Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

CRM All Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
CRMEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.43 -0.05 -0.77%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (CRMEX) Primary Inst (CRIEX)
CRMEX (Mutual Fund)

CRM All Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.43 -0.05 -0.77%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (CRMEX) Primary Inst (CRIEX)
CRMEX (Mutual Fund)

CRM All Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.43 -0.05 -0.77%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (CRMEX) Primary Inst (CRIEX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CRM All Cap Value Fund

CRMEX | Fund

$6.43

$25.4 M

0.22%

$0.01

1.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

Net Assets

$25.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 87.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CRM All Cap Value Fund

CRMEX | Fund

$6.43

$25.4 M

0.22%

$0.01

1.39%

CRMEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CRM All Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    CRM
  • Inception Date
    Oct 24, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Maina

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies that are publicly traded on a U.S. securities market. There are no limits on the market capitalizations of the companies in which the Fund may invest. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, equity and equity related securities include: common and preferred stocks, and warrants on common stock.

The Adviser evaluates investment opportunities for the Fund using a proprietary value-oriented process that seeks to identify companies characterized by three attributes: change, neglect and relative valuation. The Adviser seeks to identify those changes that are material to a company’s operations, outlook and prospects while also identifying companies that it believes have been neglected by other investors. The Adviser utilizes a primarily qualitative research process focused on these attributes to identify and invest in relatively undervalued companies. These factors formulate the Adviser’s investment case for each company under consideration for investment. The Adviser’s process is focused not only on building the investment case, but also on understanding how the case might deteriorate. The Adviser’s sell discipline is ultimately dependent upon the written investment case for the stock. A position generally will be sold when one or more of the following occurs: (i) an established price target is approaching or is attained, implying the stock has reached an estimation of fair valuation; (ii) a factor in the initial investment thesis has deteriorated causing the Adviser to reassess the potential for the company; or (iii) the Adviser identifies what it believes is a more promising investment opportunity. After a decision to sell is made, the investment generally is replaced by either a new idea or existing holdings which the Adviser believes offers greater upside.

Read More

CRMEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -23.7% 31.6% 95.71%
1 Yr -0.3% -41.1% 28.9% 89.90%
3 Yr 1.9%* -20.7% 20.7% 79.32%
5 Yr -6.4%* -15.0% 80.8% 92.50%
10 Yr -6.4%* -10.0% 11.3% 97.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -52.6% 20.1% 26.92%
2021 -0.7% -25.0% 15.1% 91.91%
2020 3.7% -2.9% 196.6% 33.06%
2019 3.6% -2.6% 8.3% 81.48%
2018 -7.2% -11.1% 0.0% 97.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -27.0% 31.6% 85.35%
1 Yr -0.3% -41.1% 48.6% 81.61%
3 Yr 1.9%* -20.7% 20.7% 79.41%
5 Yr -2.2%* -15.0% 80.8% 76.47%
10 Yr 3.8%* -8.9% 12.9% 54.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -52.6% 20.1% 26.92%
2021 -0.7% -25.0% 15.1% 91.91%
2020 3.7% -2.9% 196.6% 33.06%
2019 3.6% -2.6% 8.3% 81.48%
2018 -2.9% -11.1% 0.0% 55.92%

NAV & Total Return History

CRMEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRMEX Category Low Category High CRMEX % Rank
Net Assets 25.4 M 481 K 145 B 88.92%
Number of Holdings 45 1 2445 82.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.04 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 83.92%
Weighting of Top 10 34.25% 2.9% 100.0% 26.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Kirby Corp 4.68%
  2. LKQ Corp 3.69%
  3. Microsoft Corp 3.68%
  4. American International Group Inc 3.67%
  5. PTC Inc 3.59%
  6. Kaman Corp Class A 3.40%
  7. Webster Financial Corp 3.36%
  8. Primo Water Corp 3.34%
  9. Valmont Industries Inc 3.34%
  10. State Street Corporation 3.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRMEX % Rank
Stocks 		97.35% 0.00% 100.57% 67.09%
Cash 		2.65% -2.51% 100.00% 31.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 63.32%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 62.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 63.07%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 62.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRMEX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.63% 0.00% 46.10% 4.03%
Industrials 		20.22% 0.00% 45.89% 14.11%
Technology 		16.20% 0.00% 40.65% 42.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.20% 2.49% 46.48% 69.52%
Healthcare 		8.38% 0.00% 47.15% 79.09%
Basic Materials 		7.66% 0.00% 26.18% 12.09%
Energy 		4.64% 0.00% 58.13% 59.19%
Real Estate 		2.94% 0.00% 25.82% 78.34%
Consumer Defense 		2.74% 0.00% 32.18% 79.85%
Utilities 		2.38% 0.00% 18.97% 73.80%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 94.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRMEX % Rank
US 		90.73% 0.00% 100.04% 81.66%
Non US 		6.62% 0.00% 27.19% 15.33%

CRMEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.39% 0.03% 33.98% 27.18%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 51.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 4.17%

Sales Fees

CRMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CRMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 87.00% 0.00% 321.00% 87.68%

CRMEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRMEX Category Low Category High CRMEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.22% 0.00% 3.08% 75.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRMEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRMEX Category Low Category High CRMEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.31% -2.06% 3.38% 51.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRMEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CRMEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Maina

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 27, 2017

4.59

4.6%

Mr. Robert Maina serves as Portfolio Manager at Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn. Rob joined the firm in 2005 and he is a portfolio manager on CRM All Cap Value and a senior research analyst covering the energy and TMT sectors in CRM's investment group. Previously, Rob worked at Copper Beech Capital Management, a long/short fund focusing on the technology sector. He has additional experience from CIBC World Markets, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, and Arthur Andersen & Company LLP. He received a BS from Fairfield University's School of Business. Rob serves on the Investment Committee of NYU Winthrop Hospital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×