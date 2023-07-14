NORMAN MELTZ Director of Structured Products Norm comes to RhumbLine, in August 2005, with a wealth of experience from a diverse background born of more than 20 years in quantitative investment management. Previous job responsibilities included managing computer systems, developing trading systems software and creating and customizing both active and passive quantitative investment products. During his six years at State Street and State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) he headed the group managing structured domestic equity products, in the billions of dollars, and played a key role in the creation of the first international equity index fund. Norm successfully developed a variety of valuation models and the method for combining the models. As Co-founder and Managing Director of Boston International Advisors (which, 10 years later was sold to an investment subsidiary of John Hancock Insurance) he served as a Member of the Management and Investment Committees. In the words of J. D. Nelson, RhumbLine’s founder and C.E.O.: “Norm Meltz and his love for customizing products to better suit client needs and his deep regard for client satisfaction, and our future plans, makes him a perfect fit for our company”! Norm holds a B.A. in Mathematics, from Tufts University and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society.