Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.1%
1 yr return
-3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$493 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CROVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|89.38%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|16.75%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|4.73%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|6.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CROVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|CROVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|86.03%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|13.21%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|4.00%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|5.34%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CROVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|CROVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CROVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|493 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|65.29%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|1
|17234
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|3.7%
|123.9%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CROVX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|N/A
|CROVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|20.64%
|50.28%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|45.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|CROVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CROVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|47.37%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CROVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|N/A
|CROVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CROVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.26%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|46.46%
|CROVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CROVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CROVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|N/A
|CROVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
John(Jack) P. McIntyre, CFA is Associate Portfolio Manager/Senior Research Analyst and is responsible for research and market insight. Mr. McIntyre has been employed at Brandywine Global since 1998. Previously, he held positions as market strategist with McCarthy, Crisanti & Maffei, Inc. (1995-1998); senior fixed income analyst with Technical Data (1992-1995); quantitative associate with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (1990), and investment analyst with the Public Employee Retirement Administration of Massachusetts (1987-1989).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Brian L. Kloss, JD, CPA, is a portfolio manager and head of high yield for Brandywine Global. Brian joined Brandywine Global in December 2009。Previously, Brian was co-portfolio manager at Dreman Value Management, LLC (2007-2009); high yield analyst/trader at Gartmore Global Investments (2002-2007); high yield and equity portfolio manager and general analyst at Penn Capital Management, Ltd. (2000-2002); an analyst with The Concord Advisory Group, Ltd. (1998-2000); and an international tax consultant with Deloitte & Touche LLP (1995-1998).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Mr. Carlozzi serves as the director of alternatives and leads LIM’s event-driven strategies, including arbitrage, SPACs, and credit opportunities. As part of his role investing in distressed securities, he has been an active participate on over a dozen restructuring committees. Prior to joining LIM in 2019, Craig founded BulwarkBay Investment Group, LLC. He also held positions as managing director and partner at MAST Capital Management, LLC, and analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Global Corporate Investment Bank. Craig is on the board of directors of US Shale Solutions, LLC. He earned
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
John Geissinger, CFA is the Chief Investment Officer at CBIS, a Catholic, socially responsible investment manager with over $10.3 billion in assets under management. CBIS is positioned at the intersection of faith and finance, serving Catholic investors across the globe. Mr. Geissinger is responsible for developing investment policies and programs that achieve the investment objectives of the organization and its investors. He is responsible the development of CBIS’ overall investment philosophy and direction, including ultimate responsibility for the manager-of-managers function. He is a member of the firm's Executive Committee. John brings 30 years of portfolio and risk management experience in prominent financial services firms. He was a partner with Hewitt EnnisKnupp (2012-2014), a provider of investment consulting to corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations and defined contribution plans. His prior experience includes chief investment officer roles with North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office (2010-2012), Natsource, LLC (2008-2010) and Bear Stearns Asset Management (1998-2008), as well as research and portfolio management experience with Chancellor/LGT Asset Management, Putnam Investments and Aetna Life and Casualty. John holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, MBA from New York University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Hoa Quach, CFA, is a Managing Director of the Adviser. Ms. Quach, CFA, is a Managing Director with the Catholic Responsible InvestmentsSM team. As a senior member of the team, she works directly with internal and external stakeholders and is responsible for manager due diligence and research, portfolio construction and evaluating risk, marketing and product development, and product management. Hoa brings over 25 years of experience in prominent consulting and asset management firms. Ms. Quach’s prior experience includes principal, manager research consultant at Mercer, manager of quantitative research, investment office for the University of Chicago, senior portfolio analyst/portfolio manager at Duff & Phelps Investment Management and a consultant at Ibboston Associates. Ms. Quach holds a BBA in Finance and Business Economics (Cum Laude) from the University of Notre Dame, and a MBA in Finance and Economics from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. She is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Anujeet Sareen is a portfolio manager for the Firm’s Global Fixed Income and related strategies. Prior to joining the Firm in 2016, Anujeet was a managing director of global fixed income and a global macro strategist, as well as chair of the Currency Strategy Group at Wellington Management in Boston. Over his 22-year career at Wellington (1994-2016), he held a variety of roles while cultivating extensive fixed income and currency management experience. Anujeet is a CFA® charterholder and earned a B.A. in Computer Science from Brown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Tracy Chen, CFA®, CAIA is a portfolio manager and head of Structured Credit for Brandywine Global. She joined the firm in August 2008. Prior to joining Brandywine Global, she was with UBS Investment Bank as director of the fixed income valuation group (2006-2008), GMAC Mortgage Group as a mortgage pricing analyst (2003-2006), Deloitte Consulting as a senior corporate strategy consultant (2001-2003), and J&A Securities Ltd. in Shenzhen, China, as an international corporate finance associate (1995-1999).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Ms. Scranton serves as a portfolio manager, supporting the firm’s fixed income portfolio management team and acting as a resource for managing client relationships. Prior to joining LIM in 2017 following a returnship, Sarah was a consultant with Chittenden & Company, Incorporated where she advised clients on all aspects of their investment programs. Previously, she spent 17 years at Freedom Capital Management, LLC where she was a founding principal and a senior portfolio manager. Sarah was responsible for the management of Core and Core-Plus accounts for a variety of institutional clients. At Freedom, she also served as a credit specialist and a member of the management committee which oversaw firm strategy. Sarah earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Constance Christian, CFA, is a Managing Director of the Adviser. As a senior member of the team, she works directly with internal and external stakeholders and is responsible for manager due diligence and research, portfolio construction and evaluating risk, marketing and product development, and product management. Prior to joining CBIS, Ms. Christian was employed at Wespath Benefits and Investments since 2016 where she held the title Manager, Fixed Income. Ms. Christian started her career in investment management at Brinson Partners as a portfolio manager managing assets for institutional clients (1991-1998). Following her employment at Brinson Partners, she was a portfolio manager at ABN AMRO Asset Management (2001-2006) also managing institutional assets. Ms. Christian then taught high school mathematics at William Howard Taft High School (2007-2016). Ms. Christian holds a BSBA-Finance from the Xavier University, an MBA - Finance from Xavier University and an MA in Mathematics Education from DePaul University. Ms. Christian is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Barbara J. McKenna, CFA, Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager. Ms. McKenna serves as a Managing Principal and Portfolio Manager. Barbara leads Intermediate and Core portfolio management and heads credit strategy. Prior to joining Longfellow in 2005, she was a director and senior portfolio Manager at State Street Research (SSR), responsible for $14 billion of institutional fixed income accounts. As director of corporate bond strategy, she was responsible for the development and implementation of corporate bond strategy across all fixed income mandates. Prior to joining SSR, Barbara was a director and portfolio manager at Standish, Ayer & Wood. She has also held portfolio management and investment banking positions at BayBank and Massachusetts Capital Resource Company, a private capital firm. Barbara holds a MS and BS in Finance from Boston College. Barbara is a CFA charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute and a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...