosophy and direction, including ultimate responsibility for the manager-of-managers function. He is a member of the firm's Executive Committee. John brings 30 years of portfolio and risk management experience in prominent financial services firms. He was a partner with Hewitt EnnisKnupp (2012-2014), a provider of investment consulting to corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations and defined contribution plans. His prior experience includes chief investment officer roles with North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office (2010-2012), Natsource, LLC (2008-2010) and Bear Stearns Asset Management (1998-2008), as well as research and portfolio management experience with Chancellor/LGT Asset Management, Putnam Investments and Aetna Life and Casualty. John holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, MBA from New York University and is a CFA charterholder.

Hoa Quach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Hoa Quach, CFA, is a Managing Director of the Adviser. Ms. Quach, CFA, is a Managing Director with the Catholic Responsible InvestmentsSM team. As a senior member of the team, she works directly with internal and external stakeholders and is responsible for manager due diligence and research, portfolio construction and evaluating risk, marketing and product development, and product management. Hoa brings over 25 years of experience in prominent consulting and asset management firms. Ms. Quach’s prior experience includes principal, manager research consultant at Mercer, manager of quantitative research, investment office for the University of Chicago, senior portfolio analyst/portfolio manager at Duff & Phelps Investment Management and a consultant at Ibboston Associates. Ms. Quach holds a BBA in Finance and Business Economics (Cum Laude) from the University of Notre Dame, and a MBA in Finance and Economics from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. She is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.

Norman Meltz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

NORMAN MELTZ Director of Structured Products Norm comes to RhumbLine, in August 2005, with a wealth of experience from a diverse background born of more than 20 years in quantitative investment management. Previous job responsibilities included managing computer systems, developing trading systems software and creating and customizing both active and passive quantitative investment products. During his six years at State Street and State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) he headed the group managing structured domestic equity products, in the billions of dollars, and played a key role in the creation of the first international equity index fund. Norm successfully developed a variety of valuation models and the method for combining the models. As Co-founder and Managing Director of Boston International Advisors (which, 10 years later was sold to an investment subsidiary of John Hancock Insurance) he served as a Member of the Management and Investment Committees. In the words of J. D. Nelson, RhumbLine’s founder and C.E.O.: “Norm Meltz and his love for customizing products to better suit client needs and his deep regard for client satisfaction, and our future plans, makes him a perfect fit for our company”! Norm holds a B.A. in Mathematics, from Tufts University and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Constance Christian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Constance Christian, CFA, is a Managing Director of the Adviser. As a senior member of the team, she works directly with internal and external stakeholders and is responsible for manager due diligence and research, portfolio construction and evaluating risk, marketing and product development, and product management. Prior to joining CBIS, Ms. Christian was employed at Wespath Benefits and Investments since 2016 where she held the title Manager, Fixed Income. Ms. Christian started her career in investment management at Brinson Partners as a portfolio manager managing assets for institutional clients (1991-1998). Following her employment at Brinson Partners, she was a portfolio manager at ABN AMRO Asset Management (2001-2006) also managing institutional assets. Ms. Christian then taught high school mathematics at William Howard Taft High School (2007-2016). Ms. Christian holds a BSBA-Finance from the Xavier University, an MBA - Finance from Xavier University and an MA in Mathematics Education from DePaul University. Ms. Christian is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

