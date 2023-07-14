Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Columbia Adaptive Risk Allocation Fund

mutual fund
CRKRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.61 -0.04 -0.46%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (CRAZX) Primary A (CRAAX) Retirement (CRFRX) C (CRACX) Retirement (CRKRX) Inst (CRDRX) Adv (CARRX) Inst (CARYX)
CRKRX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Adaptive Risk Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.61 -0.04 -0.46%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (CRAZX) Primary A (CRAAX) Retirement (CRFRX) C (CRACX) Retirement (CRKRX) Inst (CRDRX) Adv (CARRX) Inst (CARYX)
CRKRX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Adaptive Risk Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.61 -0.04 -0.46%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (CRAZX) Primary A (CRAAX) Retirement (CRFRX) C (CRACX) Retirement (CRKRX) Inst (CRDRX) Adv (CARRX) Inst (CARYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Adaptive Risk Allocation Fund

CRKRX | Fund

$8.61

$4.14 B

7.35%

$0.63

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.2%

1 yr return

-7.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

Net Assets

$4.14 B

Holdings in Top 10

59.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 227.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Adaptive Risk Allocation Fund

CRKRX | Fund

$8.61

$4.14 B

7.35%

$0.63

1.25%

CRKRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Adaptive Risk Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Jun 19, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joshua Kutin

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund pursues its investment objective by allocating portfolio risk across multiple asset classes in U.S. and non-U.S. markets with the goal of generating consistent risk-adjusted returns. For these purposes, risk is the expected volatility (i.e., dispersion of returns) of a security, market, index or asset class, as determined by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (the Investment Manager).
The Investment Manager employs quantitative and fundamental methods to identify distinct market states and creates a strategic risk allocation for each state that is intended to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in that market state. Allocations of risk to asset classes may differ significantly across market states. In addition to strategic risk allocations based on the market state, the Investment Manager may make tactical adjustments within and among asset classes and pursue opportunistic strategies in response to changing market, economic or other conditions.
The Investment Manager may use a variety of security and instrument types to gain exposure to equity securities, inflation-hedging assets and fixed income securities (generally consisting of fixed income securities issued by governments, which are referred to as interest rate assets, and other fixed income securities, which are referred to as spread assets).
The Fund may invest in securities and instruments issued by both U.S. and non-U.S. entities, including issuers in emerging market countries. The Fund may also invest in currencies. The Fund may invest in companies that have market capitalizations of any size. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity (and does not seek to maintain a particular dollar-weighted average maturity) and of any credit quality, including investments that are rated below investment-grade or are deemed to be of comparable quality (commonly referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”).
The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. Such securities may include mortgage-backed securities acquired or sold in the “to be announced” (TBA) market and those in a dollar roll transaction. 
The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to certain regulatory restrictions. 
The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts), futures (including currency, equity, index, interest rate and other bond futures), options and swaps (including credit default swaps, credit default swap indexes, interest rate swaps, and total return swaps).  The Fund may invest in derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging purposes, including, for example, seeking to enhance returns or as a substitute for a position in an underlying asset. The Fund may invest in derivatives to manage the Fund's overall risk exposure. The Fund also expects to use derivatives to obtain leverage (market exposure in excess of the Fund’s assets). The Fund may utilize significant amounts of leverage within certain asset classes and during certain market states in an effort to maintain attractive expected risk-adjusted returns while adhering to the Fund's risk allocation framework. 
The Fund may also take short positions, for hedging or investment purposes. 
The Fund may hold a significant amount of cash, money market instruments (which may include investments in one or more affiliated or unaffiliated money market funds or similar vehicles), other high-quality, short-term investments, or other liquid assets for investment purposes. In certain market conditions, the Fund may have no market positions (i.e., the Fund may hold only cash and cash equivalents) when the Investment Manager believes it is in the best interests of the Fund. 
The Fund may invest in the securities and instruments described herein directly or indirectly through investments in other mutual funds, real estate investment trusts, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (including both leveraged and inverse ETFs) managed by third parties or the Investment Manager or its affiliates. Depending on current and expected market and economic conditions, the Fund may invest all of its assets in underlying funds. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including Europe. 
The Fund’s investment strategy may involve the frequent trading of portfolio securities. 
Read More

CRKRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRKRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -12.3% 53.7% 59.50%
1 Yr -7.5% -18.8% 40.4% 93.39%
3 Yr -6.0%* -18.0% 15.9% 92.41%
5 Yr -4.3%* -13.4% 10.3% 83.48%
10 Yr -1.2%* -9.5% 4.1% 77.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRKRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -48.5% 15.7% 79.17%
2021 -4.2% -10.0% 21.8% 89.54%
2020 2.7% -5.8% 15.2% 32.00%
2019 2.5% -2.2% 6.5% 52.05%
2018 -2.1% -6.8% 0.3% 52.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRKRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -23.0% 53.7% 58.26%
1 Yr -7.5% -18.8% 40.4% 90.91%
3 Yr -6.0%* -18.0% 15.9% 92.21%
5 Yr -3.2%* -13.4% 10.3% 81.78%
10 Yr 1.0%* -9.5% 6.2% 62.32%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRKRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -48.5% 15.7% 79.58%
2021 -4.2% -10.0% 21.8% 89.12%
2020 2.7% -5.8% 15.2% 32.00%
2019 2.5% -2.2% 6.5% 52.51%
2018 -1.0% -6.8% 0.3% 16.10%

NAV & Total Return History

CRKRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRKRX Category Low Category High CRKRX % Rank
Net Assets 4.14 B 1.96 M 15.7 B 5.37%
Number of Holdings 189 2 3255 19.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.58 B 349 K 12.1 B 7.85%
Weighting of Top 10 59.52% 22.9% 100.0% 67.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 41.57%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 41.57%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 41.57%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 41.57%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 41.57%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 41.57%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 41.57%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 41.57%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 41.57%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 41.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRKRX % Rank
Bonds 		61.58% 0.00% 106.59% 16.53%
Cash 		30.99% -65.52% 88.88% 21.07%
Other 		5.61% -72.87% 73.78% 28.93%
Stocks 		1.76% 0.00% 238.38% 91.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.06% 0.00% 8.92% 50.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 93.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRKRX % Rank
Real Estate 		98.48% 0.00% 99.45% 3.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.52% 0.00% 25.83% 90.73%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.12% 99.02%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 85.77% 99.51%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 99.51%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 38.63% 99.51%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 98.22% 99.51%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 60.89% 99.02%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.61% 99.51%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 37.51% 99.51%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 56.73% 99.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRKRX % Rank
US 		1.76% -1.19% 235.84% 89.67%
Non US 		0.00% -6.82% 98.11% 94.63%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRKRX % Rank
Government 		40.42% 0.00% 99.78% 33.88%
Cash & Equivalents 		29.12% -72.56% 100.00% 58.68%
Derivative 		24.72% 0.00% 71.81% 7.85%
Securitized 		5.03% 0.00% 52.99% 29.75%
Corporate 		0.72% 0.00% 98.28% 62.40%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 94.21%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRKRX % Rank
US 		35.47% -17.22% 99.80% 23.55%
Non US 		26.11% -2.67% 63.37% 12.81%

CRKRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRKRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.21% 4.40% 61.18%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.00% 1.50% 30.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 76.73%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 36.14%

Sales Fees

CRKRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CRKRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRKRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 227.00% 1.75% 441.00% 89.80%

CRKRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRKRX Category Low Category High CRKRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.35% 0.00% 43.06% 3.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRKRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRKRX Category Low Category High CRKRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.31% -2.01% 13.72% 72.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRKRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CRKRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joshua Kutin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Joshua Kutin is Head of Asset Allocation, North America, and a senior portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research across solutions, with a particular focus on global asset allocation and alternatives. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015, Mr. Kutin worked at Putnam Investments as a portfolio manager on the global asset allocation team. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Kutin received a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in mathematics with computer science from MIT, as well as a masters degree in finance from Princeton University.

Alexander Wilkinson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2018

4.02

4.0%

Alex Wilkinson is a portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Wilkinson joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2006 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Prior to joining the Global Asset Allocation Team he held positions as a senior analyst on the Performance Measurement Team, and as an intermediate analyst with the Quantitative Strategies Group. Mr. Wilkinson received a B.A. in economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×