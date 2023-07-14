Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-7.4%
1 yr return
-14.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
81.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
37.6%
Net Assets
$2.55 B
Holdings in Top 10
72.8%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund is designed to achieve positive total return relative to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ("BCOM Index"). The fund intends to invest its assets in a combination of commodity linked-derivative instruments and fixed income securities. The fund gains exposure to commodities markets by investing through the Subsidiary and in structured notes linked to the BCOM Index, other commodity indices, or the value of a particular commodity or commodity futures contract or subset of commodities or commodity futures contracts. The value of these investments will rise or fall in response to changes in the underlying index or commodity.
The fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Credit Suisse Cayman Commodity Fund I, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The fund will invest in the Subsidiary primarily to gain exposure to the commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax laws, rules and regulations that apply to regulated investment companies. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments, but it will also invest in fixed income instruments, including U.S. government securities, U.S. government agency securities, corporate bonds, debentures and notes, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, event-linked bonds, loan participations, bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits, bankers' acceptances, commercial paper and other short-term fixed income securities. The primary purpose of the fixed income instruments held by the Subsidiary will be to serve as collateral for the Subsidiary's derivative positions; however, these instruments are also expected to earn income for the Subsidiary.
The fund invests in a portfolio of fixed income securities normally having an average duration of one year or less, and emphasizes investment-grade fixed income securities.
|Period
|CRSOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.4%
|-46.9%
|171.4%
|87.64%
|1 Yr
|-14.2%
|-73.2%
|2035.5%
|62.92%
|3 Yr
|81.5%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|2.86%
|5 Yr
|37.6%*
|-26.7%
|80.8%
|1.99%
|10 Yr
|12.2%*
|-21.7%
|28.5%
|1.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|CRSOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.1%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|46.38%
|2021
|134.4%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|2.19%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|56.72%
|2019
|1.4%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|59.09%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|39.64%
|Period
|CRSOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.4%
|-27.1%
|171.4%
|90.40%
|1 Yr
|-14.2%
|-55.0%
|2035.5%
|63.28%
|3 Yr
|81.5%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|2.92%
|5 Yr
|37.7%*
|-26.7%
|83.1%
|2.14%
|10 Yr
|12.6%*
|-20.5%
|29.4%
|2.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|CRSOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.1%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|46.38%
|2021
|134.4%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|2.19%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|56.72%
|2019
|1.4%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|59.09%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|32.43%
|CRSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRSOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.55 B
|554 K
|56.7 B
|17.42%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|1
|846
|47.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.86 B
|2.66 M
|63.2 B
|19.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.78%
|20.7%
|100.0%
|65.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRSOX % Rank
|Bonds
|75.99%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|9.29%
|Other
|17.06%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|72.46%
|Cash
|6.95%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|68.84%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.33%
|93.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|95.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRSOX % Rank
|Government
|80.40%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.65%
|Corporate
|11.22%
|0.00%
|42.72%
|23.39%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.38%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.40%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.80%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.61%
|95.16%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.45%
|91.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRSOX % Rank
|US
|66.68%
|0.00%
|97.72%
|10.87%
|Non US
|9.31%
|-1.01%
|21.42%
|2.90%
|CRSOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.20%
|16.76%
|64.71%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|35.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|36.11%
|CRSOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CRSOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|73.68%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CRSOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|244.00%
|53.70%
|CRSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRSOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.48%
|0.00%
|36.00%
|22.89%
|CRSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CRSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRSOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.59%
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|54.01%
|CRSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$2.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2022
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2022
|$1.616
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$10.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.138
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.042
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.604
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.519
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2006
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2006
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2006
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 27, 2005
16.6
16.6%
Christopher Burton, CFA, FRM, is a Managing Director within Credit Suisse Asset Management, based in New York. Mr. Burton serves as the Global Head of Commodities within Asset Management. He also currently acts as Senior Portfolio Manager and Trader for the Commodities Team. In this role, Mr. Burton is responsible for analyzing and implementing the team's hedging strategies, indexing strategies, and excess return strategies. Prior to joining Credit Suisse in 2005, Mr. Burton served as an Analyst and Derivatives Strategist with Putnam Investments, where he developed the team's analytical tools and managed their options-based yield enhancement strategies, as well as exposure management strategies. Mr. Burton earned a B.S. in Economics with concentrations in Finance and Accounting from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. Additionally, Mr. Burton is a CFA Charterholder and has achieved Financial Risk Manager® Certification through the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.78
|11.51
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...