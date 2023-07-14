Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.0%

1 yr return

5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$1.31 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CRRRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Small Cap Value Fund II
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Nov 08, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christian Stadlinger

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that have market capitalizations in the range of the companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $21.8 million and $14.5 billion as of May 31, 2022) that the Fund’s investment manager believes are undervalued and have the potential for long-term growth. The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, including depositary receipts. The Fund normally invests in common stocks and also may invest in real estate investment trusts. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services sector.
Read More

CRRRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -10.6% 21.3% 79.83%
1 Yr 5.4% -16.4% 28.1% 47.94%
3 Yr 10.5%* -15.7% 112.5% 60.51%
5 Yr -1.7%* -24.5% 42.5% 54.17%
10 Yr -0.7%* -21.2% 23.2% 58.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -36.7% 212.9% 64.30%
2021 8.6% -38.4% 60.6% 56.26%
2020 3.0% -9.3% 66.8% 14.42%
2019 3.8% -5.9% 7.6% 68.13%
2018 -6.0% -12.3% -1.2% 69.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -12.9% 21.3% 76.14%
1 Yr 5.4% -16.4% 46.4% 43.94%
3 Yr 10.5%* -15.7% 112.5% 59.82%
5 Yr -1.7%* -19.0% 42.5% 65.02%
10 Yr 4.1%* -10.1% 23.2% 47.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -36.7% 212.9% 64.30%
2021 8.6% -38.4% 60.6% 56.26%
2020 3.0% -7.6% 66.8% 14.42%
2019 3.8% -5.9% 7.6% 68.37%
2018 -5.6% -12.3% -1.2% 73.68%

NAV & Total Return History

CRRRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRRRX Category Low Category High CRRRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.31 B 1.55 M 47.3 B 26.19%
Number of Holdings 112 10 1551 47.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 201 M 812 K 2.82 B 26.48%
Weighting of Top 10 15.36% 4.8% 95.7% 62.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Antero Resources Corp 1.90%
  2. PDC Energy Inc 1.83%
  3. TopBuild Corp 1.81%
  4. MasTec Inc 1.63%
  5. SM Energy Co 1.61%
  6. KB Home 1.60%
  7. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc 1.58%
  8. Cimarex Energy Co 1.57%
  9. Synaptics Inc 1.55%
  10. Columbia Short-Term Cash 1.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRRRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.45% 14.38% 100.16% 50.33%
Cash 		1.55% -52.43% 47.85% 48.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 18.38%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 17.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 15.97%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 16.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRRRX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.13% 0.00% 35.71% 43.71%
Industrials 		16.93% 0.65% 48.61% 50.33%
Energy 		11.59% 0.00% 29.42% 15.45%
Real Estate 		11.20% 0.00% 44.41% 21.85%
Basic Materials 		7.25% 0.00% 67.30% 16.56%
Technology 		7.16% 0.00% 34.03% 73.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.18% 0.00% 51.62% 97.13%
Utilities 		5.75% 0.00% 13.86% 8.39%
Healthcare 		4.44% 0.00% 25.76% 69.98%
Consumer Defense 		3.54% 0.00% 13.22% 57.17%
Communication Services 		1.85% 0.00% 24.90% 62.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRRRX % Rank
US 		96.33% 11.42% 100.16% 29.76%
Non US 		2.12% 0.00% 78.53% 58.64%

CRRRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.05% 37.36% 76.21%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.00% 1.50% 64.43%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.37%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 37.61%

Sales Fees

CRRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CRRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 7.00% 252.00% 45.39%

CRRRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRRRX Category Low Category High CRRRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.49% 0.00% 7.65% 40.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRRRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRRRX Category Low Category High CRRRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.30% -1.43% 4.13% 59.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRRRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CRRRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christian Stadlinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2002

20.1

20.1%

Christian Stadlinger is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Dr. Stadlinger serves as the lead portfolio manager on a small-cap value product. Dr. Stadlinger joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2002. Previously, Dr. Stadlinger worked as a team leader and senior portfolio manager on the domestic emerging value investment team at BlackRock, where he managed small-cap and mid-cap value portfolios for corporate, institutional and high-net-worth clients. Prior to that, Dr. Stadlinger managed small-cap value mutual fund and institutional portfolios at Morgan Stanley Asset Management. He has been a member of the investment community since 1989. Dr. Stadlinger received an M.S. in Economics and Computer Science from the University of Vienna and a Ph.D. in Economics from Northwestern University. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Jarl Ginsberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2003

19.27

19.3%

Jarl Ginsberg is a portfolio manager with Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC . Previously, he is a portfolio co-manager and senior research analyst Columbia Management, responsible for Nations Small Cap Value Fund. Mr. Ginsberg may also manage other investment products for both BACAP and Columbia Management. He is responsible for research, stock selection and portfolio construction for the small-cap product. Prior to joining the Value Strategies Team in 2003, Mr. Ginsberg worked for Pilgrim, Baxter, & Associates from 2002 to 2003 as a research analyst, and BlackRock Inc. as co-manager for the mid-cap value product and analyst for the small-cap value product from 1998 to 2002. Mr. Ginsberg has been in the investment community since 1987. Mr. Ginsberg earned his bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics/Economics from Brown University and his MPPM in Finance from the Yale School of Management. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and is a member of CFA Institute (formerly AIMR).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

