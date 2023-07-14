Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies with market capitalizations at the time of initial purchase within the range of those in the Russell Midcap Value Index (“mid cap companies”) that are publicly traded on a U.S. securities market. The market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap Value Index changes constantly, and as a result, the capitalization of mid cap companies in which the Fund will invest will also change. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap Value Index was approximately $271 million to $45.19 billion. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, equity and equity related securities include: common and preferred stocks, and warrants on common stock.
The Adviser evaluates investment opportunities for the Fund using a proprietary value-oriented process that seeks to identify companies characterized by three attributes: change, neglect and relative valuation. The Adviser seeks to identify those changes that are material to a company’s operations, outlook and prospects while also identifying companies that it believes have been neglected by other investors. The Adviser utilizes a primarily qualitative research process focused on these attributes to identify and invest in relatively undervalued companies. These factors formulate the Adviser’s investment case for each company under consideration for investment. The Adviser’s process is focused not only on building the investment case, but also on understanding how the case might deteriorate. The Adviser’s sell discipline is ultimately dependent upon the written investment case for the stock. A position generally will be sold when one or more of the following occurs: (i) an established price target is approaching or is attained, implying the stock has reached an estimation of fair valuation; (ii) a factor in the initial investment thesis has deteriorated causing the Adviser to reassess the potential for the company; or (iii) the Adviser identifies what it believes is a more promising investment opportunity. After a decision to sell is made, the investment generally is replaced by either a new idea or existing holdings which the Adviser believes offers greater upside.
|Period
|CRMMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|94.44%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|72.98%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|52.88%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|63.33%
|10 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|93.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|CRMMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|13.59%
|2021
|3.4%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|68.67%
|2020
|2.7%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|56.37%
|2019
|4.9%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|62.39%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|37.87%
|CRMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRMMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|419 M
|481 K
|145 B
|50.13%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|1
|2445
|82.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|143 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|38.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.87%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|26.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRMMX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.85%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|73.12%
|Cash
|3.15%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|23.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|63.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|62.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|63.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|63.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRMMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.78%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|11.59%
|Industrials
|17.50%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|37.78%
|Technology
|13.66%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|72.80%
|Basic Materials
|11.93%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|2.02%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.34%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|76.32%
|Utilities
|7.78%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|10.83%
|Energy
|7.01%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|25.69%
|Healthcare
|4.95%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|93.70%
|Consumer Defense
|4.69%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|30.98%
|Real Estate
|4.37%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|74.56%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|94.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRMMX % Rank
|US
|87.76%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|85.43%
|Non US
|9.09%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|8.79%
|CRMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|40.51%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|73.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|3.50%
|CRMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CRMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CRMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|63.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|69.63%
|CRMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRMMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.18%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|75.63%
|CRMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CRMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRMMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.66%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|32.66%
|CRMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.629
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.301
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.316
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2010
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2003
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 25, 2012
9.85
9.9%
Thad joined the firm in 2003 and his primary role is a research analyst in CRMs investment group. Prior to CRM, he spent three years as an analyst in Corporate Finance at Lehman Brothers. Thad received a BS from Yale University and is a Level II candidate for the CFA.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
