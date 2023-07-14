Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
17.8%
1 yr return
23.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.16 B
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|CRLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRLVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.16 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|37.54%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|1
|10801
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|0
|34.5 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.9%
|101.9%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRLVX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|N/A
|CRLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.02%
|26.51%
|44.03%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|61.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CRLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CRLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|56.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CRLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|N/A
|CRLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRLVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.82%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|51.70%
|CRLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CRLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRLVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|N/A
|CRLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Mr. Eng is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and has been with the firm since July 2001. He is responsible for investment research in the global consumer discretionary, industrials and materials sectors. He has been a portfolio manager since February 2002. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1997 to July 2001, Mr. Eng was an equity research associate for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. In 1996, Mr. Eng worked as a summer research associate for Hotchkis and Wiley, performing U.K. and European equity research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Paul joined WCM in 1989; his primary responsibility is portfolio management for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 1983, Paul’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Manager with Wells Fargo Private Banking Group, and at Bank of America. Paul earned his B.S. in Finance from California State University, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Arjun Jayaraman, PhD, CFA, is head of the quantitative research group at Causeway Capital Management LLC. He has been a portfolio manager at the firm since January 2006. From 2004 to 2005, Dr. Jayaraman was a portfolio manager for quantitative strategies at PanAgora Asset Management. He was the lead portfolio manager of its non-U.S. large cap core equity portfolios and was the co-portfolio manager of its global large cap core equity portfolios. From 2000-2004, Dr. Jayaraman managed similar portfolios at Putnam Investments in addition to working closely with the teams that managed Putnam’s traditional non-U.S. strategies. Dr. Jayaraman has a BA in Economics from Columbia University, a PhD from New York University (Stern School of Business), and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Mike joined WCM in 2006; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2000, Mike’s experience includes positions as Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago) where he produced the Model Growth Portfolio (a live portfolio and newsletter), and as Analyst at the Motley Fool, the online investment service. He earned his B.S. (with honors) in Finance from Saint Louis University (Missouri).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Mr. Muldoon is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for investment research in the global financials and materials sectors. He joined the firm in August 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since September 2010. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1995 to June 2003, Mr. Muldoon was an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments where he served as a liaison between institutional clients and investment managers within Fidelity.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
MacDuff Kuhnert, CFA, is a director of Causeway Capital Management LLC and performs quantitative research. He joined the firm in July 2001. His responsibilities include product development, asset allocation, risk management, and the design and implementation of proprietary valuation models and other quantitative tools. From 1996 to July 2001, Mr. Kuhnert worked for HW-MLIM as a quantitative research associate, where he created and developed advanced quantitative models used in the international value investment process. Mr. Kuhnert has a BA in Chemistry from Dartmouth College. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts and the Los Angeles Quantitative Investment Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Kurt joined WCM in 1984; his primary responsibility is portfolio management for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Before he began his investment career in 1984, Kurt’s analytical background includes a position as Section Head, Computer-aided Design and Analysis, at Hughes Electronics Santa Barbara Research Center. He earned his B.A. in Physical Science from Westmont College (California), and his B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University (California). Kurt is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Pete has been working with WCM since 2001; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 1998, Pete’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Analyst, Templeton Private Client Group, and as Managing Director at Centurion Alliance. He earned his B.A. (with honors) in Communications from San Jose State University (California), and his J.D. at the Monterey College of Law (California).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Alessandro Valentini is a Director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for research in the global health care and financial sectors. Mr. Valentini joined the firm in July 2006 as a Research Associate and became a Portfolio Manager in 2013. During the summer of 2005, Mr. Valentini worked as a research analyst at Thornburg Investment Management. From 2000 to 2004, Mr. Valentini worked as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs in the European Equities Research-Sales division in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2021
0.49
0.5%
Sanjay joined WCM in 2007; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2002, Sanjay’s experience includes positions as Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago), and at J. & W. Seligman & Co. (New York). Sanjay graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Johns Hopkins University (Maryland) with a B.A. in Economics, and a B.S. in Applied Mathematics. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
