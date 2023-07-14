Under normal circumstances, the Fund employs alternative investment strategies that seek to identify and capitalize upon changes in macroeconomic fundamentals, market inefficiencies, market behavioral biases, market mis-pricings, risk premia, and other market factors or events within equity, fixed income, interest rate, commodities and currency markets around the world, including emerging markets. The Fund uses alternative investment strategies in seeking to achieve its investment objective of absolute (positive) returns over a complete market cycle, which, for stocks and bonds can be measured from market peak to peak or from market trough to trough.

Alternative investment and other strategies used within the Fund may include carry, currency, curve, global macroeconomic (global macro), global tactical asset allocation, low beta, momentum, mortgage-related asset opportunities, value, and volatility strategies, which may be pursued through investment in long/short securities positions, derivatives, and other instruments and assets.

The Fund pursues its investment objective by allocating its assets among different asset managers. The Fund’s investment manager, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager) and investment subadvisers (Subadvisers) each provide day-to-day portfolio management for a portion of the Fund’s assets, or sleeve of the Fund. Columbia Management is also responsible for the oversight of, including the monitoring of risk management parameters for, the Subadvisers. The Fund’s Subadvisers are AQR Capital Management, LLC (AQR) and PGIM Quantitative Solutions LLC (PGIM Quantitative Solutions). Columbia Management, subject to the oversight of the Fund’s Board of Trustees, determines the allocation of the Fund’s assets to each sleeve (including sleeves it manages, as well as those managed by the Subadvisers), and may change these allocations at any time. Columbia Management and the Subadvisers act independently of each other and use their own methodologies for selecting investments.

Columbia Management employs the following strategies in separate sleeves: Alternative Beta (this strategy typically invests in derivative instruments); G10 Currency (this strategy typically invests in short-term debt obligations and currency-linked derivatives); Global Tactical Asset Allocation (GTAA) (this strategy typically invests in stocks and bonds across traditional asset classes and markets through the use of derivatives such as futures and swaps); and Mortgage Opportunities (this strategy typically invests in mortgage- and other asset-backed securities); as well as a Liquidity sleeve (this strategy typically invests in U.S. government securities, high-quality, short-term debt instruments, ETFs and futures). Each of AQR and PGIM Quantitative Solutions employs a global macro strategy in its respective sleeve (these strategies typically invest globally across a wide range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities, and may take both long and short positions in each of the asset classes or instruments, including derivative instruments).

The Fund is actively managed and seeks exposure to a broad range of markets, asset classes and market sectors economically tied to U.S. and foreign, including emerging, markets utilizing both exchange-traded and over-the-counter instruments. While the Fund anticipates having exposure among the various sleeves under normal circumstances, there is no maximum or minimum exposure the Fund may have to any specific asset class, market sector, currency, or instrument.

The derivative instruments (both exchange-traded and over-the-counter instruments) in which the Fund may invest include forwards, futures, options, structured investments, and swaps. The Fund typically will not gain investment exposure to the commodities markets directly, but may do so indirectly through investment in one or more Subsidiaries (as defined below). The Fund may invest in derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging purposes, including, for example, seeking to enhance returns or as a substitute for a position in an underlying asset, instrument, or other reference, to increase market exposure and investment flexibility, or to obtain or reduce particular exposures.

The Fund expects to have significant investment leverage (market exposure substantially in excess of the Fund’s assets) as a result of certain investments (e.g., derivatives). The Investment Manager anticipates that the Fund’s net notional investment exposure will range up to approximately 350% of the net assets of the Fund in the market environment the Investment Manager expects to be the most frequent, although leverage may be temporarily higher or lower, including negative, when the Investment Manager otherwise believes conditions so warrant.

The Fund may invest in its investments directly, or indirectly by investing up to 25% of its total assets in one or more offshore, wholly-owned subsidiaries (each, a Subsidiary, and, collectively, the Subsidiaries). Generally, Subsidiaries will invest primarily in commodity-linked derivatives, but they may also invest in other instruments such as financial futures, option and swap contracts, fixed income securities, pooled investment vehicles, including those that are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act), and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiaries’ derivative positions.

Unlike the Fund (which is subject to limitations under U.S. federal income tax laws), Subsidiaries may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivatives; however, the Fund, in combination with its Subsidiaries, will comply with the same 1940 Act asset coverage requirements with respect to the Subsidiaries’ investments in commodity-linked derivatives that are applicable to the Fund’s direct transactions in derivatives.

The equity securities, instruments or assets in which the Fund may invest (or have investment exposure to) include issuers of any market capitalization located throughout the world (including the U.S. and emerging markets) across various investment styles (e.g., growth- and value-oriented styles), which may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, depositary receipts, listed private equity, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) and instruments of similar entities formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries.

The fixed income securities, instruments or assets in which the Fund may invest (or have investment exposure to) include those of governments throughout the world (including the U.S. and emerging markets) as well as their agencies and instrumentalities and government-sponsored enterprises, debt securities of non-governmental issuers (e.g., corporate issuers) throughout the world (including the U.S. and emerging markets), debt securities of any credit quality/rating (including below investment grade debt securities, commonly known as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds) or debt securities that are unrated, mortgage-related assets (as described below), asset-backed securities (including

those backed by consumer assets), floating rate loans, bank loans, loan assignments and loan participations, bankruptcy or trade claims, exchange-traded notes, cash/cash equivalents, and inflation-hedging assets, with exposure to governments including sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt investments.

Mortgage-related assets may be issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, including Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA or Ginnie Mae) mortgage-backed bonds, which are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, and Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA or Fannie Mae) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC or Freddie Mac) mortgage-backed bonds. FNMA and FHLMC are chartered or sponsored by Acts of Congress; however, their securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. The Fund’s investments in mortgage-related assets also include investments in stripped mortgage-backed securities such as interest-only (IO), principal-only (PO) and inverse interest-only (IIO) securities.

The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. Such securities may include mortgage-backed securities acquired or sold in the “to be announced” (TBA) market and those in a dollar roll transaction.

There is no limitation on the credit quality/rating, maturity or duration of the instruments to which the Fund may have investment exposure.

From time to time, the Fund can have significant exposure to non-U.S. dollar denominated currencies, including emerging markets currencies.

The Fund may take both long and short positions in all of its investments. The Fund may at any time have either a net long exposure or a net short exposure to markets, and the Fund’s portfolio is not managed to maintain any fixed net long or net short market exposure. The Fund may also take long or short positions using derivative instruments.

The Fund may purchase securities in private placements, repurchase agreements, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The Fund may hold a significant amount of cash, money market instruments (which may include investments in one or more affiliated or unaffiliated money market funds or similar vehicles), other high-quality, short-term investments, or other liquid assets for investment purposes or to meet its segregation obligations as a result of its investments in derivatives. In certain market conditions, the Fund may have no market positions (i.e., the Fund may hold only cash and cash equivalents) when the Investment Manager believes it is in the best interests of the Fund.

The Fund’s investment strategy may involve the frequent trading of portfolio securities.