Catholic Responsible Investments International Small-Cap Fund

mutual fund
CRNSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.02 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (CRNSX) Primary
CRNSX (Mutual Fund)

Catholic Responsible Investments International Small-Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.02 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (CRNSX) Primary
CRNSX (Mutual Fund)

Catholic Responsible Investments International Small-Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.02 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (CRNSX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catholic Responsible Investments International Small-Cap Fund

CRNSX | Fund

$9.02

$76.5 M

3.69%

$0.33

-

Vitals

YTD Return

6.4%

1 yr return

11.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$76.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catholic Responsible Investments International Small-Cap Fund

CRNSX | Fund

$9.02

$76.5 M

3.69%

$0.33

-

CRNSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catholic Responsible Investments International Small-Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Catholic Responsible Investments Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    8225179
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Kashanek

Fund Description

CRNSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRNSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% 3.8% 21.3% 96.34%
1 Yr 11.5% 5.9% 25.7% 93.90%
3 Yr N/A* -3.8% 10.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.7% 5.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.0% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRNSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -35.4% -11.5% N/A
2021 N/A -3.5% 8.5% N/A
2020 N/A 1.0% 6.6% N/A
2019 N/A 3.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.6% -0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRNSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -15.4% 21.3% 90.24%
1 Yr 11.5% -16.0% 25.7% 87.80%
3 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.7% 7.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.0% 8.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRNSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -35.4% -11.5% N/A
2021 N/A -3.5% 8.5% N/A
2020 N/A 1.0% 6.6% N/A
2019 N/A 3.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% -0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CRNSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRNSX Category Low Category High CRNSX % Rank
Net Assets 76.5 M 23.9 M 11.2 B 84.15%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 4427 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 2.54 M 420 M N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 2.3% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRNSX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 87.39% 99.95% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% N/A
Other 		0.00% -2.29% 1.64% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -0.19% 13.01% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% N/A

CRNSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRNSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.07% 2.73% 45.35%
Management Fee 0.96% 0.05% 1.04% 85.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

CRNSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CRNSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 66.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRNSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 185.00% N/A

CRNSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRNSX Category Low Category High CRNSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.69% 0.00% 2.82% 52.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRNSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRNSX Category Low Category High CRNSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.03% 2.41% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRNSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CRNSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Kashanek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Peter Kashanek Director, Client Portfolio Manager Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Peter Kashanek is a Client Portfolio Manager on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1994. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Peter was a Principal and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Previously, Peter was an investment analyst in the Institutional Equity Research Group at Bank of Montreal where he focused on global energy companies.

Taras Ivanenko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Taras Ivanenko, CFA Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Taras Ivanenko is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Taras was a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Earlier at SSgA, he was a Principal and Senior Application Development Architect in the Equity Systems group. Previously, Taras was an analyst in Quantitative Research and Trading Systems at Oxbridge Research.

Ciprian Marin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Ciprian Marin is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Equity Advantage team. He began working in the investment field in 1997 and joined Lazard in 2008. Education: MBA in Finance, International University of Japan and a BS in International Economics, Academy of Economic Studies Bucharest. Ciprian is a Certified Investment Adviser (UK). He holds FINRA (formerly NASD) Series 7 and JASDA Series 2 registrations. He has managed a portion of the Fund since August 2015.

Serge Depatie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Serge is a Portfolio Manager responsible for the North American region, as well as global coverage of the Materials and Health Care sectors. Joining Global Alpha in 2015, Serge brings with him over 15 years of financial services experience holding positions such as Chief Investment Officer of NCP Investment Management, Portfolio Manager and Analyst of Global Equities at Natcan Investment Management as well as sell-side equity analyst positions with Canadian-based broker dealers.

Alex Lai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Alex Lai is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 2002. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Alex was a Vice President and Quantitative Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Prior to that, Alex was an investment-banking analyst at Lehman Brothers Asia in Hong Kong. He has an MSc in Finance from Boston College and a BBA (Hons) in Finance and Accounting from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Robert Beauregard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Robert is Chief Investment Officer for Global Alpha and is lead portfolio manager for its global small cap equity strategies. Robert is also responsible for global coverage of the energy and utilities sectors. Prior to founding Global Alpha, Robert was Senior Vice President and portfolio manager at Natcan Investment Management. Before joining Natcan, Robert managed a global high tech portfolio and co-managed the Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund for Caisse de Dépôt du Québec.

David Savignac

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

David is a Portfolio Manager responsible for Europe and global coverage of the Technology and Industrials sectors. Prior to joining Global Alpha, David spent four years at Natcan Investment Management where he held a variety of senior analyst positions, including Risk & Performance and Small Caps and was co-manager of Natcan's Global Small Cap Fund. David also spent time at TAL Global Asset Management and Desjardins Securities. David received a BSc from HEC Montreal. He is fluent in English, French and Spanish."

Qing Ji

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Qing Ji, Portfolio Manager, is responsible for the Asia-Pacific region at Global Alpha, as well as global coverage of the Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples sectors. In the eight years before joining Global Alpha in 2011, Ms. Ji worked in the financial industry in Canada, Singapore and Switzerland. Most recently, she was Senior Analyst – Financial Markets for the Bank of Canada. Prior to that, Ms. Ji held various analyst and wealth management positions with Laurentian Bank Securities, ING Private Bank Asia (Singapore), Credit Lyonnais (Singapore) and Temenos Systems SA (Switzerland).

Sain Godil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Sain is an Associate Portfolio Manager for the North American region, as well as global coverage of the Financials and Telecom sectors as well as stock screening. Born in India, Sain graduated with great distinction from Goa University in 1999. Prior to immigrating to Canada, he was an Asset Manager for ICICI, India's second largest bank. Before taking the position with ICICI, Sain worked at 3Global services (a division of Hutchison Whampoa Group) and previously at Vinray Education where he was a manager.

John Geissinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

John Geissinger, CFA is the Chief Investment Officer at CBIS, a Catholic, socially responsible investment manager with over $10.3 billion in assets under management. CBIS is positioned at the intersection of faith and finance, serving Catholic investors across the globe. Mr. Geissinger is responsible for developing investment policies and programs that achieve the investment objectives of the organization and its investors. He is responsible the development of CBIS’ overall investment philosophy and direction, including ultimate responsibility for the manager-of-managers function. He is a member of the firm's Executive Committee. John brings 30 years of portfolio and risk management experience in prominent financial services firms. He was a partner with Hewitt EnnisKnupp (2012-2014), a provider of investment consulting to corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations and defined contribution plans. His prior experience includes chief investment officer roles with North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office (2010-2012), Natsource, LLC (2008-2010) and Bear Stearns Asset Management (1998-2008), as well as research and portfolio management experience with Chancellor/LGT Asset Management, Putnam Investments and Aetna Life and Casualty. John holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, MBA from New York University and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.63 18.43

