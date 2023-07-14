Home
Trending ETFs

Catholic Responsible Investments International Equity Fund

mutual fund
CRLVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.48 +0.04 +0.42%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (CRLVX) Primary Inst (CRLSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catholic Responsible Investments International Equity Fund

CRLVX | Fund

$9.48

$1.16 B

2.82%

$0.27

-

Vitals

YTD Return

17.8%

1 yr return

23.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.16 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CRLVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catholic Responsible Investments International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Catholic Responsible Investments Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    6482166
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Eng

Fund Description

CRLVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% 2.1% 19.2% 2.84%
1 Yr 23.6% -20.6% 27.8% 5.25%
3 Yr N/A* -14.5% 25.3% 33.75%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% 13.26%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 9.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -43.6% 71.3% N/A
2021 N/A -15.4% 9.4% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -16.4% 19.2% 2.84%
1 Yr 23.6% -27.2% 27.8% 5.25%
3 Yr N/A* -14.5% 25.3% 30.75%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% 12.29%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% 9.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -43.6% 71.3% N/A
2021 N/A -15.4% 9.4% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CRLVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRLVX Category Low Category High CRLVX % Rank
Net Assets 1.16 B 1.02 M 369 B 37.54%
Number of Holdings N/A 1 10801 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 0 34.5 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.9% 101.9% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRLVX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 122.60% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% N/A
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -65.15% 100.00% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% N/A

CRLVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.02% 26.51% 44.03%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.60% 61.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

CRLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CRLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 56.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% N/A

CRLVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRLVX Category Low Category High CRLVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.82% 0.00% 13.15% 51.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRLVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRLVX Category Low Category High CRLVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.93% 6.38% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRLVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CRLVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Eng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Mr. Eng is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and has been with the firm since July 2001. He is responsible for investment research in the global consumer discretionary, industrials and materials sectors. He has been a portfolio manager since February 2002. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1997 to July 2001, Mr. Eng was an equity research associate for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. In 1996, Mr. Eng worked as a summer research associate for Hotchkis and Wiley, performing U.K. and European equity research.

Paul Black

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Paul joined WCM in 1989; his primary responsibility is portfolio management for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 1983, Paul’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Manager with Wells Fargo Private Banking Group, and at Bank of America. Paul earned his B.S. in Finance from California State University, San Diego.

Arjun Jayaraman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Arjun Jayaraman, PhD, CFA, is head of the quantitative research group at Causeway Capital Management LLC. He has been a portfolio manager at the firm since January 2006. From 2004 to 2005, Dr. Jayaraman was a portfolio manager for quantitative strategies at PanAgora Asset Management. He was the lead portfolio manager of its non-U.S. large cap core equity portfolios and was the co-portfolio manager of its global large cap core equity portfolios. From 2000-2004, Dr. Jayaraman managed similar portfolios at Putnam Investments in addition to working closely with the teams that managed Putnam’s traditional non-U.S. strategies. Dr. Jayaraman has a BA in Economics from Columbia University, a PhD from New York University (Stern School of Business), and is a CFA charterholder.

Michael Trigg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Mike joined WCM in 2006; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2000, Mike’s experience includes positions as Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago) where he produced the Model Growth Portfolio (a live portfolio and newsletter), and as Analyst at the Motley Fool, the online investment service. He earned his B.S. (with honors) in Finance from Saint Louis University (Missouri).

Conor Muldoon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Mr. Muldoon is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for investment research in the global financials and materials sectors. He joined the firm in August 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since September 2010. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1995 to June 2003, Mr. Muldoon was an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments where he served as a liaison between institutional clients and investment managers within Fidelity.

MacDuff Kuhnert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

MacDuff Kuhnert, CFA, is a director of Causeway Capital Management LLC and performs quantitative research. He joined the firm in July 2001. His responsibilities include product development, asset allocation, risk management, and the design and implementation of proprietary valuation models and other quantitative tools. From 1996 to July 2001, Mr. Kuhnert worked for HW-MLIM as a quantitative research associate, where he created and developed advanced quantitative models used in the international value investment process. Mr. Kuhnert has a BA in Chemistry from Dartmouth College. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts and the Los Angeles Quantitative Investment Association.

Kurt Winrich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Kurt joined WCM in 1984; his primary responsibility is portfolio management for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Before he began his investment career in 1984, Kurt’s analytical background includes a position as Section Head, Computer-aided Design and Analysis, at Hughes Electronics Santa Barbara Research Center. He earned his B.A. in Physical Science from Westmont College (California), and his B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University (California). Kurt is also a CFA® charterholder.

Peter Hunkel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Pete has been working with WCM since 2001; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 1998, Pete’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Analyst, Templeton Private Client Group, and as Managing Director at Centurion Alliance. He earned his B.A. (with honors) in Communications from San Jose State University (California), and his J.D. at the Monterey College of Law (California).

Alessandro Valentini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Alessandro Valentini is a Director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for research in the global health care and financial sectors. Mr. Valentini joined the firm in July 2006 as a Research Associate and became a Portfolio Manager in 2013. During the summer of 2005, Mr. Valentini worked as a research analyst at Thornburg Investment Management. From 2000 to 2004, Mr. Valentini worked as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs in the European Equities Research-Sales division in New York.

Sanjay Ayer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Sanjay joined WCM in 2007; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2002, Sanjay’s experience includes positions as Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago), and at J. & W. Seligman & Co. (New York). Sanjay graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Johns Hopkins University (Maryland) with a B.A. in Economics, and a B.S. in Applied Mathematics. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

