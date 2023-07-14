Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$9.02
$76.5 M
3.69%
$0.33
-
YTD Return
6.4%
1 yr return
11.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$76.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$9.02
$76.5 M
3.69%
$0.33
-
|Period
|CRNSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.4%
|3.8%
|21.3%
|96.34%
|1 Yr
|11.5%
|5.9%
|25.7%
|93.90%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|10.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.7%
|5.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.0%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CRNSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|1.0%
|6.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|3.1%
|6.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.6%
|-0.2%
|N/A
|Period
|CRNSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.4%
|-15.4%
|21.3%
|90.24%
|1 Yr
|11.5%
|-16.0%
|25.7%
|87.80%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.7%
|7.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.0%
|8.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CRNSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|1.0%
|6.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|3.1%
|6.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.1%
|-0.2%
|N/A
|CRNSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRNSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|76.5 M
|23.9 M
|11.2 B
|84.15%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|4427
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|2.54 M
|420 M
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|2.3%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRNSX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|87.39%
|99.95%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.29%
|1.64%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.19%
|13.01%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|N/A
|CRNSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.07%
|2.73%
|45.35%
|Management Fee
|0.96%
|0.05%
|1.04%
|85.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|CRNSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CRNSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|66.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CRNSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|185.00%
|N/A
|CRNSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRNSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.69%
|0.00%
|2.82%
|52.44%
|CRNSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CRNSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRNSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|2.41%
|N/A
|CRNSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Peter Kashanek Director, Client Portfolio Manager Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Peter Kashanek is a Client Portfolio Manager on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1994. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Peter was a Principal and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Previously, Peter was an investment analyst in the Institutional Equity Research Group at Bank of Montreal where he focused on global energy companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Taras Ivanenko, CFA Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Taras Ivanenko is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Taras was a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Earlier at SSgA, he was a Principal and Senior Application Development Architect in the Equity Systems group. Previously, Taras was an analyst in Quantitative Research and Trading Systems at Oxbridge Research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Ciprian Marin is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Equity Advantage team. He began working in the investment field in 1997 and joined Lazard in 2008. Education: MBA in Finance, International University of Japan and a BS in International Economics, Academy of Economic Studies Bucharest. Ciprian is a Certified Investment Adviser (UK). He holds FINRA (formerly NASD) Series 7 and JASDA Series 2 registrations. He has managed a portion of the Fund since August 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Serge is a Portfolio Manager responsible for the North American region, as well as global coverage of the Materials and Health Care sectors. Joining Global Alpha in 2015, Serge brings with him over 15 years of financial services experience holding positions such as Chief Investment Officer of NCP Investment Management, Portfolio Manager and Analyst of Global Equities at Natcan Investment Management as well as sell-side equity analyst positions with Canadian-based broker dealers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Alex Lai is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 2002. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Alex was a Vice President and Quantitative Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Prior to that, Alex was an investment-banking analyst at Lehman Brothers Asia in Hong Kong. He has an MSc in Finance from Boston College and a BBA (Hons) in Finance and Accounting from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Robert is Chief Investment Officer for Global Alpha and is lead portfolio manager for its global small cap equity strategies. Robert is also responsible for global coverage of the energy and utilities sectors. Prior to founding Global Alpha, Robert was Senior Vice President and portfolio manager at Natcan Investment Management. Before joining Natcan, Robert managed a global high tech portfolio and co-managed the Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund for Caisse de Dépôt du Québec.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
David is a Portfolio Manager responsible for Europe and global coverage of the Technology and Industrials sectors. Prior to joining Global Alpha, David spent four years at Natcan Investment Management where he held a variety of senior analyst positions, including Risk & Performance and Small Caps and was co-manager of Natcan's Global Small Cap Fund. David also spent time at TAL Global Asset Management and Desjardins Securities. David received a BSc from HEC Montreal. He is fluent in English, French and Spanish."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Qing Ji, Portfolio Manager, is responsible for the Asia-Pacific region at Global Alpha, as well as global coverage of the Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples sectors. In the eight years before joining Global Alpha in 2011, Ms. Ji worked in the financial industry in Canada, Singapore and Switzerland. Most recently, she was Senior Analyst – Financial Markets for the Bank of Canada. Prior to that, Ms. Ji held various analyst and wealth management positions with Laurentian Bank Securities, ING Private Bank Asia (Singapore), Credit Lyonnais (Singapore) and Temenos Systems SA (Switzerland).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Sain is an Associate Portfolio Manager for the North American region, as well as global coverage of the Financials and Telecom sectors as well as stock screening. Born in India, Sain graduated with great distinction from Goa University in 1999. Prior to immigrating to Canada, he was an Asset Manager for ICICI, India's second largest bank. Before taking the position with ICICI, Sain worked at 3Global services (a division of Hutchison Whampoa Group) and previously at Vinray Education where he was a manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
John Geissinger, CFA is the Chief Investment Officer at CBIS, a Catholic, socially responsible investment manager with over $10.3 billion in assets under management. CBIS is positioned at the intersection of faith and finance, serving Catholic investors across the globe. Mr. Geissinger is responsible for developing investment policies and programs that achieve the investment objectives of the organization and its investors. He is responsible the development of CBIS’ overall investment philosophy and direction, including ultimate responsibility for the manager-of-managers function. He is a member of the firm's Executive Committee. John brings 30 years of portfolio and risk management experience in prominent financial services firms. He was a partner with Hewitt EnnisKnupp (2012-2014), a provider of investment consulting to corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations and defined contribution plans. His prior experience includes chief investment officer roles with North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office (2010-2012), Natsource, LLC (2008-2010) and Bear Stearns Asset Management (1998-2008), as well as research and portfolio management experience with Chancellor/LGT Asset Management, Putnam Investments and Aetna Life and Casualty. John holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, MBA from New York University and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|21.76
|7.63
|18.43
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...