Arjun Jayaraman, PhD, CFA, is head of the quantitative research group at Causeway Capital Management LLC. He has been a portfolio manager at the firm since January 2006. From 2004 to 2005, Dr. Jayaraman was a portfolio manager for quantitative strategies at PanAgora Asset Management. He was the lead portfolio manager of its non-U.S. large cap core equity portfolios and was the co-portfolio manager of its global large cap core equity portfolios. From 2000-2004, Dr. Jayaraman managed similar portfolios at Putnam Investments in addition to working closely with the teams that managed Putnam’s traditional non-U.S. strategies. Dr. Jayaraman has a BA in Economics from Columbia University, a PhD from New York University (Stern School of Business), and is a CFA charterholder.