CRMMX (Mutual Fund)

CRM Mid Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.01 -0.2 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (CRIMX) Primary Inv (CRMMX)

CRM Mid Cap Value Fund

CRMMX | Fund

$22.01

$419 M

1.18%

$0.26

1.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$419 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CRM Mid Cap Value Fund

CRMMX | Fund

$22.01

$419 M

1.18%

$0.26

1.15%

CRMMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CRM Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    CRM
  • Inception Date
    Sep 20, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thaddeus Pollock

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies with market capitalizations at the time of initial purchase within the range of those in the Russell Midcap Value Index (“mid cap companies”) that are publicly traded on a U.S. securities market. The market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap Value Index changes constantly, and as a result, the capitalization of mid cap companies in which the Fund will invest will also change. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap Value Index was approximately $271 million to $45.19 billion. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, equity and equity related securities include: common and preferred stocks, and warrants on common stock.

The Adviser evaluates investment opportunities for the Fund using a proprietary value-oriented process that seeks to identify companies characterized by three attributes: change, neglect and relative valuation. The Adviser seeks to identify those changes that are material to a company’s operations, outlook and prospects while also identifying companies that it believes have been neglected by other investors. The Adviser utilizes a primarily qualitative research process focused on these attributes to identify and invest in relatively undervalued companies. These factors formulate the Adviser’s investment case for each company under consideration for investment. The Adviser’s process is focused not only on building the investment case, but also on understanding how the case might deteriorate. The Adviser’s sell discipline is ultimately dependent upon the written investment case for the stock. A position generally will be sold when one or more of the following occurs: (i) an established price target is approaching or is attained, implying the stock has reached an estimation of fair valuation; (ii) a factor in the initial investment thesis has deteriorated causing the Adviser to reassess the potential for the company; or (iii) the Adviser identifies what it believes is a more promising investment opportunity. After a decision to sell is made, the investment generally is replaced by either a new idea or existing holdings which the Adviser believes offers greater upside.

Read More

CRMMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -23.7% 31.6% 94.44%
1 Yr 4.0% -41.1% 28.9% 72.98%
3 Yr 5.5%* -20.7% 20.7% 52.88%
5 Yr -0.8%* -15.0% 80.8% 63.33%
10 Yr -4.8%* -10.0% 11.3% 93.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -52.6% 20.1% 13.59%
2021 3.4% -25.0% 15.1% 68.67%
2020 2.7% -2.9% 196.6% 56.37%
2019 4.9% -2.6% 8.3% 62.39%
2018 -3.3% -11.1% 0.0% 37.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -27.0% 31.6% 84.60%
1 Yr 4.0% -41.1% 48.6% 63.22%
3 Yr 5.5%* -20.7% 20.7% 52.41%
5 Yr 1.1%* -15.0% 80.8% 50.00%
10 Yr 6.4%* -8.9% 12.9% 25.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -52.6% 20.1% 13.59%
2021 3.4% -25.0% 15.1% 68.67%
2020 2.7% -2.9% 196.6% 56.37%
2019 4.9% -2.6% 8.3% 62.39%
2018 -1.5% -11.1% 0.0% 8.88%

NAV & Total Return History

CRMMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRMMX Category Low Category High CRMMX % Rank
Net Assets 419 M 481 K 145 B 50.13%
Number of Holdings 44 1 2445 82.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 143 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 38.44%
Weighting of Top 10 33.87% 2.9% 100.0% 26.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Corteva Inc 4.01%
  2. Nomad Foods Ltd 3.90%
  3. American Financial Group Inc 3.68%
  4. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 3.64%
  5. PTC Inc 3.59%
  6. Dover Corp 3.56%
  7. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc 3.55%
  8. Hayward Holdings Inc 3.53%
  9. LKQ Corp 3.52%
  10. Envista Holdings Corp Ordinary Shares 3.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRMMX % Rank
Stocks 		96.85% 0.00% 100.57% 73.12%
Cash 		3.15% -2.51% 100.00% 23.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 63.82%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 62.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 63.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 63.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRMMX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.78% 0.00% 46.10% 11.59%
Industrials 		17.50% 0.00% 45.89% 37.78%
Technology 		13.66% 0.00% 40.65% 72.80%
Basic Materials 		11.93% 0.00% 26.18% 2.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.34% 2.49% 46.48% 76.32%
Utilities 		7.78% 0.00% 18.97% 10.83%
Energy 		7.01% 0.00% 58.13% 25.69%
Healthcare 		4.95% 0.00% 47.15% 93.70%
Consumer Defense 		4.69% 0.00% 32.18% 30.98%
Real Estate 		4.37% 0.00% 25.82% 74.56%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 94.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRMMX % Rank
US 		87.76% 0.00% 100.04% 85.43%
Non US 		9.09% 0.00% 27.19% 8.79%

CRMMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.03% 33.98% 40.51%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 73.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 3.50%

Sales Fees

CRMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CRMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 0.00% 321.00% 69.63%

CRMMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRMMX Category Low Category High CRMMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.18% 0.00% 3.08% 75.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRMMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRMMX Category Low Category High CRMMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.66% -2.06% 3.38% 32.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRMMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CRMMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thaddeus Pollock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 25, 2012

9.85

9.9%

Thad joined the firm in 2003 and his primary role is a research analyst in CRMs investment group. Prior to CRM, he spent three years as an analyst in Corporate Finance at Lehman Brothers. Thad received a BS from Yale University and is a Level II candidate for the CFA.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

