CRMAX (Mutual Fund)

CRMAX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

Net Assets

$154 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CRMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CRM Small/Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    CRM
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thaddeus Pollock

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies with market capitalizations at the time of initial purchase within the range of those in the Russell 2500 Value Index or in the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index (together, “small/mid cap companies”) that are publicly traded on a U.S. securities market. The market capitalization ranges of the Indices change constantly, and as a result, the capitalization of small/mid cap companies in which the Fund will invest will also change. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500 Value Index was approximately $15 million to $18.23 billion, and the market capitalization range of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index was approximately $1.18 million to $15.07 billion. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, equity and equity related securities include: common and preferred stocks, and warrants on common stock

The Adviser evaluates investment opportunities for the Fund using a proprietary value-oriented process that seeks to identify companies characterized by three attributes: change, neglect and relative valuation. The Adviser seeks to identify those changes that are material to a company’s operations, outlook and prospects while also identifying companies that it believes have been neglected by other investors. The Adviser utilizes a primarily qualitative research process focused on these attributes to identify and invest in relatively undervalued companies. These factors formulate the Adviser’s investment case for each company under consideration for investment. The Adviser’s process is focused not only on building the investment case, but also on understanding how the case might deteriorate. The Adviser’s sell discipline is ultimately dependent upon the written investment case for the stock. A position generally will be sold when one or more of the following occurs: (i) an established price target is approaching or is attained, implying the stock has reached an estimation of fair valuation; (ii) a factor in the initial investment thesis has deteriorated causing the Adviser to reassess the potential for the company; or (iii) the Adviser identifies what it believes is a more promising investment opportunity. After a decision to sell is made, the investment generally is replaced by either a new idea or existing holdings which the Adviser believes offers greater upside

Read More

CRMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -23.7% 31.6% 89.14%
1 Yr 5.5% -41.1% 28.9% 64.39%
3 Yr 0.8%* -20.7% 20.7% 84.82%
5 Yr -4.9%* -15.0% 80.8% 88.33%
10 Yr -5.2%* -10.0% 11.3% 95.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -52.6% 20.1% 28.97%
2021 -3.4% -25.0% 15.1% 96.08%
2020 2.2% -2.9% 196.6% 69.11%
2019 5.2% -2.6% 8.3% 57.26%
2018 -4.7% -11.1% 0.0% 67.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -27.0% 31.6% 79.55%
1 Yr 5.5% -41.1% 48.6% 54.91%
3 Yr 0.8%* -20.7% 20.7% 85.03%
5 Yr -1.8%* -15.0% 80.8% 74.12%
10 Yr 3.8%* -8.9% 12.9% 53.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -52.6% 20.1% 28.97%
2021 -3.4% -25.0% 15.1% 96.08%
2020 2.2% -2.9% 196.6% 69.11%
2019 5.2% -2.6% 8.3% 57.26%
2018 -1.6% -11.1% 0.0% 10.36%

NAV & Total Return History

CRMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRMAX Category Low Category High CRMAX % Rank
Net Assets 154 M 481 K 145 B 69.77%
Number of Holdings 47 1 2445 77.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 55.1 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 56.03%
Weighting of Top 10 33.20% 2.9% 100.0% 29.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LKQ Corp 4.83%
  2. Clean Harbors Inc 4.20%
  3. Nomad Foods Ltd 3.85%
  4. PTC Inc 3.77%
  5. American Financial Group Inc 3.69%
  6. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc 3.58%
  7. Hayward Holdings Inc 3.56%
  8. Investors Bancorp Inc 3.51%
  9. G-III Apparel Group Ltd 3.50%
  10. Envista Holdings Corp Ordinary Shares 3.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRMAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.97% 0.00% 100.57% 82.16%
Cash 		4.03% -2.51% 100.00% 15.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 63.07%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 62.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 62.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 62.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRMAX % Rank
Industrials 		22.27% 0.00% 45.89% 8.31%
Financial Services 		21.20% 0.00% 46.10% 7.05%
Technology 		12.18% 0.00% 40.65% 81.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.64% 2.49% 46.48% 72.04%
Basic Materials 		8.62% 0.00% 26.18% 8.06%
Energy 		6.81% 0.00% 58.13% 29.22%
Real Estate 		5.26% 0.00% 25.82% 68.26%
Healthcare 		5.17% 0.00% 47.15% 93.20%
Consumer Defense 		4.77% 0.00% 32.18% 29.97%
Utilities 		4.06% 0.00% 18.97% 46.85%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 94.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRMAX % Rank
US 		87.46% 0.00% 100.04% 85.93%
Non US 		8.51% 0.00% 27.19% 9.80%

CRMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.03% 33.98% 40.26%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 72.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 2.10%

Sales Fees

CRMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CRMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 0.00% 321.00% 65.90%

CRMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRMAX Category Low Category High CRMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.57% 0.00% 3.08% 74.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRMAX Category Low Category High CRMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.83% -2.06% 3.38% 24.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CRMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thaddeus Pollock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2016

5.83

5.8%

Thad joined the firm in 2003 and his primary role is a research analyst in CRMs investment group. Prior to CRM, he spent three years as an analyst in Corporate Finance at Lehman Brothers. Thad received a BS from Yale University and is a Level II candidate for the CFA.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

