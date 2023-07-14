Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.0%
1 yr return
13.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
Net Assets
$131 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.0%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 63.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies with market capitalizations at the time of initial purchase within the range of those in the Russell 2000 Value Index (“small cap companies”) that are publicly traded on a U.S. securities market. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Value Index changes constantly, and as a result, the capitalization of small cap companies in which the Fund will invest will also change. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Value Index was approximately $15 million to $10.83 billion. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, equity and equity related securities include: common and preferred stocks, and warrants on common stock.
The Adviser evaluates investment opportunities for the Fund using a proprietary value-oriented process that seeks to identify companies characterized by three attributes: change, neglect and relative valuation. The Adviser seeks to identify those changes that are material to a company’s operations, outlook and prospects while also identifying companies that it believes have been neglected by other investors. The Adviser utilizes a primarily qualitative research process focused on these attributes to identify and invest in relatively undervalued companies. These factors formulate the Adviser’s investment case for each company under consideration for investment. The Adviser’s process is focused not only on building the investment case, but also on understanding how the case might deteriorate. The Adviser’s sell discipline is ultimately dependent upon the written investment case for the stock. A position generally will be sold when one or more of the following occurs: (i) an established price target is approaching or is attained, implying the stock has reached an estimation of fair valuation; (ii) a factor in the initial investment thesis has deteriorated causing the Adviser to reassess the potential for the company; or (iii) the Adviser identifies what it believes is a more promising investment opportunity. After a decision to sell is made, the investment generally is replaced by either a new idea or existing holdings which the Adviser believes offers greater upside.
|Period
|CRISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.0%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|90.10%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|20.14%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|55.94%
|5 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|70.53%
|10 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|93.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|CRISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|25.56%
|2021
|2.8%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|62.83%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|94.25%
|2019
|4.3%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|66.67%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|59.81%
|Period
|CRISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.0%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|84.13%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|17.75%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|55.14%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-23.7%
|10.7%
|59.89%
|10 Yr
|3.8%*
|-9.0%
|15.3%
|39.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|CRISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|25.56%
|2021
|2.8%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|62.83%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|94.25%
|2019
|4.3%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|66.67%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|38.86%
|CRISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRISX % Rank
|Net Assets
|131 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|77.42%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|2
|2519
|94.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|97.9 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|39.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.98%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|8.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRISX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.95%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|83.50%
|Cash
|4.05%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|16.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|27.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|28.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|26.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|26.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRISX % Rank
|Industrials
|26.75%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|8.42%
|Financial Services
|23.83%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|4.81%
|Real Estate
|11.23%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|4.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.88%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|80.93%
|Technology
|7.95%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|93.64%
|Energy
|5.59%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|60.31%
|Utilities
|5.57%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|6.19%
|Consumer Defense
|4.31%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|44.50%
|Basic Materials
|3.44%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|80.93%
|Healthcare
|2.47%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|98.97%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|95.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRISX % Rank
|US
|95.95%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|54.25%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|94.56%
|CRISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|65.00%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|54.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|4.18%
|CRISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CRISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CRISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|63.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|65.14%
|CRISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRISX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.49%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|50.25%
|CRISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CRISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRISX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.54%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|26.59%
|CRISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$1.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.391
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2011
10.6
10.6%
Mr. Harvey is a portfolio manager and a senior research analyst in CRM’s investment group. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, he was an equity research analyst at Fox-Pitt, Kelton. Mr. Harvey also spent four years as accountant in the financial services audit practice at KPMG LLP and earned his CPA designation. He received a BS from Fairfield University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 11, 2018
4.14
4.1%
Mr. Bernard Frojmovich serves as Portfolio Manager at Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn. Bernie joined the Firm in 2009 and his primary roles are as a portfolio manager of CRM Small Cap Value and senior research analyst focusing on the financial and real estate sectors in CRM's investment group. Previously, he was a Vice President and senior analyst on the U.S. Small and Mid Cap Value Equity Team at BlackRock Investment Management. Prior to BlackRock, Bernie covered financial services as an investment analyst at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and a credit analyst at JPMorgan Chase. He earned a BS from Brooklyn College and an MBA from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...