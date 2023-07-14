Home
CRM Small Cap Value Fund

CRMSX | Fund

$12.73

$131 M

0.46%

$0.06

1.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.9%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.3%

Net Assets

$131 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CRMSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CRM Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    CRM
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Harvey

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies with market capitalizations at the time of initial purchase within the range of those in the Russell 2000 Value Index (“small cap companies”) that are publicly traded on a U.S. securities market. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Value Index changes constantly, and as a result, the capitalization of small cap companies in which the Fund will invest will also change. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Value Index was approximately $15 million to $10.83 billion. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, equity and equity related securities include: common and preferred stocks, and warrants on common stock.

The Adviser evaluates investment opportunities for the Fund using a proprietary value-oriented process that seeks to identify companies characterized by three attributes: change, neglect and relative valuation. The Adviser seeks to identify those changes that are material to a company’s operations, outlook and prospects while also identifying companies that it believes have been neglected by other investors. The Adviser utilizes a primarily qualitative research process focused on these attributes to identify and invest in relatively undervalued companies. These factors formulate the Adviser’s investment case for each company under consideration for investment. The Adviser’s process is focused not only on building the investment case, but also on understanding how the case might deteriorate. The Adviser’s sell discipline is ultimately dependent upon the written investment case for the stock. A position generally will be sold when one or more of the following occurs: (i) an established price target is approaching or is attained, implying the stock has reached an estimation of fair valuation; (ii) a factor in the initial investment thesis has deteriorated causing the Adviser to reassess the potential for the company; or (iii) the Adviser identifies what it believes is a more promising investment opportunity. After a decision to sell is made, the investment generally is replaced by either a new idea or existing holdings which the Adviser believes offers greater upside.

CRMSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -14.5% 140.9% 90.44%
1 Yr 13.1% -34.7% 196.6% 24.74%
3 Yr 4.2%* -21.8% 37.4% 62.59%
5 Yr -6.3%* -23.7% 9.2% 78.45%
10 Yr -5.8%* -11.7% 15.3% 97.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -59.3% 118.2% 38.94%
2021 1.8% -17.3% 18.6% 69.28%
2020 -1.3% -21.2% 28.2% 94.43%
2019 4.0% -17.9% 8.4% 75.93%
2018 -5.4% -20.0% 0.2% 64.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -17.6% 140.9% 84.47%
1 Yr 13.1% -34.7% 196.6% 22.18%
3 Yr 4.2%* -21.8% 37.4% 62.23%
5 Yr -4.2%* -23.7% 10.7% 69.96%
10 Yr 3.1%* -9.0% 15.3% 48.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -59.3% 118.2% 38.94%
2021 1.8% -17.3% 18.6% 69.28%
2020 -1.3% -21.2% 28.2% 94.43%
2019 4.0% -17.9% 8.4% 75.93%
2018 -3.3% -19.9% 0.2% 39.24%

NAV & Total Return History

CRMSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRMSX Category Low Category High CRMSX % Rank
Net Assets 131 M 1.48 M 120 B 77.59%
Number of Holdings 45 2 2519 94.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 97.9 M 213 K 4.6 B 40.14%
Weighting of Top 10 34.98% 2.8% 101.7% 8.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Clean Harbors Inc 4.21%
  2. G-III Apparel Group Ltd 4.01%
  3. ChampionX Corp 3.94%
  4. Kirby Corp 3.84%
  5. Hancock Whitney Corp 3.79%
  6. BankUnited Inc 3.75%
  7. Envista Holdings Corp Ordinary Shares 3.73%
  8. Valmont Industries Inc 3.68%
  9. Arcosa Inc 3.67%
  10. Mueller Water Products, Inc. 3.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRMSX % Rank
Stocks 		95.95% 25.32% 100.32% 83.67%
Cash 		4.05% -79.10% 74.68% 16.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 64.80%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 63.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 63.95%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 64.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRMSX % Rank
Industrials 		26.75% 2.46% 37.42% 8.59%
Financial Services 		23.83% 0.00% 35.52% 4.98%
Real Estate 		11.23% 0.00% 29.43% 4.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.88% 0.99% 47.79% 81.10%
Technology 		7.95% 0.00% 54.70% 93.99%
Energy 		5.59% 0.00% 37.72% 60.48%
Utilities 		5.57% 0.00% 18.58% 6.36%
Consumer Defense 		4.31% 0.00% 18.87% 44.67%
Basic Materials 		3.44% 0.00% 18.66% 81.62%
Healthcare 		2.47% 0.00% 26.53% 99.14%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 97.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRMSX % Rank
US 		95.95% 24.89% 100.00% 54.42%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 98.30%

CRMSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.01% 13.16% 43.10%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 57.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 4.46%

Sales Fees

CRMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CRMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 1.00% 314.00% 65.54%

CRMSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRMSX Category Low Category High CRMSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 37.98% 75.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRMSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRMSX Category Low Category High CRMSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.30% -2.40% 2.49% 38.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRMSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CRMSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Harvey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2011

10.6

10.6%

Mr. Harvey is a portfolio manager and a senior research analyst in CRM’s investment group. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, he was an equity research analyst at Fox-Pitt, Kelton. Mr. Harvey also spent four years as accountant in the financial services audit practice at KPMG LLP and earned his CPA designation. He received a BS from Fairfield University.

Bernard Frojmovich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 11, 2018

4.14

4.1%

Mr. Bernard Frojmovich serves as Portfolio Manager at Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn. Bernie joined the Firm in 2009 and his primary roles are as a portfolio manager of CRM Small Cap Value and senior research analyst focusing on the financial and real estate sectors in CRM's investment group. Previously, he was a Vice President and senior analyst on the U.S. Small and Mid Cap Value Equity Team at BlackRock Investment Management. Prior to BlackRock, Bernie covered financial services as an investment analyst at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and a credit analyst at JPMorgan Chase. He earned a BS from Brooklyn College and an MBA from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

