Trending ETFs

Credit Suisse Commodity Return Strategy Fund

mutual fund
CRSOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.3 +0.03 +0.13%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
Inst (CRSOX) Primary A (CRSAX) C (CRSCX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-7.4%

1 yr return

-14.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

81.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

37.6%

Net Assets

$2.55 B

Holdings in Top 10

72.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CRSOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 81.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 37.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Credit Suisse Commodity Return Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Credit Suisse (New York, NY)
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Burton

Fund Description

The fund is designed to achieve positive total return relative to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ("BCOM Index"). The fund intends to invest its assets in a combination of commodity linked-derivative instruments and fixed income securities. The fund gains exposure to commodities markets by investing through the Subsidiary and in structured notes linked to the BCOM Index, other commodity indices, or the value of a particular commodity or commodity futures contract or subset of commodities or commodity futures contracts. The value of these investments will rise or fall in response to changes in the underlying index or commodity.

The fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Credit Suisse Cayman Commodity Fund I, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The fund will invest in the Subsidiary primarily to gain exposure to the commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax laws, rules and regulations that apply to regulated investment companies. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments, but it will also invest in fixed income instruments, including U.S. government securities, U.S. government agency securities, corporate bonds, debentures and notes, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, event-linked bonds, loan participations, bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits, bankers' acceptances, commercial paper and other short-term fixed income securities. The primary purpose of the fixed income instruments held by the Subsidiary will be to serve as collateral for the Subsidiary's derivative positions; however, these instruments are also expected to earn income for the Subsidiary.

The fund invests in a portfolio of fixed income securities normally having an average duration of one year or less, and emphasizes investment-grade fixed income securities.

Read More

CRSOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.4% -46.9% 171.4% 87.64%
1 Yr -14.2% -73.2% 2035.5% 62.92%
3 Yr 81.5%* -20.3% 194.3% 2.86%
5 Yr 37.6%* -26.7% 80.8% 1.99%
10 Yr 12.2%* -21.7% 28.5% 1.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.1% -45.7% 2475.6% 46.38%
2021 134.4% -87.8% 170.8% 2.19%
2020 -0.4% -34.5% 58.1% 56.72%
2019 1.4% -22.1% 8.0% 59.09%
2018 -2.6% -12.8% 32.6% 39.64%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.4% -27.1% 171.4% 90.40%
1 Yr -14.2% -55.0% 2035.5% 63.28%
3 Yr 81.5%* -20.3% 194.3% 2.92%
5 Yr 37.7%* -26.7% 83.1% 2.14%
10 Yr 12.6%* -20.5% 29.4% 2.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.1% -45.7% 2475.6% 46.38%
2021 134.4% -87.8% 170.8% 2.19%
2020 -0.4% -34.5% 58.1% 56.72%
2019 1.4% -22.1% 8.0% 59.09%
2018 -2.4% -12.8% 32.6% 32.43%

NAV & Total Return History

CRSOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRSOX Category Low Category High CRSOX % Rank
Net Assets 2.55 B 554 K 56.7 B 17.42%
Number of Holdings 44 1 846 47.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.86 B 2.66 M 63.2 B 19.29%
Weighting of Top 10 72.78% 20.7% 100.0% 65.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CREDIT SUISSE CAYMAN COMMODITY 21.82%
  2. CREDIT SUISSE CAYMAN COMMODITY 21.82%
  3. CREDIT SUISSE CAYMAN COMMODITY 21.82%
  4. CREDIT SUISSE CAYMAN COMMODITY 21.82%
  5. CREDIT SUISSE CAYMAN COMMODITY 21.82%
  6. CREDIT SUISSE CAYMAN COMMODITY 21.82%
  7. CREDIT SUISSE CAYMAN COMMODITY 21.82%
  8. CREDIT SUISSE CAYMAN COMMODITY 21.82%
  9. CREDIT SUISSE CAYMAN COMMODITY 21.82%
  10. CREDIT SUISSE CAYMAN COMMODITY 21.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRSOX % Rank
Bonds 		75.99% 0.00% 96.71% 9.29%
Other 		17.06% -47.59% 165.73% 72.46%
Cash 		6.95% -81.87% 100.00% 68.84%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 53.33% 93.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 92.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.89% 95.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRSOX % Rank
Government 		80.40% 0.00% 100.00% 5.65%
Corporate 		11.22% 0.00% 42.72% 23.39%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.38% 0.00% 100.00% 98.40%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 92.80%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 36.61% 95.16%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.45% 91.13%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRSOX % Rank
US 		66.68% 0.00% 97.72% 10.87%
Non US 		9.31% -1.01% 21.42% 2.90%

CRSOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.20% 16.76% 64.71%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.75% 35.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% 36.11%

Sales Fees

CRSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CRSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A 73.68%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 244.00% 53.70%

CRSOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRSOX Category Low Category High CRSOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.48% 0.00% 36.00% 22.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRSOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRSOX Category Low Category High CRSOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.59% -55.71% 52.26% 54.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRSOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CRSOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Burton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 27, 2005

16.6

16.6%

Christopher Burton, CFA, FRM, is a Managing Director within Credit Suisse Asset Management, based in New York. Mr. Burton serves as the Global Head of Commodities within Asset Management. He also currently acts as Senior Portfolio Manager and Trader for the Commodities Team. In this role, Mr. Burton is responsible for analyzing and implementing the team's hedging strategies, indexing strategies, and excess return strategies. Prior to joining Credit Suisse in 2005, Mr. Burton served as an Analyst and Derivatives Strategist with Putnam Investments, where he developed the team's analytical tools and managed their options-based yield enhancement strategies, as well as exposure management strategies. Mr. Burton earned a B.S. in Economics with concentrations in Finance and Accounting from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. Additionally, Mr. Burton is a CFA Charterholder and has achieved Financial Risk Manager® Certification through the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.78 11.51

